Investis sells its subsidiary Régie du Rhône SA and concentrates its property management activity on the national brand Privera

08/08/2019 | 11:40am EDT

Press release

Zurich, 8 August 2019

Investis sells its subsidiary Régie du Rhône SA and concentrates its property management activity on the national brand Privera

Today, Investis sold its subsidiary Régie du Rhône SA, Lancy, to Immoparticipation SA, Fribourg. In 2018, Régie du Rhône generated revenue of around CHF 20 million and employs 155 people. "With this sale we are focusing our property management activities on the national brand Privera, with which we want to grow more strongly," said CEO Stéphane Bonvin. The parties have agreed not to disclose the sale price.

In return, Investis is acquiring a portfolio of six residential properties in Geneva for CHF 62 million. Full occupancy property rent for these properties is CHF 2.89 million per year.

The respective purchase and sale prices were settled today by bank transfer.

Contact at Investis:

Investor Relations / Media

Laurence Bienz

Telephone +41 58 201 72 42

laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com

About Investis Group

Founded in 1994, Investis Group is a leading residential property company in the Lake Geneva region and a national real estate services provider active in the two synergetic segments of Properties and Real Estate Services. The portfolio of Investis Properties consists almost exclusively of residential properties located in the Lake Geneva region and was valued at CHF 1,345 million as at 31 December 2018. Investis Real Estate Services is active throughout Switzerland with well-known local brands. For further information: www.investisgroup.com




CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%43 207
VONOVIA SE12.28%27 068
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%21 778
VINGROUP JSC--.--%15 876
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-17.68%13 302
