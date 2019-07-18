IRET : Announces Dates of 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

MINNEAPOLIS, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IRET (NYSE: IRET) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2019 operating results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Management will host a conference call to discuss those results on the following day, Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Conference Call
Interested parties may access the live conference call via the following:
Webcast
http://ir.iretapartments.com
USA Toll Free Number
1-877-509-9785
International Toll Free Number
1-412-902-4132
Canada Toll Free Number
1-855-669-9657
Conference Call Replay
A replay of the call will be available one hour after the live call and through August 22, 2019.
USA Toll Free Number
1-877-344-7529
International Toll Free Number
1-412-317-0088
Canada Toll Free Number
1-855-669-9658
Conference Number
10133436
A replay of the webcast will be archived for one year on the Investors section of IRET's website at www.iretapartments.com.
About IRET
IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. IRET owns interests in 88 communities consisting of 13,975 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively). IRET's press releases and supplemental information are available on its website at www.iretapartments.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104.
Contact Information
Jonathan Bishop
Vice President – Finance
Phone: 701-837-7104
E-mail: IR@iret.com
