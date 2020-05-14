Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Qatar Exchange  >  Investment Holding Group Q.S.C.    IGRD   QA0006UVF886

INVESTMENT HOLDING GROUP Q.S.C.

(IGRD)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Qatar Exchange - 05/14
0.457 QAR   +0.66%
12:13aAsia shares struggle as coronavirus strains U.S.-China relations
RE
05/14Taiwan Firm to Build Chip Factory in U.S. -- 4th Update
DJ
05/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
China's factory output posts first increase for 2020 but consumption still weak

05/14/2020 | 10:45pm EDT
Worker works on a production line at a factory of a ship equipments manufacturer, in Nantong, Jiangsu

By Kevin Yao

China's industrial output rose 3.9% in April from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, expanding for the first time this year as the world's second-largest economy slowly emerged from its coronavirus lockdown.

That was faster than the 1.5% increase forecast in a Reuters poll on analysts and followed a 1.1% fall in March.

After months of lockdowns, China is slowly reopening its economy as the coronavirus outbreak on the mainland has come under control.

However, it continues to face major challenges in recovery as the pandemic has now swept the globe, affecting other major economies and trading partners.

The National Bureau of Statistics said China's economy was recovering but still faced many challenges as the coronavirus spread globally.

Louis Kuijs, Head of Asia Economics at Oxford Economics, expects a global recession will weigh on China's recovery.

"But China's growth now relies largely on domestic demand," he said. "We expect the improvement in consumption momentum to continue, albeit from a weak starting point and gradually, while we see investment outperforming consumption, benefiting from more significant policy support."

China's economy contracted 6.8% in the first quarter from a year earlier, shrinking for the first time since at least 1992.

Producer prices saw their sharpest fall in four years earlier this week, showing weakening industrial demand.

Many Chinese factories are grappling with slashed or cancelled overseas orders after reopening as global demand stays tepid.

While the country's exports saw an unexpected rebound in April, driven in part by demand for medical supplies, imports saw a sharper-than-expected dive, signalling weak domestic demand.

Manufacturing surveys in April showed a collapse in export orders.

China's central bank said on Sunday that it would step up policy support for the economy, which would include help for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Consumption remained weak with retail sales falling 7.5% in April, faster than a forecast 7.0% decline.

Sales tumbled in the first three months of the year as shops, restaurants and other places with crowds closed across the country.

Fixed asset investment fell 10.3% in January-April, compared with a forecast 10.0% fall and a 16.1% decline in January-March.

Private sector fixed-asset investment, which accounts for 60% of total investment, fell 13.3% in January-April, compared with an 18.8% decline in the first three months of the year.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao, Huizhong Wu and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Financials (QAR)
Sales 2020 421 M
EBIT 2020 39,0 M
Net income 2020 45,9 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,56%
P/E ratio 2020 7,62x
P/E ratio 2021 6,53x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,90x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,78x
Capitalization 379 M
Chart INVESTMENT HOLDING GROUP Q.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Investment Holding Group Q.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVESTMENT HOLDING GROUP Q
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,60  QAR
Last Close Price 0,46  QAR
Spread / Highest target 31,3%
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Samer Wahbeh Group Chief Executive Officer
Ghanim Sultan Al-Hudaifi Al-Kuwari Chairman
Philip Hannan Head-Operations
Mohamed Abdulla Group Chief Financial Officer
Khalid Ghanim Sultan Al-Kuwari Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVESTMENT HOLDING GROUP Q.S.C.0.66%103
VINCI-26.46%43 997
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.17%30 591
FERROVIAL-2.25%18 794
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-1.41%18 773
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-1.04%17 765
