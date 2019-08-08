Investis sells its subsidiary Régie du Rhône SA and concentrates its property management activity on the national brand Privera

Today, Investis sold its subsidiary Régie du Rhône SA, Lancy, to Immoparticipation SA, Fribourg. In 2018, Régie du Rhône generated revenue of around CHF 20 million and employs 155 people. "With this sale we are focusing our property management activities on the national brand Privera, with which we want to grow more strongly," said CEO Stéphane Bonvin. The parties have agreed not to disclose the sale price.

In return, Investis is acquiring a portfolio of six residential properties in Geneva for CHF 62 million. Full occupancy property rent for these properties is CHF 2.89 million per year.

The respective purchase and sale prices were settled today by bank transfer.