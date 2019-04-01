Investment Friends : Informacja na temat istotnej umowy. (Information regarding a material agreement) 0 04/01/2019 | 01:22pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Raport bieżący nr 7/2019 Zarząd Investment Friends SE kod rejestru: 14617862 z siedzibą w Narva mnt 5, 10117 Tallinn w Estonii informuje, że w dniu 01.04.2019 roku zostało zrealizowane zabezpieczenie przysługujące Emitentowi a zapisane w Umowie Poręczenia pożyczki udzielonej pożyczkobiorcy spółce TOP MARKA S.A., o podpisaniu którego Emitent informował raportem bieżącym nr 17/2018 w dniu 18 kwietnia 2018 roku.

W dniu 18 kwietnia 2018 roku Emitent zawarł z Fon SE _poprzednia nazwa Fon S.A._ Umowę poręczenia pozostałej części roszczeń Emitenta wynikających z Umowy pożyczki z dnia 07.11.2014 roku. zawartej z TOP MARKA S.A. do kwoty 590.000,00 zł _pięćset dziewięćdziesiąt tysięcy złotych_ w przypadku nie uzyskania przez Emitenta zaspokojenia całości roszczeń Emitenta wobec spółki TOP MARKA S.A. wynikających z Umowy pożyczki z dnia 07.11.2014 roku .

W dniu 01.04.2019 roku wpłynął od Fon SE na rachunek bankowy Emitenta przelew w kwocie 590 000,00 zł _pięćset dziewięćdziesiąt tysięcy złotych_ tytułem zapłaty za umowę poręczenia.The Management Board of Investment Friends SE, registry code: 14617862 headquartered at Narva mnt 5, 10117 Tallinn, Estonia informs that on April 1, 2019 the security that the Issuer was entitled to and that was contracted in the Guarantee Agreement of the loan given to the Borrower TOP MARKA S.A., was completed. Conclusion of the Guarantee Agreement was reported by the Issuer in the current report no 17/2018 dated on Apritl 18, 2018. On April 18, 2018 the Issuer concluded with FON SE _previously FON S.A._ the Guarantee Agreement of the remaining part of the claims the Issuer was allowed to due to the Agreement of the loan of 07.11.2014 concluded with TOP MARKA S.A. in the amount of up to PLN 590.000,00 _five hundred ninety thousand zlotys_, in case of the Issuer do not satisfy its claims from TOP MARKA S.A. resulting from the Loan Agreement of 07.11.2014.

On April 1, 2019 the Issuer received to its bank account the transfer of PLN 590.000,00 _five hundred ninety thousnad zlotys_ from FON SE due to repayment of the Guarantee Agreement. Podstawa prawna

Art. 17 ust. 1 MAR - informacje poufne. Osoba reprezentująca Spółkę:

Agnieszka Gujgo, Prezes Zarządu Attachments Original document

