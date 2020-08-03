IRET : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results 0 08/03/2020 | 04:31pm EDT Send by mail :

MINOT, N.D., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IRET (NYSE: IRET) announced today its financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The tables below show Net Income (Loss), Funds from Operations ("FFO"), and Core FFO, all on a per share basis, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income ("NOI") over comparable periods; and Same-Store Weighted-Average Occupancy for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, Per Share

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net Income (Loss) - diluted

$ (0.44)



$ 0.11



$ (1.13)



$ (0.43)

FFO - diluted

$ 0.93



$ 1.45



$ 1.58



$ 2.22

Core FFO - diluted

$ 0.91



$ 1.00



$ 1.81



$ 1.77





Year-Over-Year Comparison

Sequential Comparison

YTD Comparison Same-Store Results

Q2 2020 vs. Q2 2019

Q2 2020 vs. Q1 2020

2020 vs. 2019 Revenues

1.4 %

(1.2) %

2.6 % Expenses

1.8 %

(7.3) %

2.9 % NOI

1.1 %

3.4 %

2.4 %



Three months ended Same-Store Results

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019 Weighted Average Occupancy

94.6 %

95.4 %

94.3 %



















NOI, FFO, and Core FFO are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" below. Second Quarter 2020 Highlights Our Net Loss was $(0.44) per diluted share for the second quarter of 2020, compared to Net Income of $0.11 per diluted share for the same period of 2019;

per diluted share for the second quarter of 2020, compared to Net Income of per diluted share for the same period of 2019; Core FFO increased 2.3% to $1.81 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2020 , compared to $1.77 per diluted share for the same period of 2019;

per diluted share for the six months ended , compared to per diluted share for the same period of 2019; Core FFO increased 1.1% to $0.91 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2020 , compared to $0.90 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 ;

per diluted share for the three months ended , compared to for the three months ended ; Total collections were 99.1% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 99.6% for the same period of 2019;

Same-store controllable expenses (which exclude taxes and insurance) decreased 4.3% for the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the same period of 2019, resulting in NOI growth of 1.1% for the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019;

Same-store NOI increased 3.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 , compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020 ;

, compared to the three months ended ; We continued to strengthen our balance sheet by issuing approximately 624,000 common shares under our 2019 ATM Program for net proceeds of $44.8 million ;

; We announced that we will include Nashville as one of our target markets; and

as one of our target markets; and We were recognized as a Minnesota Top Workplace for 2020 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune, which is based on several factors, including employee engagement, company leadership, pay, benefits, and workplace flexibility. Operations Update Our operating results for the month ended July 31, 2020, included the following: Total collections for same-store communities for the month ended July 31, 2020 were 99.0%.

were 99.0%. We entered into eight deferrals agreements in July, representing 0.1% of revenue at all communities. As of July 31, 2020 , a total of approximately $40,000 remained outstanding under resident repayment plans.

, a total of approximately remained outstanding under resident repayment plans. Physical occupancy for same-store communities as of July 31, 2020 was 95.2%, compared to 93.8% as of July 31, 2019 and 96.1% as of March 31, 2020 . Acquisitions and Dispositions During the quarter, we disposed of our sole remaining parcel of unimproved land for a total sale price of $1.3 million. We did not have any acquisitions during the quarter. Balance Sheet At the end of the second quarter, we had $239.7 million of total liquidity on our balance sheet, including $187.0 million available under our line of credit and cash and cash equivalents of $52.7 million. 2020 Financial Outlook On March 27, 2020 we issued a press release indicating that in light of the impact of COVID-19 on our business and results of operations, we were withdrawing our 2020 Financial Outlook. Given the ongoing impact of COVID-19, we are not providing an updated 2020 Financial Outlook at this time. Upcoming Events IRET is scheduled to participate in the BMO 2020 Real Assets Conference, which will be held virtually on September 2-3, 2020. COVID-19 Developments The COVID-19 pandemic, including the associated economic disruptions, has continued to impact our business and operations since March 2020. Our first priority continues to be the health and well-being of our residents, team members, and the communities we serve. In the second quarter, we began to implement a re-opening plan in the common spaces in our communities and offices while continuing to adhere to state and local guidelines. We are prepared to suspend re-opening plans in any markets in which an increase in COVID-19 cases and other factors make it unsafe to do so in accordance with state and local guidelines. COVID-19 continues to impact our residents, our team members, and the economy. The safety and health of people we serve and our team has remained our priority in these uncertain times. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, we acknowledge the potential effects on our financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows, including the following: reductions in economic activity and rising unemployment that potentially could impact our residents' ability to pay rent on a timely basis or their desire to seek lease deferment payment plans or rent reductions, which in turn could result in increases in our uncollectible receivables and reductions in rental income and reduce our NOI and cash flow;

the potential financial impact of the pandemic on the credit market and our future compliance with financial covenants contained in our credit facility and other debt agreements;

weaker economic conditions that could cause us to recognize impairment in the value of our tangible or intangible assets; and

rising costs related to our COVID-19 response that could cause us to record loss contingencies and increased expenses. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic impacts our operations and those of our residents will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity, and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact, and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, among others. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting our business, see the risk factors presented in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as updated under Item 1A of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and in our subsequent current and periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. Quarterly Distributions Effective June 5, 2020, IRET's Board of Trustees declared a regular quarterly distribution of $0.70 per share/unit, which was paid on July 10, 2020, to common shareholders and unitholders of record on June 30, 2020. IRET has paid cash dividends to common shareholders and unitholders every quarter since its initial dividend payment in 1971. Effective June 5, 2020, IRET's Board of Trustees also declared a distribution of $0.4140625 per share on the 6.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE: IRET-PC), which was paid on June 30, 2020, to holders of record on June 15, 2020. Series C preferred share distributions are cumulative and payable quarterly in arrears at an annual rate of $1.65625 per share. Earnings Call Live webcast and replay: http://ir.iretapartments.com





Live Conference Call

Conference Call Replay Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 10:00 AM ET

Replay available until August 18, 2020 USA Toll Free Number 1-877-509-9785

USA Toll Free Number 1-877-344-7529 International Toll Free Number 1-412-902-4132

International Toll Free Number 1-412-317-0088 Canada Toll Free Number 1-855-669-9657

Canada Toll Free Number 1-855-669-9658





Conference Number 10145476 Supplemental Information Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 included herein ("Supplemental Information"), is available in the Investors section on IRET's website at www.iretapartments.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. About IRET IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of June 30, 2020, we owned interests in 70 apartment communities consisting of 12,135 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively). Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this press release and the accompanying Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are based on our current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be achieved. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to those risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, including the COVID-19 risk factors set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and in other public reports. We assume no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events. Investor Relations Contact Information Emily Miller

Investor Relations

Phone: 701-837-7104

E-mail: IR@iret.com Common Share Data (NYSE: IRET)

















2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter



2020

2020

2019

2019

2019 High closing price

$ 76.82



$ 84.68



$ 78.91



$ 74.67



$ 61.28

Low closing price

$ 44.36



$ 52.55



$ 71.74



$ 59.22



$ 57.19

Average closing price

$ 63.91



$ 71.62



$ 74.67



$ 66.83



$ 59.54

Closing price at end of quarter

$ 70.49



$ 55.00



$ 72.50



$ 74.67



$ 58.67

Common share distributions – annualized

$ 2.80



$ 2.80



$ 2.80



$ 2.80



$ 2.80

Closing dividend yield – annualized

4.0 %

5.1 %

3.9 %

3.8 %

4.8 % Closing common shares outstanding (thousands)

12,827



12,164



12,099



11,625



11,656

Closing limited partnership units outstanding (thousands)

1,022



1,044



1,058



1,223



1,224

Closing market value of outstanding common shares, plus imputed closing market value of outstanding limited partnership units (thousands)

$ 976,216



$ 726,440



$ 953,883



$ 959,360



$ 755,670

IRET CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019



6/30/2020

6/30/2019 REVENUE

$ 43,910



$ 44,406



$ 45,777



$ 47,436



$ 46,934





$ 88,316



$ 92,542

EXPENSES





























Property operating expenses, excluding real estate taxes

12,360



13,468



14,018



14,485



13,942





25,828



28,746

Real estate taxes

5,410



5,465



4,835



5,425



5,574





10,875



10,806

Property management expense

1,345



1,554



1,634



1,553



1,445





2,899



2,999

Casualty loss

913



327



205



178



92





1,240



733

Depreciation/amortization

18,156



18,160



18,972



18,751



18,437





36,316



36,548

General and administrative expenses

3,202



3,428



3,647



3,448



3,549





6,630



7,355

TOTAL EXPENSES

$ 41,386



$ 42,402



$ 43,311



$ 43,840



$ 43,039





$ 83,788



$ 87,187

Operating income (loss)

2,524



2,004



2,466



3,596



3,895





4,528



5,355

Interest expense

(6,940)



(6,911)



(7,357)



(7,694)



(7,590)





(13,851)



(15,486)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(17)



—



(864)



(1,087)



(407)





(17)



(409)

Interest and other income (loss)

538



(2,777)



702



498



468





(2,239)



892

Income (loss) before gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments, and gain (loss) on litigation settlement

(3,895)



(7,684)



(5,053)



(4,687)



(3,634)





(11,579)



(9,648)

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments

(190)



—



57,850



39,105



615





(190)



669

Gain (loss) on litigation settlement

—



—



—



300



6,286





—



6,286

Net income (loss)

$ (4,085)



$ (7,684)



$ 52,797



$ 34,718



$ 3,267





$ (11,769)



$ (2,693)

Dividends to preferred unitholders

(160)



(160)



(160)



(160)



(160)





(320)



(217)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest – Operating Partnership

447



692



(4,202)



(3,145)



(148)





1,139



595

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities

(5)



145



223



183



154





140



730

Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests

(3,803)



(7,007)



48,658



31,596



3,113





(10,810)



(1,585)

Dividends to preferred shareholders

(1,609)



(1,705)



(1,705)



(1,705)



(1,706)





(3,314)



(3,411)

Discount on redemption of preferred shares

25



273



—



—



—





298



—

NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$ (5,387)



$ (8,439)



$ 46,953



$ 29,891



$ 1,407





$ (13,826)



$ (4,996)

































Per Share Data - Basic





























Net earnings (loss) per common share – basic

$ (0.44)



$ (0.69)



$ 3.95



$ 2.57



$ 0.11





$ (1.13)



$ (0.43)

































Per Share Data - Diluted





























Net earnings (loss) per common share – diluted

$ (0.44)



$ (0.67)



$ 3.89



$ 2.54



$ 0.11





$ (1.13)



$ (0.43)

IRET CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands)













































6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019 ASSETS



















Real estate investments



















Property owned

$ 1,694,033



$ 1,687,436



$ 1,643,078



$ 1,720,352



$ 1,663,539

Less accumulated depreciation

(383,917)



(366,307)



(349,122)



(370,492)



(380,321)





1,310,116



1,321,129



1,293,956



1,349,860



1,283,218

Unimproved land

—



1,376



1,376



1,376



1,746

Mortgage loans receivable

10,961



16,775



16,140



10,140



10,140

Total real estate investments

1,321,077



1,339,280



1,311,472



1,361,376



1,295,104

Cash and cash equivalents

52,714



26,338



26,579



8,500



17,406

Restricted cash

2,535



2,344



19,538



3,339



4,672

Other assets

16,484



21,124



34,829



30,589



30,626

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,392,810



$ 1,389,086



$ 1,392,418



$ 1,403,804



$ 1,347,808























LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY



















LIABILITIES



















Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 54,883



$ 52,337



$ 47,155



$ 40,546



$ 44,766

Revolving line of credit

63,000



83,000



50,079



103,143



177,939

Notes payable, net of loan costs

269,155



269,106



269,058



269,006



144,082

Mortgages payable, net of loan costs

323,705



328,367



329,664



360,886



370,461

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 710,743



$ 732,810



$ 695,956



$ 773,581



$ 737,248























SERIES D PREFERRED UNITS

$ 16,560



$ 16,560



$ 16,560



16,560



16,560

EQUITY



















Series C Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest

93,579



96,046



99,456



99,456



99,456

Common Shares of Beneficial Interest

958,292



912,653



917,400



886,598



888,541

Accumulated distributions in excess of net income

(421,515)



(407,150)



(390,196)



(428,680)



(450,433)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(18,139)



(17,360)



(7,607)



(9,793)



(7,598)

Total shareholders' equity

$ 612,217



$ 584,189



$ 619,053



$ 547,581



$ 529,966

Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

52,558



54,777



55,284



60,169



57,902

Noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities

732



750



5,565



5,913



6,132

Total equity

$ 665,507



$ 639,716



$ 679,902



$ 613,663



$ 594,000

TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY

$ 1,392,810



$ 1,389,086



$ 1,392,418



$ 1,403,804



$ 1,347,808



IRET

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited) This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP measures, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP measures reported by other REITs that do not define each of the non-GAAP measures exactly as we do. We provide certain information on a same-store and non-same-store basis. Same-store apartment communities are owned or in service for the entirety of the periods being compared, and, in the case of development properties, have achieved a target level of physical occupancy of 90%. On the first day of each calendar year, we determine the composition of our same-store pool for that year as well as adjust the previous year, which allows us to evaluate full period-over-period operating comparisons for existing apartment communities and their contribution to net income. We believe that measuring performance on a same-store basis is useful to investors because it enables evaluation of how a fixed pool of our communities are performing year-over-year. We use this measure to assess whether or not we have been successful in increasing NOI, renewing the leases on existing residents, controlling operating costs, and making prudent capital improvements. Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Net Operating Income Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP measure which we define as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. We believe that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.

(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended



Sequential

Year-Over-Year

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

6/30/2019



$ Change

% Change

$ Change

% Change





























Operating income (loss) $ 2,524



$ 2,004



$ 3,895





$ 520



25.9 %

$ (1,371)



(35.2) % Adjustments:



























Property management expenses 1,345



1,554



1,445





(209)



(13.4) %

(100)



(6.9) % Casualty loss 913



327



92





586



179.2 %

821



892.4 % Depreciation and amortization 18,156



18,160



18,437





(4)



—



(281)



(1.5) % General and administrative expenses 3,202



3,428



3,549





(226)



(6.6) %

(347)



(9.8) % Net operating income $ 26,140



$ 25,473



$ 27,418





$ 667



2.6 %

$ (1,278)



(4.7) %





























Revenue



























Same-store $ 39,335



$ 39,820



$ 38,794





$ (485)



(1.2) %

$ 541



1.4 % Non-same-store 4,157



3,511



1,073





646



18.4 %

3,084



287.4 % Other properties and dispositions 418



1,075



7,067





(657)



(61.1) %

(6,649)



(94.1) % Total 43,910



44,406



46,934





(496)



(1.1) %

(3,024)



(6.4) %





























Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes



























Same-store 16,006



17,258



15,726





(1,252)



(7.3) %

280



1.8 % Non-same-store 1,515



1,320



477





195



14.8 %

1,038



217.6 % Other properties and dispositions 249



355



3,313





(106)



(29.9) %

(3,064)



(92.5) % Total 17,770



18,933



19,516





(1,163)



(6.1) %

(1,746)



(8.9) %





























Net operating income



























Same-store 23,329



22,562



23,068





767



3.4 %

261



1.1 % Non-same-store 2,642



2,191



596





451



20.6 %

2,046



343.3 % Other properties and dispositions 169



720



3,754





(551)



(76.5) %

(3,585)



(95.5) % Total $ 26,140



$ 25,473



$ 27,418





$ 667



2.6 %

$ (1,278)



(4.7) %





Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

$ Change

% Change















Operating income (loss) $ 4,528



$ 5,355



$ (827)



(15.4) % Adjustments:













Property management expenses 2,899



2,999



(100)



(3.3) % Casualty loss 1,240



733



507



69.2 % Depreciation and amortization 36,316



36,548



(232)



(0.6) % General and administrative expenses 6,630



7,355



(725)



(9.9) % Net operating income $ 51,613



$ 52,990



$ (1,377)



(2.6) %















Revenue













Same-store $ 79,155



$ 77,122



$ 2,033



2.6 % Non-same-store 7,668



1,484



6,184



416.7 % Other properties and dispositions 1,493



13,936



(12,443)



(89.3) % Total 88,316



92,542



(4,226)



(4.6) %















Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes













Same-store 33,264



32,327



937



2.9 % Non-same-store 2,835



647



2,188



338.2 % Other properties and dispositions 604



6,578



(5,974)



(90.8) % Total 36,703



39,552



(2,849)



(7.2) %















Net operating income













Same-store 45,891



44,795



1,096



2.4 % Non-same-store 4,833



837



3,996



477.4 % Other properties and dispositions 889



7,358



(6,469)



(87.9) % Total $ 51,613



$ 52,990



$ (1,377)



(2.6) % Same-Store Property Operating Expense Comparison

(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

$ Change

% Change



2020

2019

$ Change

% Change

































Controllable expenses































On-site compensation(1) $ 4,240



$ 4,181



$ 59



1.4 %



$ 8,859



$ 8,292



$ 567



6.8 % Repairs and maintenance 2,558



2,905



(347)



(11.9) %



5,019



5,974



(955)



(16.0) % Utilities 2,262



2,397



(135)



(5.6) %



5,293



5,699



(406)



(7.1) % Administrative and marketing 888



908



(20)



(2.2) %



1,783



1,930



(147)



(7.6) % Total $ 9,948



$ 10,391



$ (443)



(4.3) %



$ 20,954



$ 21,895



$ (941)



(4.3) %

































Non-controllable expenses































Real estate taxes $ 4,756



$ 4,456



$ 300



6.7 %



$ 9,666



$ 8,740



$ 926



10.6 % Insurance 1,302



879



423



48.1 %



2,644



1,692



952



56.3 % Total $ 6,058



$ 5,335



$ 723



13.6 %



$ 12,310



$ 10,432



$ 1,878



18.0 %

































Total $ 16,006



$ 15,726



$ 280



1.8 %



$ 33,264



$ 32,327



$ 937



2.9 %









(1) On-site compensation for administration, leasing, and maintenance personnel.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations We believe that FFO, which is a standard supplemental measure for equity real estate investment trusts, is helpful to investors in understanding our operating performance, primarily because its calculation does not assume that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, as implied by the historical cost convention of GAAP and the recording of depreciation. We use the definition of FFO adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("Nareit"). Nareit defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding: depreciation and amortization related to real estate;

gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets; and

impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. The exclusion in Nareit's definition of FFO of impairment write-downs and gains and losses from the sale of real estate assets helps to identify the operating results of the long-term assets that form the base of our investments, and assists management and investors in comparing those operating results between periods. Due to the limitations of the Nareit FFO definition, we have made certain interpretations in applying this definition. We believe that all such interpretations not specifically identified in the Nareit definition are consistent with this definition. Nareit's FFO White Paper 2018 Restatement clarified that impairment write-downs of land related to a REIT's main business are excluded from FFO and a REIT has the option to exclude impairment write-downs of assets that are incidental to its main business. While FFO is widely used by us as a primary performance metric, not all real estate companies use the same definition of FFO or calculate FFO in the same way. Accordingly, FFO presented here is not necessarily comparable to FFO presented by other real estate companies. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and is not necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of our needs or our ability to service indebtedness or make distributions. Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") is FFO as adjusted for non-routine items or items not considered core to our business operations. By further adjusting for items that are not considered part of our core business operations, we believe that Core FFO provides investors with additional information to compare our core operating and financial performance between periods. Core FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indication of financial performance, or as an alternative to cash flows from operations as a measure of liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to make distributions to shareholders. Core FFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized measure that may be calculated differently by other REITs and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.



(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019



6/30/2020

6/30/2019 Funds From Operations





























Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$ (5,387)



$ (8,439)



$ 46,953



$ 29,891



$ 1,407





$ (13,826)



$ (4,996)

Adjustments:





























Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

(447)



(692)



4,202



3,145



148





(1,139)



(595)

Depreciation and amortization

18,156



18,160



18,972



18,751



18,437





36,316



36,548

Less depreciation – non real estate

(88)



(93)



(88)



(71)



(79)





(181)



(164)

Less depreciation – partially owned entities

(33)



(282)



(454)



(452)



(474)





(315)



(1,152)

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate

190



—



(57,850)



(39,105)



(615)





190



(669)

FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$ 12,391



$ 8,654



$ 11,735



$ 12,159



$ 18,824





$ 21,045



$ 28,972

































Adjustments to Core FFO:





























Loss on extinguishment of debt

17



—



864



1,087



407





17



409

Gain on litigation settlement

—



—



—



(300)



(6,286)





—



(6,286)

(Gain) loss on marketable securities

(175)



3,553



(113)



—



—





3,378



—

Discount on redemption of preferred shares

(25)



(273)



—

—



—



(298)



—

Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$ 12,208



$ 11,934



$ 12,486



$ 12,946



$ 12,945





$ 24,142



$ 23,095

































Funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units

$ 12,391



$ 8,654



$ 11,735



$ 12,159



$ 18,824





$ 21,045



$ 28,972

Dividends to preferred unitholders

160



160



160



160



160





320



217

Funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units - diluted

$ 12,551



$ 8,814



$ 11,895



$ 12,319



$ 18,984





$ 21,365



$ 29,189

































Core funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units

$ 12,208



$ 11,934



$ 12,486



$ 12,946



$ 12,945





$ 24,142



$ 23,095

Dividends to preferred unitholders

160



160



160



160



160





320



217

Core funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units - diluted

$ 12,368



$ 12,094



$ 12,646



$ 13,106



$ 13,105





$ 24,462



$ 23,312

































Per Share Data





























Earnings (loss) per share and Unit - diluted

$ (0.44)



$ (0.67)



$ 3.89



$ 2.54



$ 0.11





$ (1.13)



$ (0.43)

FFO per share and Unit - diluted

$ 0.93



$ 0.66



$ 0.90



$ 0.93



$ 1.45





$ 1.58



$ 2.22

Core FFO per share and Unit - diluted

$ 0.91



$ 0.90



$ 0.96



$ 0.99



$ 1.00





$ 1.81



$ 1.77

































Weighted average shares and Units - diluted

13,558



13,401



13,188



13,087



13,197





13,482



13,220



Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, gain/loss on sale of real estate and other investments, impairment of real estate investments, gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on litigation settlement, and gain/loss from involuntary conversion. We consider Adjusted EBITDA to be an appropriate supplemental performance measure because it permits investors to view income from operations without the effect of depreciation, the cost of debt, or non-operating gains and losses. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.



(in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019



6/30/2020

6/30/2019 Adjusted EBITDA





























Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$ (3,803)



$ (7,007)



$ 48,658



$ 31,596



$ 3,113





$ (10,810)



$ (1,585)

Adjustments:





























Dividends to preferred unitholders

160



160



160



160



160





320



217

Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

(447)



(692)



4,202



3,145



148





(1,139)



(595)

Income (loss) before noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

$ (4,090)



$ (7,539)



$ 53,020



$ 34,901



$ 3,421





$ (11,629)



$ (1,963)

Adjustments:





























Interest expense

6,926



6,764



7,112



7,448



7,343





13,690



14,901

Loss on extinguishment of debt

17



—



864



1,087



407





17



409

Depreciation/amortization related to real estate investments

18,123



17,878



18,518



18,299



17,963





36,001



35,396

Interest income

(331)



(597)



(415)



(402)



(402)





(928)



(809)

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments

190



—



(57,850)



(39,105)



(615)





190



(669)

Gain on litigation settlement

—



—



—



(300)



(6,286)





—



(6,286)

(Gain) loss on marketable securities

(175)



3,553



(113)



—



—





3,378



—

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 20,660



$ 20,059



$ 21,136



$ 21,928



$ 21,831





$ 40,719



$ 40,979

IRET DEBT ANALYSIS (in thousands)

Debt Maturity Schedule Annual Expirations





Future Maturities of Debt



Secured

Fixed Debt

Unsecured

Fixed Debt(1)

Unsecured

Variable

Debt

Total

Debt

% of

Total Debt

Weighted Average

Interest Rate(2) 2020 (remainder)

$ 9,406



$ —



$ —



$ 9,406



1.4 %

4.85 % 2021

35,556



—



—



35,556



5.4 %

5.36 % 2022

33,987



50,000



13,000



96,987



14.7 %

3.28 % 2023

44,266



—



—



44,266



6.7 %

4.02 % 2024

—



70,000



—



70,000



10.7 %

3.62 % Thereafter

202,015



200,000



—



402,015



61.1 %

3.89 % Total debt

$ 325,230



$ 320,000



$ 13,000



$ 658,230



100.0 %

3.87 %









(1) Term loans have variable interest rates that are fixed with interest rate swaps and $50.0 million of our variable interest, line of credit is fixed with an interest rate swap. (2) Weighted average interest rate of debt that matures during the year, including the effect of interest rate swaps on the term loans and line of credit.



6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019 Debt Balances Outstanding



















Secured fixed rate

$ 325,230



$ 329,988



$ 331,376



$ 362,731



$ 371,951

Unsecured fixed rate line of credit(1)

50,000



50,000



50,000



50,000



50,000

Secured line of credit(2)

—



—



—



—



15,000

Unsecured variable rate line of credit

13,000



33,000



79



53,143



112,939

Unsecured term loans

145,000



145,000



145,000



145,000



145,000

Unsecured senior notes

125,000



125,000



125,000



125,000



—

Debt total

$ 658,230



$ 682,988



$ 651,455



$ 735,874



$ 694,890























Mortgage debt weighted average interest rate

4.01 %

4.01 %

4.02 %

4.15 %

4.37 % Lines of credit rate (rate with swap)

2.97 %

3.18 %

3.52 %

3.73 %

3.91 % Term loan rate (rate with swap)

4.12 %

4.13 %

4.19 %

4.14 %

4.14 % Senior notes rate

3.78 %

3.78 %

3.78 %

3.78 %

—











(1) A portion of our primary line of credit is fixed through an interest rate swap. (2) Our revolving line of credit consists primarily of unsecured borrowings. A portion of the line was secured in connection with our acquisition of SouthFork Townhomes, under an agreement which allowed us to offer the seller tax protection upon purchase. IRET CAPITAL ANALYSIS (in thousands, except per share and unit amounts)





Three Months Ended



6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019 Equity Capitalization



















Common shares outstanding

12,827



12,164



12,099



11,625



11,656

Operating partnership units outstanding

1,022



1,044



1,058



1,223



1,224

Total common shares and units outstanding

13,849



13,208



13,157



12,848



12,880

Market price per common share (closing price at end of period)

$ 70.49



$ 55.00



$ 72.50



$ 74.67



$ 58.67

Equity capitalization-common shares and units

$ 976,216



$ 726,440



$ 953,883



$ 959,360



$ 755,670

Recorded book value of preferred shares

$ 93,579



$ 96,046



$ 99,456



$ 99,456



$ 99,456

Total equity capitalization

$ 1,069,795



$ 822,486



$ 1,053,339



$ 1,058,816



$ 855,126























Series D Preferred Units

$ 16,560



$ 16,560



$ 16,560



$ 16,560



$ 16,560























Debt Capitalization



















Total debt

$ 658,230



$ 682,988



$ 651,455



$ 735,874



$ 694,889

Total capitalization

$ 1,744,585



$ 1,522,034



$ 1,721,354



$ 1,811,250



$ 1,566,575























Total debt to total capitalization(1)

37.7 %

44.9 %

37.8 %

40.6 %

44.4 %









(1) Total debt to total market capitalization is total debt from the balance sheet divided by the sum of total debt from the balance sheet, plus the market value of common shares and operating partnership units, and book value of Series C preferred shares and Series D preferred units outstanding at the end of the period.



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019



6/30/2020

6/30/2019 Debt service coverage ratio(1)

2.48 x

2.42 x

2.39 x

2.26 x

2.24 x



2.45 x

2.04 x Adjusted EBITDA/Interest expense plus preferred distributions and principal amortization

2.05 x

1.97 x

1.98 x

1.90 x

1.88 x



2.01 x

1.73 x Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA(2)

7.33 x

8.18 x

7.19 x

8.29 x

7.76 x



7.44 x

8.27 x Net debt and preferred equity/Adjusted EBITDA(2)

8.66 x

9.59 x

8.56 x

9.62 x

9.09 x



8.86 x

9.48 x































Distribution Data





























Common shares and Units outstanding at record date

13,849



13,208



13,157



12,848



12,914





13,849



12,914

Total common distribution declared

$ 9,694



$ 9,245



$ 9,210



$ 8,994



$ 9,039





$ 18,939



$ 18,234

Common distribution per share and Unit

$ 0.70



$ 0.70



$ 0.70



$ 0.70



$ 0.70





$ 1.40



$ 1.40

Payout ratio (Core FFO per share and unit basis) (3)

76.9 %

77.8 %

72.9 %

70.7 %

70.0 %



77.3 %

79.1 %









(1) Debt service coverage ratio is computed by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by interest expense and principal amortization. This term is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section. (2) Net debt is the total debt balance less cash and cash equivalents and net tax deferred exchange proceeds (included within restricted cash). Adjusted EBITDA is annualized for periods less than one year. Net debt and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section. (3) Payout ratio (Core FFO per share and unit basis) is the ratio of the current quarterly or annual distribution rate per common share and unit divided by quarterly or annual Core FFO per share and unit. This term is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. IRET COVID-19 UPDATE (in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)

Collections by State







Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 State Number of

Communities Number of

Homes % of Total

Revenue Bad Debt(1) as %

of Total Revenue Minnesota 32

5,438

48.7 % 1.1 % Colorado 3

992

12.4 % 1.2 % Nebraska 6

1,370

9.2 % 0.6 % North Dakota 19

3,112

21.5 % 0.2 % South Dakota 5

474

3.2 % 0.7 % Montana 5

749

5.0 % 2.3 % Total 70

12,135

100.0 % 0.9 %









(1) Bad debt is reported as a reduction of revenue. Operating Statistics





Month Ended Three Months Ended



July 31, 2020 July 31, 2019 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 Bad debt as a % of total revenue

1.0 % 0.6 % 0.9 % 0.2 % 0.4 % Percent of rent deferrals to total revenue

0.1 % N/A 0.5 % N/A N/A













Same-Store Communities











New lease rates

1.1 % 0.7 % (1.2) % (4.3) % 4.3 % Renewal rates

0.1 % 4.9 % 3.3 % 2.9 % 5.9 %













Weighted average occupancy

94.3 % 93.1 % 94.6 % 95.4 % 94.3 % Physical occupancy, at end of period

95.2 % 93.8 % 94.8 % 96.1 % 94.0 % Liquidity and Near-Term Funding Obligations

Liquidity Profile June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Unsecured credit facility - committed $ 250,000

$ 250,000

Balance outstanding 63,000

83,000

Amount available on line of credit $ 187,000

$ 167,000

Cash and cash equivalents 52,714

26,338

Total liquidity $ 239,714

$ 193,338







Near-Term Funding Obligations



Unfunded construction loan and mezzanine loan commitments - 2020 and 2021 $ 34,272

$ 38,479

2020 and 2021 Debt maturities 44,962

45,297

Total $ 79,234

$ 83,776

Ratio of liquidity to near-term funding obligations 3.0

2.3



IRET

SAME-STORE SECOND QUARTER COMPARISONS

(in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)









Apartment

Homes

Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI Regions



Q2 2020

Q2 2019

% Change

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

% Change

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

% Change Minneapolis, MN

1,987



$ 9,068



$ 8,904



1.8 %

$ 3,485



$ 3,636



(4.2) %

$ 5,583



$ 5,268



6.0 % Rochester, MN

1,711



6,370



6,290



1.2 %

2,802



2,450



14.4 %

3,568



3,840



(7.1) % Denver, CO

664



3,701



3,780



(2.1) %

1,095



1,195



(8.4) %

2,606



2,585



0.8 % Grand Forks, ND

1,555



4,344



4,218



3.0 %

1,823



1,909



(4.5) %

2,521



2,309



9.2 % Omaha, NE

1,370



3,838



3,705



3.6 %

1,783



1,635



9.1 %

2,055



2,070



(0.7) % St. Cloud, MN

1,190



3,546



3,585



(1.1) %

1,524



1,525



(0.1) %

2,022



2,060



(1.8) % Bismarck, ND

845



2,766



2,671



3.6 %

1,053



1,031



2.1 %

1,713



1,640



4.5 % Billings, MT

749



2,139



2,125



0.7 %

838



752



11.4 %

1,301



1,373



(5.2) % Minot, ND

712



2,161



2,145



0.7 %

969



1,036



(6.5) %

1,192



1,109



7.5 % Rapid City, SD

474



1,402



1,371



2.3 %

634



557



13.8 %

768



814



(5.7) % Same-Store Total

11,257



$ 39,335



$ 38,794



1.4 %

$ 16,006



$ 15,726



1.8 %

$ 23,329



$ 23,068



1.1 %



% of NOI

Contribution

Weighted Average Occupancy (1)

Average Monthly

Rental Rate (2)

Average Monthly

Revenue per Occupied Home (3) Regions



Q2 2020

Q2 2019

Growth

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

% Change

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

% Change Minneapolis, MN

23.9 %

94.0 %

93.3 %

0.7 %

$ 1,494



$ 1,471



1.6 %

$ 1,619



$ 1,600



1.1 % Rochester, MN

15.3 %

95.3 %

95.4 %

(0.1) %

1,248



1,233



1.2 %

1,303



1,285



1.3 % Denver, CO

11.2 %

92.9 %

94.5 %

(1.6) %

1,827



1,828



(0.1) %

2,001



2,008



(0.5) % Grand Forks, ND

10.8 %

94.6 %

93.5 %

1.1 %

906



912



(0.7) %

985



967



1.9 % Omaha, NE

8.8 %

94.9 %

93.3 %

1.6 %

904



884



2.3 %

984



966



2.0 % St. Cloud, MN

8.7 %

93.7 %

95.4 %

(1.7) %

955



951



0.4 %

1,060



1,053



0.6 % Bismarck, ND

7.3 %

96.2 %

93.6 %

2.6 %

1,053



1,044



0.9 %

1,134



1,126



1.0 % Billings, MT

5.6 %

94.4 %

95.6 %

(1.2) %

944



924



2.2 %

1,008



989



1.9 % Minot, ND

5.1 %

97.0 %

95.0 %

2.0 %

992



1,000



(0.8) %

1,043



1,057



(1.3) % Rapid City, SD

3.3 %

94.3 %

95.0 %

(0.7) %

966



945



2.2 %

1,046



1,015



3.0 % Same-Store Total

100.0 %

94.6 %

94.3 %

0.3 %

$ 1,142



$ 1,132



0.9 %

$ 1,232



$ 1,219



1.1 %









(1) Weighted average occupancy is defined as the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. (2) Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes. (3) Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period. IRET SAME-STORE SEQUENTIAL QUARTER COMPARISONS (in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)





Apartment

Homes

Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI Regions



Q2 2020

Q1 2020

% Change

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

% Change

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

% Change Minneapolis, MN

1,987



$ 9,068



$ 9,112



(0.5) %

$ 3,485



$ 3,911



(10.9) %

$ 5,583



$ 5,201



7.3 % Rochester, MN

1,711



6,370



6,539



(2.6) %

2,802



2,824



(0.7) %

3,568



3,715



(4.0) % Denver, CO

664



3,701



3,927



(5.8) %

1,095



1,258



(13.0) %

2,606



2,669



(2.4) % Grand Forks, ND

1,555



4,344



4,337



0.2 %

1,823



2,225



(18.1) %

2,521



2,112



19.4 % Omaha, NE

1,370



3,838



3,814



0.6 %

1,783



1,626



9.7 %

2,055



2,188



(6.1) % St. Cloud, MN

1,190



3,546



3,611



(1.8) %

1,524



1,756



(13.2) %

2,022



1,855



9.0 % Bismarck, ND

845



2,766



2,735



1.1 %

1,053



1,169



(9.9) %

1,713



1,566



9.4 % Billings, MT

749



2,139



2,179



(1.8) %

838



826



1.5 %

1,301



1,353



(3.8) % Minot, ND

712



2,161



2,125



1.7 %

969



1,011



(4.2) %

1,192



1,114



7.0 % Rapid City, SD

474



1,402



1,441



(2.7) %

634



652



(2.8) %

768



789



(2.7) % Same-Store Total

11,257



$ 39,335



$ 39,820



(1.2) %

$ 16,006



$ 17,258



(7.3) %

$ 23,329



$ 22,562



3.4 %



% of NOI

Contribution

Weighted Average Occupancy

Average Monthly

Rental Rate

Average Monthly

Revenue per Occupied Home Regions



Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Growth

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

% Change

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

% Change Minneapolis, MN

23.9 %

94.0 %

94.2 %

(0.2) %

$ 1,494



$ 1,485



0.6 %

$ 1,619



$ 1,624



(0.3) % Rochester, MN

15.3 %

95.3 %

97.1 %

(1.8) %

1,248



1,239



0.7 %

1,303



1,312



(0.8) % Denver, CO

11.2 %

92.9 %

95.1 %

(2.2) %

1,827



1,845



(1.0) %

2,001



2,072



(3.6) % Grand Forks, ND

10.8 %

94.6 %

95.4 %

(0.8) %

906



900



0.7 %

985



975



1.0 % Omaha, NE

8.8 %

94.9 %

94.3 %

0.6 %

904



893



1.2 %

984



984



—

St. Cloud, MN

8.7 %

93.7 %

94.9 %

(1.2) %

955



945



1.1 %

1,060



1,066



(0.6) % Bismarck, ND

7.3 %

96.2 %

96.4 %

(0.2) %

1,053



1,044



0.9 %

1,134



1,119



1.3 % Billings, MT

5.6 %

94.4 %

95.8 %

(1.4) %

944



935



1.0 %

1,008



1,012



(0.4) % Minot, ND

5.1 %

97.0 %

95.1 %

1.9 %

992



990



0.2 %

1,043



1,046



(0.2) % Rapid City, SD

3.3 %

94.3 %

96.9 %

(2.6) %

966



951



1.6 %

1,046



1,045



(0.1) % Same-Store Total

100.0 %

94.6 %

95.4 %

(0.8) %

$ 1,142



$ 1,135



0.6 %

$ 1,232



$ 1,237



(0.4) % IRET SAME-STORE YEAR-TO-DATE COMPARISONS (in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)





Apartment

Homes

Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI Regions



2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change Minneapolis, MN

1,987



$ 18,180



$ 17,684



2.8 %

$ 7,395



$ 7,275



1.6 %

$ 10,785



$ 10,409



3.6 % Rochester, MN

1,711



12,908



12,516



3.1 %

5,625



4,905



14.7 %

7,283



7,611



(4.3) % Denver, CO

664



7,628



7,479



2.0 %

2,354



2,417



(2.6) %

5,274



5,062



4.2 % Grand Forks, ND

1,555



8,682



8,359



3.9 %

4,048



4,075



(0.7) %

4,634



4,284



8.2 % Omaha, NE

1,370



7,652



7,459



2.6 %

3,409



3,409



—



4,243



4,050



4.8 % St. Cloud, MN

1,190



7,157



7,059



1.4 %

3,281



3,333



(1.6) %

3,876



3,726



4.0 % Bismarck, ND

845



5,501



5,335



3.1 %

2,222



2,162



2.8 %

3,279



3,173



3.3 % Billings, MT

749



4,317



4,230



2.1 %

1,664



1,575



5.7 %

2,653



2,655



(0.1) % Minot, ND

712



4,287



4,263



0.6 %

1,980



2,043



(3.1) %

2,307



2,220



3.9 % Rapid City, SD

474



2,843



2,738



3.8 %

1,286



1,133



13.5 %

1,557



1,605



(3.0) % Same-Store Total

11,257



$ 79,155



$ 77,122



2.6 %

$ 33,264



$ 32,327



2.9 %

$ 45,891



$ 44,795



2.4 %



% of NOI

Contribution

Weighted Average Occupancy

Average Monthly

Rental Rate

Average Monthly

Revenue per Occupied Home Regions



2020

2019

Growth

2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change Minneapolis, MN

23.6 %

94.1 %

94.1 %

—



$ 1,490



$ 1,457



2.3 %

$ 1,621



$ 1,577



2.8 % Rochester, MN

15.9 %

96.2 %

95.9 %

0.3 %

1,243



1,220



1.9 %

1,307



1,271



2.8 % Denver, CO

11.5 %

94.0 %

94.4 %

(0.4) %

1,836



1,817



1.0 %

2,037



1,988



2.4 % Grand Forks, ND

10.1 %

95.0 %

93.7 %

1.3 %

903



907



(0.4) %

980



957



2.6 % Omaha, NE

9.2 %

94.6 %

94.3 %

0.3 %

898



879



2.2 %

984



963



2.3 % St. Cloud, MN

8.4 %

94.3 %

95.6 %

(1.3) %

950



945



0.5 %

1,063



1,035



2.7 % Bismarck, ND

7.1 %

96.3 %

95.3 %

1.0 %

1,048



1,037



1.1 %

1,126



1,104



2.1 % Billings, MT

5.8 %

95.1 %

96.0 %

(0.9) %

939



915



2.6 %

1,010



981



3.0 % Minot, ND

5.0 %

96.1 %

95.4 %

0.7 %

991



997



(0.6) %

1,044



1,046



(0.1) % Rapid City, SD

3.4 %

95.6 %

95.9 %

(0.3) %

959



938



2.2 %

1,046



1,003



4.1 % Same-Store Total

100.0 %

95.0 %

94.9 %

0.1 %

$ 1,139



$ 1,123



1.4 %

$ 1,234



$ 1,204



2.5 % IRET PORTFOLIO SUMMARY(1)





Three Months Ended



6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019 Number of Apartment Homes at Period End



















Same-Store

11,257



11,257



10,402



11,785



12,848

Non-Same-Store

878



878



1,551



1,551



1,127

All Communities

12,135



12,135



11,953



13,336



13,975























Average Monthly Rental Rate(2)



















Same-Store

$ 1,142



$ 1,135



$ 1,085



$ 1,062



$ 1,028

Non-Same-Store

1,594



1,572



1,722



1,742



1,692

All Communities

$ 1,175



$ 1,163



$ 1,168



$ 1,123



$ 1,081























Average Monthly Revenue per Occupied Apartment Home(3)



















Same-Store

$ 1,232



$ 1,237



$ 1,169



$ 1,141



$ 1,101

Non-Same-Store

1,681



1,658



1,869



1,887



1,848

All Communities

$ 1,264



$ 1,263



$ 1,260



$ 1,210



$ 1,161























Weighted Average Occupancy(4)



















Same-Store

94.6 %

95.4 %

94.0 %

93.3 %

94.3 % Non-Same-Store

93.9 %

93.3 %

93.0 %

94.2 %

94.8 % All Communities

94.5 %

95.2 %

93.8 %

93.4 %

94.4 %





















Operating Expenses as a % of Scheduled Rent



















Same-Store

41.5 %

45.0 %

43.5 %

43.0 %

42.8 % Non-Same-Store

36.1 %

37.0 %

33.8 %

38.1 %

37.4 % All Communities

41.0 %

44.3 %

41.6 %

42.3 %

42.2 %





















Capital Expenditures



















Total Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home – Same-Store

$ 262



$ 151



$ 427



$ 178



$ 192











(1) Previously reported amounts are not revised for changes in the composition of the same-store properties pool. (2) Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes. (3) Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period. (4) Weighted average occupancy is the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. We believe that weighted average occupancy is a meaningful measure of occupancy because it considers the value of each vacant unit at its estimated market rate. Weighted average occupancy may not completely reflect short-term trends in physical occupancy and our calculation of weighted average occupancy may not be comparable to that disclosed by other REITs. IRET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ($ in thousands, except per home amounts)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



6/30/2020

6/30/2019



6/30/2020

6/30/2019 Total Same-Store Apartment Homes

11,257



11,257





11,257



11,257





















Turnover

$ 893



$ 908





$ 1,580



$ 1,422

Furniture & Equipment

112



107





241



160

Building – Interior

69



100





218



178

Building – Exterior

1,505



394





2,219



603

Landscaping & Grounds

367



539





383



545

Capital Expenditures - Same-Store

$ 2,946



$ 2,048





$ 4,641



$ 2,908

Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home - Same-Store

$ 262



$ 182





$ 412



$ 258





















Value Add

$ 2,604



$ 701





$ 4,166



$ 989

Total Capital Spend - Same-Store

$ 5,550



$ 2,749





$ 8,807



$ 3,897

Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home - Same-Store

$ 493



$ 244





$ 782



$ 346





















All Properties - Weighted Average Apartment Homes

12,135



13,975





12,074



13,975





















Capital Expenditures

$ 3,373



$ 2,571





$ 5,183



$ 3,727

Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home

$ 277



$ 184





$ 429



$ 267





















Value Add

4,165



747





6,196



1,119

Acquisition Capital(1)

(943)



66





535



254

Total Capital Spend

6,595



3,384





11,914



5,100

Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home

$ 544



$ 242





$ 987



$ 365











(1) Negative amounts consist of balances originally classified as acquisition capital and subsequently reclassified to capital expenditures. View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iret-reports-second-quarter-2020-financial-and-operating-results-301105007.html SOURCE IRET

