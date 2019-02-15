ITG Declares Quarterly Dividend

Log in
0
02/15/2019 | 04:16pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITG (NYSE: ITG) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 27, 2019.

Investment Technology Group (NYSE: ITG) is a global financial technology company that helps leading brokers and asset managers improve returns for investors around the world. We empower traders to reduce the end-to-end cost of implementing investments via liquidity, execution, analytics and workflow technology solutions. ITG has offices in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America and offers execution services in more than 50 countries. Please visit www.itg.com for more information. 

ITG Media/Investor Contact:

J.T. Farley
(212) 444-6259
corpcomm@itg.com

Investment Technology Group Inc. logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
