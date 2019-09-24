Investis adjusts Executive Board structure from 1 January 2020

As of 1 January 2020, Walter Eberle is taking over responsibility on the Executive Board for the whole Real Estate Services segment, and simultaneously stepping down as CEO of hauswartprofis AG. Michèle Goepfert, an experienced industry expert, will be replacing Walter Eberle as the new CEO of hauswartprofis AG on 1 January 2020. Following the successful sale of the Régie du Rhône companies, Dieter Sommer will focus again on managing Privera and is leaving the Executive Board. Michèle Goepfert and Dieter Sommer will both report to Walter Eberle. The other companies in Facility Services will be managed by Walter Eberle.

Michèle Goepfert was responsible for the Bern region at ISS Facility Services AG from December 2016. Prior to that, she worked in various management positions. Michèle Goepfert acquired the know-how required for these roles during her studies in Bern (Advanced Federal Diploma of Higher Education) and her Bachelor of Applied Science with the scope in Facility Management.

"With this new structure we are taking account of the sale of Régie du Rhône and ensuring a smooth management succession within Facility Services. Also we are now ready for a second phase of growth in the segment of Real Estate Services," says Stéphane Bonvin, CEO of Investis Group.