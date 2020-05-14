China's Property Investment Improved in April

BEIJING--Home sales in China continued to rebound in April compared with the first three months of the year, a sign that the government is using property to boost the sluggish economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Home sales by volume for the first four months of the year contracted 16.5% from a year earlier, according to data released Friday by the National Bureau of Statistics. That narrowed from the 22.8% plunge in the January-March period.

Construction starts fell 18.4% in the first four months, slowing from a 27.2% decrease for the January-March period.

Property investment, including in commercial and residential real estate, dropped 3.3% in the first four months, compared with a 7.7% decline for the January-March period.

Although local authorities have rolled out policies to ease purchasing curbs for home buyers, Beijing is still struggling to rein in real-estate speculation.

