Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Qatar Exchange  >  Investment Holding Group Q.S.C.    IGRD   QA0006UVF886

INVESTMENT HOLDING GROUP Q.S.C.

(IGRD)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Qatar Exchange - 05/14
0.457 QAR   +0.66%
12:13aAsia shares struggle as coronavirus strains U.S.-China relations
RE
05/14Taiwan Firm to Build Chip Factory in U.S. -- 4th Update
DJ
05/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China's Property Investment Improved in April

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 10:39pm EDT

BEIJING--Home sales in China continued to rebound in April compared with the first three months of the year, a sign that the government is using property to boost the sluggish economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Home sales by volume for the first four months of the year contracted 16.5% from a year earlier, according to data released Friday by the National Bureau of Statistics. That narrowed from the 22.8% plunge in the January-March period.

Construction starts fell 18.4% in the first four months, slowing from a 27.2% decrease for the January-March period.

Property investment, including in commercial and residential real estate, dropped 3.3% in the first four months, compared with a 7.7% decline for the January-March period.

Although local authorities have rolled out policies to ease purchasing curbs for home buyers, Beijing is still struggling to rein in real-estate speculation.

Write to Singapore editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INVESTMENT HOLDING GROUP Q
12:13aAsia shares struggle as coronavirus strains U.S.-China relations
RE
05/14Taiwan Firm to Build Chip Factory in U.S. -- 4th Update
DJ
05/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05/14Awkward greetings and long queues as Hong Kong's financiers return to work
RE
05/14China's factory output posts first increase for 2020 but consumption still we..
RE
05/14China's factory output posts first increase for 2020 but consumption still we..
RE
05/14China's Property Investment Improved in April
DJ
05/14China Industrial Production Rebounds
DJ
05/14Taiwan Firm to Build Chip Factory in U.S. -- 3rd Update
DJ
More news
Financials (QAR)
Sales 2020 421 M
EBIT 2020 39,0 M
Net income 2020 45,9 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,56%
P/E ratio 2020 7,62x
P/E ratio 2021 6,53x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,90x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,78x
Capitalization 379 M
Chart INVESTMENT HOLDING GROUP Q.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Investment Holding Group Q.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVESTMENT HOLDING GROUP Q
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,60  QAR
Last Close Price 0,46  QAR
Spread / Highest target 31,3%
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Samer Wahbeh Group Chief Executive Officer
Ghanim Sultan Al-Hudaifi Al-Kuwari Chairman
Philip Hannan Head-Operations
Mohamed Abdulla Group Chief Financial Officer
Khalid Ghanim Sultan Al-Kuwari Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVESTMENT HOLDING GROUP Q.S.C.0.66%103
VINCI-26.46%43 997
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.17%30 591
FERROVIAL-2.25%18 794
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-1.41%18 773
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-1.04%17 765
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group