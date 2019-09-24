Log in
Investis adjusts Executive Board structure from 1 January 2020

09/24/2019 | 11:35am EDT

Press release

Zurich, 24 September 2019

Investis adjusts Executive Board structure from 1 January 2020

As of 1 January 2020, Walter Eberle is taking over responsibility on the Executive Board for the whole Real Estate Services segment, and simultaneously stepping down as CEO of hauswartprofis AG. Michèle Goepfert, an experienced industry expert, will be replacing Walter Eberle as the new CEO of hauswartprofis AG on 1 January 2020. Following the successful sale of the Régie du Rhône companies, Dieter Sommer will focus again on managing Privera and is leaving the Executive Board. Michèle Goepfert and Dieter Sommer will both report to Walter Eberle. The other companies in Facility Services will be managed by Walter Eberle.

Michèle Goepfert was responsible for the Bern region at ISS Facility Services AG from December 2016. Prior to that, she worked in various management positions. Michèle Goepfert acquired the know-how required for these roles during her studies in Bern (Advanced Federal Diploma of Higher Education) and her Bachelor of Applied Science with the scope in Facility Management.

"With this new structure we are taking account of the sale of Régie du Rhône and ensuring a smooth management succession within Facility Services. Also we are now ready for a second phase of growth in the segment of Real Estate Services," says Stéphane Bonvin, CEO of Investis Group.

Contact

Investor Relations / Media

Laurence Bienz

Tel.: +41 58 201 72 42, E-mail: laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com

Agenda

25 March 2020

Publication of 2019 results

28 April 2020

2020 Annual General Meeting

27 August 2020

Publication of 2020 interim report

About Investis Group

Founded in 1994, Investis group is a leading real-estate company in the Lake Geneva region and a national real estate services provider active in the two segments of Properties and Real Estate Services. The portfolio of Investis consists almost exclusively of residential properties with apartments in the mid-price segment in the Lake Geneva region and was valued at CHF 1,340 million as at 30 June 2019. Investis Real Estate Services is active throughout Switzerland with well-known local brands.

For further information: www.investisgroup.com




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
