MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Qatar Exchange  >  Investment Holding Group Q.S.C.    IGRD   QA0006UVF886

INVESTMENT HOLDING GROUP Q.S.C.

(IGRD)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Industrial Production Rebounds

05/14/2020 | 10:25pm EDT

BEIJING--China's industrial production rebounded in April thanks to the government's push for work resumption, but investment and consumption continued to fall from a year earlier amid sluggish domestic demand.

China's industrial output rose 3.9% in April from a year earlier, improving from a 1.1% fall in March, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday. The reading beat a 1.0% increase forecast by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Fixed-asset investment dropped 10.3% in the January-April period, compared with a 16.1% fall in the first quarter. Economists had anticipated a 9.5% decline.

Retail sales fell 7.5% in April, better than a 15.8% decline in March but still lower than the 7% drop expected by the economists.

China's urban jobless rate rose to 6.0% in April, after retreating to 5.9% in March. In February, China's urban unemployment rate reported a record high of 6.2% as millions of workers couldn't get back to work due to coronavirus lockdowns.

Financials (QAR)
Sales 2020 421 M
EBIT 2020 39,0 M
Net income 2020 45,9 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,56%
P/E ratio 2020 7,62x
P/E ratio 2021 6,53x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,90x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,78x
Capitalization 379 M
Chart INVESTMENT HOLDING GROUP Q.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Investment Holding Group Q.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVESTMENT HOLDING GROUP Q
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,60  QAR
Last Close Price 0,46  QAR
Spread / Highest target 31,3%
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Samer Wahbeh Group Chief Executive Officer
Ghanim Sultan Al-Hudaifi Al-Kuwari Chairman
Philip Hannan Head-Operations
Mohamed Abdulla Group Chief Financial Officer
Khalid Ghanim Sultan Al-Kuwari Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVESTMENT HOLDING GROUP Q.S.C.0.66%103
VINCI-26.46%43 997
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.17%30 591
FERROVIAL-2.25%18 794
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-1.41%18 773
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-1.04%17 765
