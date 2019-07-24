|
Investors Bancorp, Inc. : Announces Second Quarter Financial Results and Cash Dividend
07/24/2019 | 04:46pm EDT
SHORT HILLS, N.J., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISBC) ("Company"), the holding company for Investors Bank ("Bank"), reported net income of $46.6 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $48.2 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and $57.1 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2018.
For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net income totaled $94.8 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $115.0 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018.
Included in net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 is a previously disclosed loss related to the reclassification and sale of securities, which resulted in a $4.1 million after-tax loss, or $0.01 per share.
The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.11 per share to be paid on August 23, 2019 for stockholders of record as of August 9, 2019.
Kevin Cummings, Chairman and CEO, commented, "During the second quarter, improved credit quality and prudent expense control helped offset the negative impact of a flat yield curve. We continue to focus on what we can control to deliver results and are encouraged by the prospect of possible rate cuts by the Federal Reserve."
Mr. Cummings also commented, "We continue to make investments in our digital and technology platforms which will enhance sales practices and improve efficiencies in our business. Making these digital investments will help keep us competitive in our markets."
Performance Highlights
- Total assets increased $518.5 million, or 2.0%, to $27.06 billion at June 30, 2019 from $26.55 billion at March 31, 2019.
- Net loans increased $261.8 million, or 1.2%, to $21.76 billion at June 30, 2019 from $21.50 billion at March 31, 2019. Commercial and industrial loans increased $154.5 million, or 6.4%, during the three months ended June 30, 2019.
- Total deposits increased $14.5 million, or 0.1%, to $17.64 billion at June 30, 2019 from $17.63 billion at March 31, 2019.
- During the second quarter of 2019, the Company early adopted ASU 2019-04 and reclassified approximately $400 million of debt securities held-to-maturity to available-for-sale and subsequently sold such securities. Included in non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 is a loss of $5.7 million related to securities sold. Proceeds from the sale were reinvested in debt securities yielding on average 79 basis points higher than the securities sold. ASU 2019-04 permits a one-time reclassification of debt securities held-to-maturity to debt securities available-for-sale for debt securities eligible to be hedged.
- The Company modified $350 million of borrowings during the second quarter of 2019. The modification resulted in interest cost savings of 45 basis points, net of modification costs.
- Total non-interest expenses were $103.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of $395,000, or 0.4%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019.
- During the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Company repurchased 3.8 million shares of its outstanding common stock for approximately $44.0 million.
Financial Performance Overview
Second Quarter 2019 compared to First Quarter 2019
For the second quarter of 2019, net income totaled $46.6 million, a decrease of $1.5 million as compared to $48.2 million for the first quarter of 2019. The changes in net income on a sequential quarter basis are highlighted below.
Net interest income decreased by $3.5 million, or 2.2%, as compared to the first quarter of 2019. Changes within interest income and expense categories are as follows:
- Interest expense increased $6.4 million, primarily attributable to the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which increased 10 basis points to 1.91% for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The average balance of total borrowed funds increased $477.5 million, or 9.1%, to $5.71 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and the average balance of interest-bearing deposits decreased $175.0 million, or 1.1%, to $15.22 billion.
- An increase in interest and dividend income of $2.9 million, or 1.1%, to $259.1 million as compared to the first quarter of 2019 primarily attributable to a $156.4 million increase in the average balance of net loans primarily from loan originations, offset by paydowns and payoffs. The weighted average yield on net loans increased 2 basis points to 4.21%, driven by higher average yields on loan originations, partially offset by a decrease in prepayment penalties.
- Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income, totaled $2.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $3.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019.
Net interest margin decreased 8 basis points to 2.47% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019, driven primarily by the higher cost of interest-bearing liabilities and lower prepayment penalty fees.
Total non-interest income was $7.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of $4.2 million, as compared to $11.2 million for the first quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily due to a $5.7 million loss on the sale of securities, partially offset by a $944,000 gain on a sale-leaseback transaction of one of our branches.
Total non-interest expenses were $103.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of $395,000, or 0.4%, as compared to the first quarter of 2019. The increase is due to an increase of $1.3 million in other non-interest expense, partially offset by a decrease of $1.1 million in compensation and fringe benefit expense, driven by lower benefit expense.
Income tax expense was $18.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and $19.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The effective tax rate was 28.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 28.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2019.
Second Quarter 2019 compared to Second Quarter 2018
For the second quarter of 2019, net income totaled $46.6 million, a decrease of $10.5 million as compared to $57.1 million in the second quarter of 2018. The changes in net income on a year over year quarter basis are highlighted below.
On a year over year basis, second quarter of 2019 net interest income decreased by $12.1 million, or 7.1%, as compared to the second quarter of 2018 due to:
- Interest expense increased $32.8 million, or 48.9%, primarily attributable to an increase in the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 54 basis points to 1.91% for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits increased $714.3 million, or 4.9%, to $15.22 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and the average balance of total borrowed funds increased $646.4 million, or 12.8%, to $5.71 billion.
- An increase in interest and dividend income of $20.7 million, or 8.7%, to $259.1 million primarily as a result of a $1.26 billion increase in the average balance of net loans mainly from loan originations, offset by paydowns and payoffs. The weighted average yield on net loans increased 5 basis points to 4.21% primarily driven by higher average yields on loan originations, partially offset by a decrease in prepayment penalties. In addition, the weighted average yield on securities increased 46 basis points to 2.89%, primarily driven by higher average yields on available-for-sale debt securities.
- Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income, totaled $2.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $5.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.
Net interest margin decreased 33 basis points year over year to 2.47% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 from 2.80% for the three months ended June 30, 2018, primarily driven by the higher cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by higher yields on interest-earning assets.
Total non-interest income was $7.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of $4.5 million, or 39.2%, year over year. This decrease was primarily due to a $5.7 million loss on the sale of securities resulting from our repositioning of securities, partially offset by an increase of $1.4 million in other income primarily attributed to the gain on a sale-leaseback transaction of one of our branches.
Total non-interest expenses were $103.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of $1.2 million, or 1.2%, year over year. The increase is due to an increase of $2.1 million in other non-interest expense, partially offset by a decrease of $1.2 million in federal insurance premiums.
Income tax expense was $18.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and $19.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The effective tax rate was 28.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 25.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The increase in the tax rate is primarily related to the change in New Jersey state tax law.
Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 compared to Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
Net income decreased by $20.2 million year over year to $94.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The change in net income year over year is the result of the following:
Net interest income decreased by $21.9 million as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018 due to:
- Interest expense increased by $67.3 million, or 53.3%, to $193.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $126.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, primarily attributable to an increase in the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 56 basis points to 1.86% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The average balance of total borrowed funds increased $604.7 million, or 12.4%, to $5.47 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and the average balance of interest-bearing deposits increased $739.2 million, or 5.1%, to $15.31 billion.
- Total interest and dividend income increased by $45.3 million, or 9.6%, to $515.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018, primarily attributed to a $1.35 billion increase in the average balance of net loans primarily from loan originations, offset by paydowns and payoffs. The weighted average yield on net loans increased 7 basis points to 4.20% primarily driven by higher average yields on new loan origination volume, partially offset by a decrease in prepayment penalties. In addition, the weighted average yield on securities increased 48 basis points to 2.89%, primarily driven by higher average yields on available-for-sale debt securities.
- Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income, totaled $6.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $10.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.
Net interest margin decreased 31 basis points to 2.51% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 from 2.82% for the six months ended June 30, 2018, primarily driven by the higher cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by higher yields on interest-earning assets.
Total non-interest income was $18.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of $2.4 million, or 11.7%, as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018. The decrease is due to a decrease of $6.7 million in non-interest income on securities primarily resulting from a $5.7 million loss on the sale of securities, partially offset by an increase of $3.0 million in other income primarily attributed to customer swaps, a sale-leaseback transaction and non-depository investment products.
Total non-interest expenses were $207.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of $3.5 million, or 1.7%, as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018. This increase is due to an increase of $2.4 million in data processing and communication expense, an increase of $2.3 million in other non-interest expense, an increase of $2.0 million in advertising and promotional expense and an increase of $1.0 million in compensation and fringe benefit expense. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $2.4 million in federal insurance premiums and a decrease of $1.8 million in professional fees.
Income tax expense was $38.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $39.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The effective tax rate was 28.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 25.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase in the tax rate is primarily related to the change in New Jersey state tax law.
Asset Quality
Our provision for loan losses is primarily a result of the inherent credit risk in our overall portfolio, the growth and composition of the loan portfolio, and the level of non-accrual loans and charge-offs. At June 30, 2019, our allowance for loan losses and related provision were impacted by improved credit quality, including the level of non-accrual loans and charge-offs/recoveries, and modest loan growth. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, our provision for loan losses was a $3.0 million reduction to the allowance for loan losses, compared to an addition to the allowance for loan losses of $3.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and $4.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, net recoveries were $221,000 compared to net charge-offs of $4.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and net charge-offs of $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. We recorded no provision for loan losses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and $6.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net charge-offs were $3.9 million compared to $6.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.
Our accruing past due loans and non-accrual loans discussed below exclude certain purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans, primarily consisting of loans recorded in the Company's acquisitions. Under U.S. GAAP, the PCI loans (acquired at a discount that is due, in part, to credit quality) are not subject to delinquency classification in the same manner as loans originated by the Bank.
Total non-accrual loans were $111.6 million, or 0.51% of total loans, at June 30, 2019 compared to $117.7 million, or 0.54% of total loans, at March 31, 2019 and $124.9 million, or 0.58% of total loans, at December 31, 2018. We continue to proactively and diligently work to resolve our troubled loans.
At June 30, 2019, there were $38.6 million of loans deemed as troubled debt restructured loans ("TDRs"), of which $28.4 million were residential and consumer loans, $7.7 million were commercial and industrial loans and $2.5 million were commercial real estate loans. TDRs of $12.2 million were classified as accruing and $26.4 million were classified as non-accrual at June 30, 2019.
The following table sets forth non-accrual loans and accruing past due loans (excluding PCI loans and loans held for sale) on the dates indicated as well as certain asset quality ratios.
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
# of loans
amount
# of loans
amount
# of loans
amount
# of loans
amount
# of loans
amount
(Dollars in millions)
Accruing past due loans:
30 to 59 days past due:
Residential and consumer
104
$
20.9
113
$
24.8
97
$
20.2
99
$
21.3
101
$
20.6
Construction
—
—
—
—
3
9.2
—
—
—
—
Multi-family
7
12.0
11
29.6
6
23.1
11
12.4
6
27.4
Commercial real estate
5
26.6
4
4.5
7
5.5
8
15.3
9
8.7
Commercial and industrial
5
1.1
15
11.3
9
2.1
14
5.0
7
2.9
Total 30 to 59 days past due
121
60.6
143
70.2
122
60.1
132
54.0
123
59.6
60 to 89 days past due:
Residential and consumer
30
5.5
37
7.1
37
9.2
34
5.2
37
9.5
Construction
—
—
—
—
—
—
3
9.3
—
—
Multi-family
2
17.2
1
1.1
1
2.6
10
36.7
—
—
Commercial real estate
4
6.9
—
—
1
3.4
4
4.2
—
—
Commercial and industrial
4
4.1
7
3.8
5
0.9
4
5.4
1
2.1
Total 60 to 89 days past due
40
33.7
45
12.0
44
16.1
55
60.8
38
11.6
Total accruing past due loans
161
$
94.3
188
$
82.2
166
$
76.2
187
$
114.8
161
$
71.2
Non-accrual:
Residential and consumer
275
$
51.2
296
$
56.4
320
$
59.0
347
$
66.3
375
$
69.2
Construction
1
0.2
1
0.2
1
0.2
1
0.2
1
0.3
Multi-family
14
34.1
14
34.1
15
33.9
3
2.6
9
19.5
Commercial real estate
27
8.1
32
9.8
35
12.4
39
15.5
36
16.7
Commercial and industrial
13
18.0
14
17.2
14
19.4
14
19.8
13
28.9
Total non-accrual loans
330
$
111.6
357
$
117.7
385
$
124.9
404
$
104.4
434
$
134.6
Accruing troubled debt
restructured loans
56
$
12.2
54
$
13.6
54
$
13.6
59
$
13.2
56
$
12.8
Non-accrual loans to total loans
0.51
%
0.54
%
0.58
%
0.50
%
0.65
%
Allowance for loan losses as a
percent of non-accrual loans
207.83
%
199.44
%
188.78
%
221.06
%
171.46
%
Allowance for loan losses as a
percent of total loans
1.05
%
1.08
%
1.09
%
1.10
%
1.11
%
Balance Sheet Summary
Total assets increased $835.1 million, or 3.2%, to $27.06 billion at June 30, 2019 from December 31, 2018. Net loans increased $386.7 million, or 1.8%, to $21.76 billion at June 30, 2019. Securities increased $134.6 million, or 3.7%, to $3.82 billion at June 30, 2019.
Effective January 1, 2019, the Company adopted new accounting guidance that requires leases to be recognized on our Consolidated Balance Sheet as a right-of-use asset and a lease liability. Our operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities were $184.2 million and $194.2 million, respectively, at June 30, 2019.
The detail of the loan portfolio (including PCI loans) is below:
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
(In thousands)
Commercial Loans:
Multi-family loans
$
8,156,766
8,174,342
8,165,187
Commercial real estate loans
4,897,466
4,852,402
4,786,825
Commercial and industrial loans
2,585,069
2,430,540
2,389,756
Construction loans
252,628
232,170
227,015
Total commercial loans
15,891,929
15,689,454
15,568,783
Residential mortgage loans
5,408,686
5,366,970
5,351,115
Consumer and other
699,972
691,229
707,866
Total Loans
22,000,587
21,747,653
21,627,764
Deferred fees, premiums and other, net
(3,770)
(9,826)
(13,811)
Allowance for loan losses
(231,937)
(234,717)
(235,817)
Net loans
$
21,764,880
21,503,110
21,378,136
During the six months ended June 30, 2019, we originated $420.1 million in commercial and industrial loans, $412.1 million in multi-family loans, $369.9 million in commercial real estate loans, $226.9 million in residential loans, $38.3 million in consumer and other loans and $14.3 million in construction loans. The growth in the loan portfolio reflects our continued focus on growing and diversifying our loan portfolio. Our loans are primarily on properties and businesses located in New Jersey and New York.
We also purchase mortgage loans from correspondent entities including other banks and mortgage bankers. Our agreements with these correspondent entities require them to originate loans that adhere to our underwriting standards. During the six months ended June 30, 2019, we purchased loans totaling $175.3 million from these entities. In addition to the loans originated for our portfolio, we originated residential mortgage loans for sale to third parties totaling $77.7 million during the six months ended June 30, 2019.
The allowance for loan losses decreased by $3.9 million to $231.9 million at June 30, 2019 from $235.8 million at December 31, 2018. Our allowance for loan losses was positively impacted by improved credit quality, including the level of non-accrual loans and charge-offs/recoveries, and modest loan growth. Future increases in the allowance for loan losses may be necessary based on the growth and composition of the loan portfolio, the level of loan delinquency and the economic conditions in our lending area. At June 30, 2019, our allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 1.05%, a decrease from 1.09% at December 31, 2018 which was driven by the factors noted above.
Securities increased by $134.6 million, or 3.7%, to $3.82 billion at June 30, 2019 from $3.68 billion at December 31, 2018. This increase was primarily a result of purchases, partially offset by sales and paydowns. As part of the adoption of ASU 2019-04, the Company reclassified approximately $400 million of debt securities held-to-maturity to debt securities available-for-sale. The Company subsequently sold approximately $405 million of debt securities available-for-sale at a non-recurring after tax loss of $4.1 million. Proceeds from the sale were reinvested in debt securities yielding on average 79 basis points higher than the securities sold.
Deposits increased by $64.2 million, or 0.4%, from $17.58 billion at December 31, 2018 to $17.64 billion at June 30, 2019 primarily driven by an increase in time deposits and money market accounts, partially offset by decreases in savings and checking accounts. Checking accounts decreased $166.6 million to $7.15 billion at June 30, 2019 from $7.32 billion at December 31, 2018. Core deposits (savings, checking and money market) represented approximately 73% of our total deposit portfolio at June 30, 2019 compared to 74% at December 31, 2018.
Borrowed funds increased by $648.1 million, or 11.9%, to $6.08 billion at June 30, 2019 from $5.44 billion at December 31, 2018 to help fund the growth of the loan portfolio. As part of the adoption of ASU 2019-04, the Company modified $350 million of borrowings. The modification resulted in interest cost savings of 45 basis points, net of modification costs.
Stockholders' equity decreased by $78.5 million to $2.93 billion at June 30, 2019 from $3.01 billion at December 31, 2018, primarily attributed to the repurchase of 10.0 million shares of common stock for $117.8 million and cash dividends of $0.22 per share totaling $61.6 million during the six months ended June 30, 2019. These decreases were partially offset by net income of $94.8 million and share-based plan activity of $13.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The Bank remains above FDIC "well capitalized" standards, with a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 9.70% at June 30, 2019.
About the Company
Investors Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Investors Bank, which as of June 30, 2019 operated from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey and 147 branches located throughout New Jersey and New York.
Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (ET)
The Company, as previously announced, will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (ET). The toll-free dial-in number is: (866) 218-2404. Callers who pre-register will bypass the live operator and may avoid any delays in joining the conference call. Participants will immediately receive an online confirmation, an email and a calendar invitation for the event.
Conference Call Pre-registration link: http://dpregister.com/10133145
A telephone replay will be available beginning on July 25, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. (ET) through 9:00 a.m. (ET) on October 25, 2019. The replay number is (877) 344-7529, password 10133145. The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast on the Company's website www.investorsbank.com and archived for one year.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Forward looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, as described in the "Risk Factors" disclosures included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented in quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, including, but not limited to, those related to the real estate and economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, competitive products and pricing, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory fees and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses, credit risk management, asset-liability management, the financial and securities markets and the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity.
The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company wishes to advise readers that the factors listed above could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Contact: Marianne Wade
(973) 924-5100
investorrelations@investorsbank.com
INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30,
2019
March 31,
2019
December 31,
2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Assets
(Dollars in thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents
$
254,382
186,083
196,891
Equity securities
5,975
5,880
5,793
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value
2,679,708
2,156,340
2,122,162
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net (estimated fair value of $1,174,483,
$1,536,684 and $1,558,564 at June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and
December 31, 2018, respectively)
1,132,018
1,516,600
1,555,137
Loans receivable, net
21,764,880
21,503,110
21,378,136
Loans held-for-sale
16,411
6,827
4,074
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
294,155
258,949
260,234
Accrued interest receivable
83,015
82,417
77,501
Other real estate owned
7,097
6,989
6,911
Office properties and equipment, net
174,663
177,465
177,432
Operating lease right-of-use assets
184,215
187,560
—
Net deferred tax asset
106,208
101,499
104,411
Bank owned life insurance
215,032
213,491
211,914
Goodwill and intangible assets
97,997
98,551
99,063
Other assets
48,360
43,879
29,349
Total assets
$
27,064,116
26,545,640
26,229,008
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits
$
17,644,471
17,629,999
17,580,269
Borrowed funds
6,083,737
5,549,587
5,435,681
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance
125,521
148,277
129,891
Operating lease liabilities
194,233
197,281
—
Other liabilities
89,279
64,666
77,837
Total liabilities
24,137,241
23,589,810
23,223,678
Stockholders' equity
2,926,875
2,955,830
3,005,330
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
27,064,116
26,545,640
26,229,008
INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
2019
March 31,
2019
June 30,
2018
June 30,
2019
June 30,
2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income:
Loans receivable and loans held-for-sale
$
227,462
224,890
211,791
452,352
416,513
Securities:
GSE obligations
267
266
273
533
547
Mortgage-backed securities
23,883
23,630
19,633
47,513
39,655
Equity
35
37
33
72
68
Municipal bonds and other debt
2,734
2,522
2,432
5,256
4,690
Interest-bearing deposits
609
535
409
1,144
864
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
4,078
4,337
3,831
8,415
7,632
Total interest and dividend income
259,068
256,217
238,402
515,285
469,969
Interest expense:
Deposits
67,828
65,422
42,067
133,250
78,443
Borrowed funds
32,072
28,117
25,034
60,189
47,741
Total interest expense
99,900
93,539
67,101
193,439
126,184
Net interest income
159,168
162,678
171,301
321,846
343,785
Provision for loan losses
(3,000)
3,000
4,000
—
6,500
Net interest income after provision for loan
losses
162,168
159,678
167,301
321,846
337,285
Non-interest income:
Fees and service charges
5,654
5,335
5,230
10,989
10,688
Income on bank owned life insurance
1,540
1,577
1,543
3,117
2,829
Gain on loans, net
1,015
433
663
1,448
920
(Loss) gain on securities, net
(5,617)
64
1,147
(5,553)
1,101
Gain on sales of other real estate owned, net
281
224
184
505
337
Other income
4,108
3,561
2,711
7,669
4,713
Total non-interest income
6,981
11,194
11,478
18,175
20,588
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and fringe benefits
59,854
60,998
60,799
120,852
119,860
Advertising and promotional expense
4,282
3,612
3,807
7,894
5,894
Office occupancy and equipment expense
15,423
16,171
14,717
31,594
31,295
Federal insurance premiums
3,300
3,300
4,525
6,600
9,025
General and administrative
692
484
693
1,176
1,193
Professional fees
3,461
2,940
3,801
6,401
8,203
Data processing and communication
7,642
7,999
7,106
15,641
13,229
Other operating expenses
9,150
7,905
7,136
17,055
14,970
Total non-interest expenses
103,804
103,409
102,584
207,213
203,669
Income before income tax expense
65,345
67,463
76,195
132,808
154,204
Income tax expense
18,721
19,305
19,098
38,026
39,182
Net income
$
46,624
48,158
57,097
94,782
115,022
Basic earnings per share
$0.18
0.18
0.20
0.36
0.40
Diluted earnings per share
$0.18
0.18
0.20
0.36
0.40
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
263,035,892
267,664,063
284,502,818
265,337,191
286,085,380
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
263,477,477
268,269,730
285,733,542
265,831,421
287,413,166
INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Average Balance Sheet and Yield/Rate Information
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
June 30, 2018
Average
Outstanding
Balance
Interest Earned/Paid
Weighted Average Yield/Rate
Average
Outstanding
Balance
Interest Earned/Paid
Weighted Average Yield/Rate
Average
Outstanding
Balance
Interest Earned/Paid
Weighted Average Yield/Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-earning cash accounts
$
179,572
609
1.36
%
$
175,281
535
1.22
%
$
178,293
409
0.92
%
Equity securities
5,902
35
2.37
%
5,811
37
2.55
%
5,714
33
2.31
%
Debt securities available-for-sale
2,244,900
16,218
2.89
%
2,111,832
15,416
2.92
%
1,990,306
10,829
2.18
%
Debt securities held-to-maturity
1,480,400
10,666
2.88
%
1,532,764
11,002
2.87
%
1,693,025
11,509
2.72
%
Net loans
21,609,361
227,462
4.21
%
21,452,923
224,890
4.19
%
20,348,913
211,791
4.16
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
281,548
4,078
5.79
%
260,543
4,337
6.66
%
255,362
3,831
6.00
%
Total interest-earning assets
25,801,683
259,068
4.02
%
25,539,154
256,217
4.01
%
24,471,613
238,402
3.90
%
Non-interest earning assets
956,909
942,523
741,974
Total assets
$
26,758,592
$
26,481,677
$
25,213,587
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings
$
1,901,506
3,809
0.80
%
$
2,039,919
4,370
0.86
%
$
2,146,880
2,953
0.55
%
Interest-bearing checking
4,867,288
22,119
1.82
%
4,975,209
22,082
1.78
%
4,487,247
14,057
1.25
%
Money market accounts
3,691,258
15,815
1.71
%
3,630,708
14,246
1.57
%
3,858,022
10,497
1.09
%
Certificates of deposit
4,763,516
26,085
2.19
%
4,752,700
24,724
2.08
%
4,017,105
14,560
1.45
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
15,223,568
67,828
1.78
%
15,398,536
65,422
1.70
%
14,509,254
42,067
1.16
%
Borrowed funds
5,707,174
32,072
2.25
%
5,229,663
28,117
2.15
%
5,060,767
25,034
1.98
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
20,930,742
99,900
1.91
%
20,628,199
93,539
1.81
%
19,570,021
67,101
1.37
%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
2,883,230
2,868,166
2,535,093
Total liabilities
23,813,972
23,496,365
22,105,114
Stockholders' equity
2,944,620
2,985,312
3,108,473
Total liabilities and
stockholders' equity
$
26,758,592
$
26,481,677
$
25,213,587
Net interest income
$
159,168
$
162,678
$
171,301
Net interest rate spread
2.11
%
2.20
%
2.53
%
Net interest earning assets
$
4,870,941
$
4,910,955
$
4,901,592
Net interest margin
2.47
%
2.55
%
2.80
%
Ratio of interest-earning assets to total
interest-bearing liabilities
1.23
X
1.24
X
1.25
X
INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Average Balance Sheet and Yield/Rate Information
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Average
Outstanding
Balance
Interest Earned/Paid
Weighted Average Yield/Rate
Average
Outstanding
Balance
Interest Earned/Paid
Weighted Average Yield/Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-earning cash accounts
$
177,438
1,144
1.29
%
$
188,730
864
0.92
%
Equity securities
5,857
72
2.46
%
5,708
68
2.38
%
Debt securities available-for-sale
2,178,734
31,634
2.90
%
2,005,485
21,681
2.16
%
Debt securities held-to-maturity
1,506,437
21,668
2.88
%
1,726,197
23,211
2.69
%
Net loans
21,531,574
452,352
4.20
%
20,181,066
416,513
4.13
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
271,104
8,415
6.21
%
247,276
7,632
6.17
%
Total interest-earning assets
25,671,144
515,285
4.01
%
24,354,462
469,969
3.86
%
Non-interest earning assets
949,756
719,852
Total assets
$
26,620,900
$
25,074,314
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings
$
1,970,330
8,179
0.83
%
$
2,238,667
6,243
0.56
%
Interest-bearing checking
4,920,950
44,201
1.80
%
4,649,173
27,636
1.19
%
Money market accounts
3,661,150
30,061
1.64
%
3,973,942
19,789
1.00
%
Certificates of deposit
4,758,138
50,809
2.14
%
3,709,627
24,775
1.34
%
Total interest bearing deposits
15,310,568
133,250
1.74
%
14,571,409
78,443
1.08
%
Borrowed funds
5,469,737
60,189
2.20
%
4,865,051
47,741
1.96
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
20,780,305
193,439
1.86
%
19,436,460
126,184
1.30
%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
2,875,741
2,522,062
Total liabilities
23,656,046
21,958,522
Stockholders' equity
2,964,854
3,115,792
Total liabilities and stockholders'
equity
$
26,620,900
$
25,074,314
Net interest income
$
321,846
$
343,785
Net interest rate spread
2.15
%
2.56
%
Net interest earning assets
$
4,890,839
$
4,918,002
Net interest margin
2.51
%
2.82
%
Ratio of interest-earning assets to total
interest-bearing liabilities
1.24
X
1.25
X
INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Selected Performance Ratios
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
2019
March 31,
2019
June 30,
2018
June 30,
2019
June 30,
2018
Return on average assets
0.70
%
0.73
%
0.91
%
0.71
%
0.92
%
Return on average equity
6.33
%
6.45
%
7.35
%
6.39
%
7.38
%
Return on average tangible equity
6.55
%
6.67
%
7.59
%
6.61
%
7.63
%
Interest rate spread
2.11
%
2.20
%
2.53
%
2.15
%
2.56
%
Net interest margin
2.47
%
2.55
%
2.80
%
2.51
%
2.82
%
Efficiency ratio
62.48
%
59.47
%
56.12
%
60.94
%
55.90
%
Non-interest expense to average total assets
1.55
%
1.56
%
1.63
%
1.56
%
1.62
%
Average interest-earning assets to average
interest-bearing liabilities
1.23
1.24
1.25
1.24
1.25
INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data
June 30,
2019
March 31,
2019
December 31,
2018
Asset Quality Ratios:
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets
0.48
%
0.52
%
0.55
%
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans
0.56
%
0.60
%
0.64
%
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-accrual loans
207.83
%
199.44
%
188.78
%
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans
1.05
%
1.08
%
1.09
%
Capital Ratios:
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (2)
9.70
%
9.85
%
10.28
%
Common equity tier 1 risk-based (2)
12.69
%
12.87
%
13.41
%
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (2)
12.69
%
12.87
%
13.41
%
Total Risk-Based Capital (2)
13.84
%
14.05
%
14.60
%
Equity to total assets (period end)
10.81
%
11.13
%
11.46
%
Average equity to average assets
11.00
%
11.27
%
11.71
%
Tangible capital to tangible assets (1)
10.49
%
10.80
%
11.12
%
Book value per common share (1)
$
11.04
$
11.02
$
10.95
Tangible book value per common share (1)
$
10.67
$
10.65
$
10.59
Other Data:
Number of full service offices
147
147
151
Full time equivalent employees
1,962
1,922
1,928
(1) See Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
(2) Ratios are for Investors Bank and do not include capital retained at the holding company level.
Investors Bancorp, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
Book Value and Tangible Book Value per Share Computation
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Total stockholders' equity
$
2,926,875
2,955,830
3,005,330
Goodwill and intangible assets
97,997
98,551
99,063
Tangible stockholders' equity
$
2,828,878
2,857,279
2,906,267
Book Value per Share Computation
Common stock issued
359,070,852
359,070,852
359,070,852
Treasury shares
(82,250,311)
(79,004,387)
(72,797,738)
Shares outstanding
276,820,541
280,066,465
286,273,114
Unallocated ESOP shares
(11,605,600)
(11,724,025)
(11,842,448)
Book value shares
265,214,941
268,342,440
274,430,666
Book Value per Share
$
11.04
$
11.02
$
10.95
Tangible Book Value per Share
$
10.67
$
10.65
$
10.59
Total assets
$
27,064,116
26,545,640
26,229,008
Goodwill and intangible assets
97,997
98,551
99,063
Tangible assets
$
26,966,119
26,447,089
26,129,945
Tangible capital to tangible assets
10.49
%
10.80
%
11.12
%
