IRET : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Updates 2019 Guidance

MINOT, N.D., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IRET (NYSE: IRET) announced today its third quarter 2019 financial and operating results. The tables below show Net Income (Loss), Funds from Operations ("FFO") and Core FFO per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019; same-store revenues, expenses, and net operating income ("NOI") over comparable periods; and same-store weighted-average occupancy for the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, Per Share

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net Income (Loss) - diluted

$ 2.54



$ 0.08



$ 2.11



$ (1.34)

FFO - diluted

$ 0.93



$ 0.82



$ 3.15



$ 2.38

Core FFO - diluted

$ 0.99



$ 0.86



$ 2.76



$ 2.49





Year-Over-Year Comparison

Sequential Comparison

YTD

Comparison Same-Store Results

3Q19 vs. 3Q18

3Q19 vs. 2Q19

CY19 vs. CY18 Revenues

4.0 %

0.6 %

3.7 % Expenses

2.2 %

2.5 %

2.8 % NOI

5.3 %

(0.8) %

4.4 %



Three months ended Same-Store Results

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

September 30, 2018 Weighted Average Occupancy

93.3 %

94.3 %

91.9 % Third Quarter 2019 Highlights We reported Net Income of $2.54 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019, compared to Net Income of $0.08 per share for the same quarter in 2018;

per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019, compared to Net Income of per share for the same quarter in 2018; Core FFO grew by 15.1%, increasing to $0.99 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $0.86 per share for the same quarter in 2018;

per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019, compared to per share for the same quarter in 2018; Same-store revenue increased year-over-year by 4.0% driven by 2.6% growth in rental revenue and 1.4% growth in occupancy, while same-store operating expenses grew 2.2% year-over-year, primarily due to real estate taxes. The combination of 4.0% revenue growth and expense control initiatives that reduced same-store controllable expenses by 2.1% over the same period in 2018, led to same-store NOI growth of 5.3%, our eighth consecutive quarter of year-over-year NOI growth;

We entered into a $59.9 million mortgage loan and a $150.0 million private shelf agreement. Of the $150.0 million available under the private shelf agreement, we funded $75.0 million of Series A unsecured senior notes and $50.0 million of Series B unsecured senior notes;

mortgage loan and a private shelf agreement. Of the available under the private shelf agreement, we funded of Series A unsecured senior notes and of Series B unsecured senior notes; We updated earnings guidance with respect to projected same-store growth for calendar year 2019 as follows:

raised the midpoint of full-year net income per diluted share guidance from net loss of $(1.22) to net income of $2.77 . This increase was due to gains from the sale of real estate assets;

to net income of . This increase was due to gains from the sale of real estate assets;

increased the range of full-year Core FFO per diluted share from $3.68 to $3.78 , which increased the midpoint from $3.67 to $3.73 . This increase is due to better operating results, disposition and redeployment execution, and interest savings from favorable debt refinancing;

to , which increased the midpoint from to . This increase is due to better operating results, disposition and redeployment execution, and interest savings from favorable debt refinancing;

raised the midpoint of full-year NOI to 3.75% from 3.50% by narrowing the range from 3.00%-4.00% to 3.50%-4.00%;



narrowed the range of revenue growth from 3.00%-4.00% to 3.25%-3.75%, which left the midpoint unchanged; and



narrowed the range for expenses from 2.75%-3.75% to 3.00%-3.50% and reaffirmed the midpoint of 3.25%.

We repurchased approximately 39,000 common shares for an aggregate total cost of $2.3 million , representing an average price of $59.57 per common share. Acquisitions and Dispositions During the third quarter, we acquired FreightYard Townhomes and Flats, a 96-home apartment community in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Lugano at Cherry Creek, a 328-home apartment community in Denver, Colorado, for an aggregate purchase price of $125.3 million. During the third quarter, we sold one apartment community in Billings, Montana and our entire portfolio in Topeka, Kansas for an aggregate sale price of $84.4 million. We also sold one parcel of unimproved land for $600,000. Balance Sheet At the end of the third quarter, we had $155.4 million of total liquidity on our balance sheet, including $146.9 million available under our corporate revolver. 2019 Financial Overview We are raising our earnings guidance for calendar year 2019 based on actual results through September 30, 2019 and expected results through the remainder of the calendar year as specified below.

2019 Revised

2019 Guidance

Range

Current Midpoint

Prior Midpoint

Change Net income (loss) per share - diluted $2.72 to $2.82

$2.77

$(1.22)

$3.99 Core FFO per share and Unit- diluted $3.68 to $3.78

$3.73

$3.67

$0.06















Same-Store Growth













Revenue 3.25% to 3.75%

3.50%

3.50%

— Expenses 3.00% to 3.50%

3.25%

3.25%

— NOI 3.50% to 4.00%

3.75%

3.50%

0.25% Recent Developments On October 29, 2019, we sold five apartment communities containing 414 apartment homes in Bismarck, North Dakota for a sale price of $24.0 million. These properties included Crestview, Kirkwood Manor, North Pointe, Pebble Springs, and Westwood Park. The sale of these properties enabled us to retire $11.3 million of mortgage debt. On November 1, 2019, we sold a commercial property in Woodbury, Minnesota for a sale price of $5.8 million. Upcoming Events IRET is scheduled to participate in the upcoming National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") REITworld: 2019 Annual Conference in Los Angeles, California, from November 12-14, 2019. Quarterly Distributions Effective September 5, 2019, IRET's Board of Trustees declared a regular quarterly distribution of $0.70 per share/unit payable on September 30, 2019, to common shareholders and unitholders of record on September 16, 2019. IRET has paid cash dividends to common shareholders and unitholders every quarter since its initial dividend payment in 1971. Effective September 5, 2019, IRET's Board of Trustees also declared a distribution of $0.4140625 per share on the 6.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE: IRET PRC) payable on September 30, 2019, to holders of record on September 16, 2019. Series C preferred share distributions are cumulative and payable quarterly in arrears at an annual rate of $1.65625 per share. Earnings Call Live webcast and replay: http://ir.iretapartments.com





Live Conference Call

Conference Call Replay Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 10:00 AM ET

Replay available until November 21, 2019 USA Toll Free Number 1-877-509-9785

USA Toll Free Number 1-877-344-7529 International Toll Free Number 1-412-902-4132

International Toll Free Number 1-412-317-0088 Canada Toll Free Number 1-855-669-9657

Canada Toll Free Number 1-855-669-9658





Conference Number 10135927 Supplemental Information Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 included herein ("Supplemental Information"), is available in the Investors section on IRET's website at www.iretapartments.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. FFO, Core FFO, NOI, and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. These measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Information that accompanies this earnings release. About IRET IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2019, we owned interests in 84 apartment communities consisting of 13,336 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PRC," respectively). Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this press release and the accompanying Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are based on our current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be achieved. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to those risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in our Transition Report on Form 10-KT for the transition period ended December 31, 2018, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other public reports. We assume no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events. Investor Relations Contact Information

Jonathan Bishop

|Vice President - Finance

Phone: 701-837-7104

E-mail: IR@iret.com Common Share Data (NYSE: IRET)













3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter



Calendar Year

2019

Calendar Year

2019

Calendar Year

2019

Calendar Year

2018

Calendar Year

2018 High closing price

$ 74.67



$ 61.28



$ 61.50



$ 59.10



$ 59.80

Low closing price

$ 59.22



$ 57.19



$ 49.92



$ 47.00



$ 53.30

Average closing price

$ 66.83



$ 59.54



$ 58.11



$ 53.40



$ 54.99

Closing price at end of quarter

$ 74.67



$ 58.67



$ 59.91



$ 49.07



$ 59.80

Common share distributions – annualized

$ 2.80



$ 2.80



$ 2.80



$ 2.80



$ 2.80

Closing dividend yield – annualized

3.8 %

4.8 %

4.7 %

5.7 %

4.7 % Closing common shares outstanding (thousands)

11,625



11,656



11,768



11,942



11,961

Closing limited partnership units outstanding (thousands)

1,223



1,224



1,365



1,368



1,379

Closing market value of outstanding common shares, plus imputed closing market value of outstanding limited partnership units (thousands)

$ 959,360



$ 755,670



$ 786,798



$ 653,122



$ 797,732

IRET CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands)





Three Months Ended



Nine months ended



9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

9/30/2018



9/30/2019

9/30/2018 REVENUE

$ 47,436



$ 46,934



$ 45,608



$ 45,730



$ 45,406





$ 139,978



$ 134,638

EXPENSES





























Property operating expenses, excluding real estate taxes

14,485



13,942



14,804



13,292



14,438





43,231



42,618

Real estate taxes

5,425



5,574



5,232



5,098



5,049





16,231



15,073

Property management expense

1,553



1,445



1,554



1,447



1,269





4,552



4,090

Casualty loss

178



92



641



540



225





911



275

Depreciation/amortization

18,751



18,437



18,111



18,812



19,164





55,299



58,812

Impairment of real estate investments

—



—



—



1,221



—





—



17,809

General and administrative expenses

3,448



3,549



3,806



3,769



3,147





10,803



11,114

TOTAL EXPENSES

$ 43,840



$ 43,039



$ 44,148



$ 44,179



$ 43,292





$ 131,027



$ 149,791

Operating income (loss)

3,596



3,895



1,460



1,551



2,114





8,951



(15,153)

Interest expense

(7,694)



(7,590)



(7,896)



(7,682)



(8,193)





(23,180)



(25,051)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(1,087)



(407)



(2)



(5)



(540)





(1,496)



(673)

Interest and other income

498



468



424



483



395





1,390



1,544

Income (loss) before gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments, gain (loss) on litigation settlement, and income (loss) from discontinued operations

(4,687)



(3,634)



(6,014)



(5,653)



(6,224)





(14,335)



(39,333)

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments

39,105



615



54



612



9,095





39,774



11,399

Gain (loss) on litigation settlement

300



6,286



—



—



—





6,586



—

Income (loss) from continuing operations

34,718



3,267



(5,960)



(5,041)



2,871





32,025



(27,934)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations

—



—



—



—



570





—



14,690

Net income (loss)

$ 34,718



$ 3,267



$ (5,960)



$ (5,041)



$ 3,441





$ 32,025



$ (13,244)

Dividends to preferred unitholders

(160)



(160)



(57)



—



—





(377)



—

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest – Operating Partnership

(3,145)



(148)



743



665



(112)





(2,550)



1,888

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities

183



154



576



270



(676)





913



439

Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests

31,596



3,113



(4,698)



(4,106)



2,653





30,011



(10,917)

Dividends to preferred shareholders

(1,705)



(1,706)



(1,705)



(1,705)



(1,705)





(5,116)



(5,116)

NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$ 29,891



$ 1,407



$ (6,403)



$ (5,811)



$ 948





$ 24,895



$ (16,033)

































Per Share Data - Basic





























Earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations – basic

$ 2.57



$ 0.11



$ (0.54)



$ (0.49)



$ 0.04





$ 2.11



$ (2.44)

Earnings (loss) per common share from discontinued operations – basic

—



—



—



—



0.04





—



1.10

Net earnings (loss) per common share – basic

$ 2.57



$ 0.11



$ (0.54)



$ (0.49)



$ 0.08





$ 2.11



$ (1.34)

Per Share Data - Diluted





























Earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations – diluted

$ 2.54



$ 0.11



$ (0.54)



$ (0.49)



$ 0.04





$ 2.11



$ (2.44)

Earnings per common share from discontinued operations – diluted

—



—



—



—



$ 0.04





—



$ 1.10

Net earnings (loss) per common share – diluted

$ 2.54



$ 0.11



$ (0.54)



$ (0.49)



$ 0.08





$ 2.11



$ (1.34)

































Percentage of Revenue





























Property operating expenses, excluding real estate taxes

30.5 %

29.7 %

32.5 %

29.1 %

31.8 %



30.9 %

31.7 % General and administrative expenses

7.3 %

7.6 %

8.3 %

8.2 %

6.9 %



7.7 %

8.3 % Interest

16.2 %

16.2 %

17.3 %

16.8 %

18.0 %



16.6 %

18.6 % Income (loss) from discontinued operations

—



—



—



—



1.3 %



—



10.9 % Net income (loss)

73.2 %

7.0 %

(13.1) %

(11.0) %

7.6 %



22.9 %

(9.8) %

IRET CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands)





9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

9/30/2018 ASSETS



















Real estate investments



















Property owned

$ 1,720,352



$ 1,663,539



$ 1,673,158



$ 1,627,636



$ 1,638,909

Less accumulated depreciation

(370,492)



(380,321)



(371,672)



(353,871)



(339,515)





1,349,860



1,283,218



1,301,486



1,273,765



1,299,394

Unimproved land

1,376



1,746



2,252



5,301



6,522

Mortgage loans receivable

10,140



10,140



10,260



10,410



10,530

Total real estate investments

1,361,376



1,295,104



1,313,998



1,289,476



1,316,446

Cash and cash equivalents

8,500



17,406



23,329



13,792



36,910

Restricted cash

3,339



4,672



4,819



5,464



4,669

Other assets

30,589



30,626



29,166



27,265



28,472

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,403,804



$ 1,347,808



$ 1,371,312



$ 1,335,997



$ 1,386,497























LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY



















LIABILITIES



















Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 40,546



$ 44,766



$ 40,697



$ 40,892



$ 38,203

Revolving line of credit

103,143



177,939



118,677



57,500



71,000

Notes payable, net of loan costs

269,006



144,082



144,036



143,991



143,937

Mortgages payable, net of loan costs

360,886



370,461



430,950



444,197



463,052

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 773,581



$ 737,248



$ 734,360



$ 686,580



$ 716,192























REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS – CONSOLIDATED REAL ESTATE ENTITIES

—



—



—



$ 5,968



$ 6,130

SERIES D PREFERRED UNITS

$ 16,560



$ 16,560



$ 16,560



—



—

EQUITY



















Series C Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest

99,456



99,456



99,456



99,456



99,456

Common Shares of Beneficial Interest

886,598



888,541



895,381



899,234



900,368

Accumulated distributions in excess of net income

(428,680)



(450,433)



(443,661)



(429,048)



(414,900)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(9,793)



(7,598)



(3,139)



(856)



2,760

Total shareholders' equity

$ 547,581



$ 529,966



$ 548,037



$ 568,786



$ 587,684

Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

60,169



57,902



66,060



67,916



69,578

Noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities

5,913



6,132



6,295



6,747



6,913

Total equity

$ 613,663



$ 594,000



$ 620,392



$ 643,449



$ 664,175

TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY

$ 1,403,804



$ 1,347,808



$ 1,371,312



$ 1,335,997



$ 1,386,497



IRET

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited) This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP measures, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP measures reported by other REITs that do not define each of the non-GAAP measures exactly as we do. We provide certain information on a same-store and non-same-store basis. Same-store apartment communities are owned or in service for the entirety of the periods being compared, and, in the case of development properties, have achieved a target level of physical occupancy of 90%. On the first day of each calendar year, we determine the composition of our same-store pool for that year as well as adjust the previous year, which allows us to evaluate full period-over-period operating comparisons for existing apartment communities and their contribution to net income. We believe that measuring performance on a same-store basis is useful to investors because it enables evaluation of how a fixed pool of our communities are performing year-over-year. We use this measure to assess whether or not we have been successful in increasing NOI, renewing the leases on existing residents, controlling operating costs, and making prudent capital improvements. Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Net Operating Income Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP measure which we define as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. We believe that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.

(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

$ Change

% Change



2019

2018

$ Change

% Change

































Operating income (loss) $ 3,596



$ 2,114



$ 1,482



70.1 %



$ 8,951



$ (15,153)



$ 24,104



(159.1) % Adjustments:































Property management expenses 1,553



1,269



284



22.4 %



4,552



4,090



462



11.3 % Casualty loss 178



225



(47)



(20.9) %



911



275



636



231.3 % Depreciation and amortization 18,751



19,164



(413)



(2.2) %



55,299



58,812



(3,513)



(6.0) % Impairment —



—



—



—





—



17,809



(17,809)



(100.0) % General and administrative expenses 3,448



3,147



301



9.6 %



10,803



11,114



(311)



(2.8) % Net operating income $ 27,526



$ 25,919



$ 1,607



6.2 %



$ 80,516



$ 76,947



$ 3,569



4.6 %

































Revenue































Same-store $ 37,633



$ 36,198



$ 1,435



4.0 %



$ 112,052



$ 108,031



$ 4,021



3.7 % Non-same-store 6,283



4,687



1,596



34.1 %



17,405



11,038



6,367



57.7 % Other properties and dispositions 3,520



4,521



(1,001)



(22.1) %



10,521



15,569



(5,048)



(32.4) % Total 47,436



45,406



2,030



4.5 %



139,978



134,638



5,340



4.0 %

































Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes































Same-store 16,147



15,795



352



2.2 %



48,561



47,227



1,334



2.8 % Non-same-store 2,308



1,696



612



36.1 %



6,327



4,115



2,212



53.8 % Other properties and dispositions 1,455



1,996



(541)



(27.1) %



4,574



6,349



(1,775)



(28.0) % Total 19,910



19,487



423



2.2 %



59,462



57,691



1,771



3.1 %

































Net operating income































Same-store 21,486



20,403



1,083



5.3 %



63,491



60,804



2,687



4.4 % Non-same-store 3,975



2,991



984



32.9 %



11,078



6,923



4,155



60.0 % Other properties and dispositions 2,065



2,525



(460)



(18.2) %



5,947



9,220



(3,273)



(35.5) % Total $ 27,526



$ 25,919



$ 1,607



6.2 %



$ 80,516



$ 76,947



$ 3,569



4.6 % Same-Store Property Operating Expense Comparison

(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

$ Change

% Change



2019

2018

$ Change

% Change

































Controllable expenses































Compensation $ 4,368



$ 4,362



$ 6



0.1 %



$ 12,889



$ 13,520



$ (631)



(4.7) % Repairs and maintenance 3,078



3,277



(199)



(6.1) %



9,296



8,987



309



3.4 % Utilities 2,608



2,614



(6)



(0.2) %



8,388



8,304



84



1.0 % Administrative and marketing 778



810



(32)



(4.0) %



2,530



2,401



129



5.4 % Total $ 10,832



$ 11,063



$ (231)



(2.1) %



$ 33,103



$ 33,212



$ (109)



(0.3) %

































Non-controllable expenses































Real estate taxes $ 4,173



$ 3,973



$ 200



5.0 %



$ 12,506



$ 12,032



$ 474



3.9 % Insurance 1,142



759



383



50.5 %



2,952



1,983



969



48.9 % Total $ 5,315



$ 4,732



$ 583



12.3 %



$ 15,458



$ 14,015



$ 1,443



10.3 %

































Total $ 16,147



$ 15,795



$ 352



2.2 %



$ 48,561



$ 47,227



$ 1,334



2.8 %

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations We use the definition of FFO adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("Nareit"). Nareit defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding: depreciation and amortization related to real estate;

gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets; and

impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. Due to the limitations of the Nareit FFO definition, we have made certain interpretations in applying this definition. We believe that all such interpretations not specifically identified in the Nareit definition are consistent with this definition. Nareit's FFO White Paper 2018 Restatement clarified that impairment write-downs of land related to a REIT's main business are excluded from FFO and a REIT has the option to exclude impairment write-downs of assets that are incidental to its main business. We believe that FFO, which is a standard supplemental measure for equity real estate investment trusts, is helpful to investors in understanding our operating performance, primarily because its calculation excludes depreciation and amortization expense on real estate assets, thereby providing an additional perspective on our operating results. We believe that GAAP historical cost depreciation of real estate assets is not correlated with changes in the value of those assets, whose value does not diminish predictably over time, as historical cost depreciation implies. The exclusion in Nareit's definition of FFO of impairment write-downs and gains and losses from the sale of real estate assets helps to identify the operating results of the long-term assets that form the base of our investments, and assists management and investors in comparing those operating results between periods. While FFO is widely used by us as a primary performance metric, not all real estate companies use the same definition of FFO or calculate FFO in the same way. Accordingly, FFO presented here is not necessarily comparable to FFO presented by other real estate companies. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and is not necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of our needs or our ability to service indebtedness or make distributions. Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") is FFO as adjusted for non-routine items or items not considered core to our business operations. By further adjusting for items that are not considered part of our core business operations, we believe that Core FFO provides investors with additional information to compare our core operating and financial performance between periods. Core FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indication of financial performance, or as an alternative to cash flows from operations as a measure of liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to make distributions to shareholders. Core FFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized measure that may be calculated differently by other REITs and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.



(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

9/30/2018



9/30/2019

9/30/2018 Funds From Operations





























Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$ 29,891



$ 1,407



$ (6,403)



$ (5,811)



$ 948





$ 24,895



$ (16,033)

Adjustments:





























Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

3,145



148



(743)



(665)



112





2,550



(1,888)

Depreciation and amortization

18,751



18,437



18,111



18,812



19,164





55,299



58,814

Less depreciation – non real estate

(71)



(79)



(85)



(76)



(76)





(235)



(231)

Less depreciation – partially owned entities

(452)



(474)



(678)



(680)



(673)





(1,604)



(2,115)

Impairment of real estate

—



—

—

1,221



—



—



17,809

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate

(39,105)



(615)



(54)



(612)



(8,499)





(39,774)



(24,633)

FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$ 12,159



$ 18,824



$ 10,148



$ 12,189



$ 10,976





$ 41,131



$ 31,723

































Adjustments to Core FFO:





























Casualty loss write off

—



—

—

43



—



—



—

Loss on extinguishment of debt

1,087



407



2



5



540





1,496



673

Gain on litigation settlement

(300)



(6,286)



—

—

—



(6,586)



—

Severance and transition costs

—



—

—

—

—



—



811

Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$ 12,946



$ 12,945



$ 10,150



$ 12,237



$ 11,516





$ 36,041



$ 33,207

































Funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units

$ 12,159



$ 18,824



$ 10,148



$ 12,189



$ 10,976





$ 41,131



$ 31,723

Dividends to preferred unitholders

160



160



57



—



—





377



—

Funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units - diluted

$ 12,319



$ 18,984



$ 10,205



$ 12,189



$ 10,976





$ 41,508



$ 31,723

































Core funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units

$ 12,946



$ 12,945



$ 10,150



$ 12,237



$ 11,516





$ 36,041



$ 33,207

Dividends to preferred unitholders

160



160



57



—

—



377



— Core funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units - diluted

$ 13,106



$ 13,105



$ 10,207



$ 12,237



$ 11,516





$ 36,418



$ 33,207

































Per Share Data





























Earnings (loss) per share and Unit - diluted

$ 2.54



$ 0.12



$ (0.54)



$ (0.49)



$ 0.08





$ 2.11



$ (1.34)

FFO per share and Unit - diluted

$ 0.93



$ 1.45



$ 0.77



$ 0.92



$ 0.82





$ 3.15



$ 2.38

Core FFO per share and Unit - diluted

$ 0.99



$ 1.00



$ 0.77



$ 0.92



$ 0.86





$ 2.76



$ 2.49

































Weighted average shares and Units - diluted

13,087



13,197



13,230



13,317



13,318





13,174



13,351



Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, gain/loss on sale of real estate and other investments, impairment of real estate investments, gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on litigation settlement, and gain/loss from involuntary conversion. We consider Adjusted EBITDA to be an appropriate supplemental performance measure because it permits investors to view income from operations without the effect of depreciation, the cost of debt, or non-operating gains and losses. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA as calculated by us may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA reported by other REITs that do not define Adjusted EBITDA exactly as we do.



(in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

9/30/2018



9/30/2019

9/30/2018 Adjusted EBITDA





























Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$ 31,596



$ 3,113



$ (4,698)



$ (4,106)



$ 2,653





$ 30,011



$ (10,917)

Adjustments:





























Dividends to preferred unitholders

160



160



57



—



—





377



—

Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

3,145



148



(743)



(665)



112





2,550



(1,888)

Income (loss) before noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

$ 34,901



$ 3,421



$ (5,384)



$ (4,771)



$ 2,765





$ 32,938



$ (12,805)

Adjustments:





























Interest expense

7,448



7,343



7,558



7,336



7,828





22,349



23,857

Loss on extinguishment of debt

1,087



407



2



4



541





1,496



673

Depreciation/amortization related to real estate investments

18,299



17,963



17,433



18,133



18,491





53,695



56,699

Impairment of real estate investments

—



—



—



1,221



—





—



17,809

Interest income

(402)



(402)



(407)



(465)



(366)





(1,211)



(1,468)

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments

(39,105)



(615)



(54)



(611)



(8,499)





(39,774)



(24,633)

Gain on litigation settlement

(300)



(6,286)



—



—



—





(6,586)



—

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 21,928



$ 21,831



$ 19,148



$ 20,847



$ 20,760





$ 62,907



$ 60,132

IRET DEBT ANALYSIS (in thousands)

Debt Maturity Schedule Annual Expirations





Future Maturities of Debt



Secured Fixed Debt

Unsecured

Fixed Debt(1)

Unsecured

Variable Debt

Total Debt

% of

Total Debt

Weighted Average

Interest Rate(2) 2019 (remainder)

—



—



—



—



—



—

2020

$ 17,550



$ —



$ 293



$ 17,843



2.4 %

5.31 % 2021

51,876



—



—



51,876



7.0 %

5.42 % 2022

38,093



50,000



52,850



140,943



19.2 %

3.84 % 2023

48,520



—



—



48,520



6.6 %

4.02 % Thereafter

206,692



270,000



—



476,692



64.8 %

3.87 % Total debt

$ 362,731



$ 320,000



$ 53,143



$ 735,874



100.0 %

4.02 %









(1) Term loans have variable interest rates that are fixed with interest rate swaps and $50.0 million of our variable interest, primary line of credit is fixed with an interest rate swap. (2) Weighted average interest rate of debt that matures during the year, including the effect of interest rate swaps on the term loans and line of credit.



9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

9/30/2018 Debt Balances Outstanding(1)



















Secured fixed rate

$ 362,731



$ 371,951



$ 432,588



$ 445,974



$ 464,964

Unsecured fixed rate line of credit(2)

50,000



50,000



—



—



—

Secured line of credit(3)

—



15,000



15,000



—



—

Unsecured variable rate line of credit

53,143



112,939



103,677



57,500



71,000

Unsecured term loans

145,000



145,000



145,000



145,000



145,000

Unsecured senior notes

125,000



—



—



—



—

Debt total

$ 735,874



$ 694,890



$ 696,265



$ 648,474



$ 680,964























Mortgage debt weighted average interest rate

4.15 %

4.37 %

4.54 %

4.58 %

4.65 % Lines of credit rate (rate with swap)

3.73 %

3.91 %

3.89 %

3.72 %

3.67 % Term loan rate (rate with swap)

4.14 %

4.14 %

3.99 %

4.01 %

3.97 % Senior notes rate

3.78 %

—



—



—



—











(1) Includes mortgages on properties held for sale. (2) A portion of our primary line of credit is fixed through an interest rate swap. (3) Our revolving line of credit consists primarily of unsecured borrowings. A portion of the line was secured in connection with our acquisition of SouthFork Townhomes, under an agreement which allowed us to offer the seller tax protection upon purchase. IRET CAPITAL ANALYSIS (in thousands, except per share and unit amounts)





Three Months Ended



9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

9/30/2018 Equity Capitalization



















Common shares outstanding

11,625



11,656



11,768



11,942



11,961

Operating partnership units outstanding

1,223



1,224



1,365



1,368



1,379

Total common shares and units outstanding

12,848



12,880



13,133



13,310



13,340

Market price per common share (closing price at end of period)

$ 74.67



$ 58.67



$ 59.91



$ 49.07



$ 59.80

Equity capitalization-common shares and units

$ 959,360



$ 755,670



$ 786,798



$ 653,122



$ 797,732

Recorded book value of preferred shares

$ 99,456



$ 99,456



$ 99,456



$ 99,456



$ 99,456

Total equity capitalization

$ 1,058,816



$ 855,126



$ 886,254



$ 752,578



$ 897,188























Series D Preferred Units

$ 16,560



$ 16,560



16,560



—



—























Debt Capitalization



















Total debt

$ 735,874



$ 694,889



$ 696,265



$ 648,474



$ 680,964

Total capitalization

$ 1,811,250



$ 1,566,575



$ 1,599,079



$ 1,401,052



$ 1,578,152























Total debt to total capitalization(1)

40.6%



44.4%



43.5%



46.3%



43.2%











(1) Debt to total market capitalization is total debt from the balance sheet divided by the sum of total debt from the balance sheet, plus the market value of common shares, operating partnership units, Series C preferred shares, and Series D preferred units outstanding at the end of the period.



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

9/30/2018



9/30/2019

9/30/2018 Debt service coverage ratio(1)

2.26 x

2.24 x

1.86 x

2.07 x

1.96 x



2.11 x

1.69 x Adjusted EBITDA/Interest expense plus preferred distributions and principal amortization

1.90 x

1.88 x

1.58 x

1.77 x

1.69 x



1.78 x

1.59 x































Distribution Data





























Common shares and Units outstanding at record date

12,848



12,914



13,135



13,276



13,340





12,848



13,340

Total common distribution declared

$ 8,994



$ 9,039



$ 9,195



$ 9,293



$ 9,339





$ 27,228



$ 28,079

Common distribution per share and Unit

$ 0.70



$ 0.70



$ 0.70



$ 0.70



$ 0.70





$ 2.10



$ 2.10

Payout ratio (FFO per share and Unit basis)(2)

75.3 %

48.3 %

90.9 %

76.1 %

85.4 %



66.7 %

88.2 % Payout ratio (Core FFO per share and Unit basis)(3)

70.7 %

70.0 %

90.9 %

76.1 %

81.4 %



76.1 %

84.3 %









(1) Debt service coverage ratio is computed by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by interest expense and principal amortization (2) Payout ratio (FFO per share and unit basis) is the ratio of the current quarterly or annual distribution rate per common share and unit divided by quarterly or annual FFO per share and unit. This term is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. (3) Payout ratio (Core FFO per share and unit basis) is the ratio of the current quarterly or annual distribution rate per common share and unit divided by quarterly or annual Core FFO per share and unit. This term is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. IRET SAME-STORE THIRD QUARTER COMPARISONS (in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)





Apartment

Homes

Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI Regions

CY19Q3

CY18Q3

% Change

CY19Q3

CY18Q3

% Change

CY19Q3

CY18Q3

% Change Minneapolis, MN

1,796



$ 7,774



$ 7,414



4.9 %

$ 3,360



$ 3,063



9.7 %

$ 4,414



$ 4,351



1.4 % Rochester, MN

1,711



6,446



6,031



6.9 %

2,386



2,477



(3.7) %

4,060



3,554



14.2 % Omaha, NE

1,370



3,738



3,697



1.1 %

1,740



1,686



3.2 %

1,998



2,011



(0.6) % Grand Forks, ND

1,555



4,287



4,149



3.3 %

1,882



1,890



(0.4) %

2,405



2,259



6.5 % Bismarck, ND

1,259



3,654



3,572



2.3 %

1,503



1,471



2.2 %

2,151



2,101



2.4 % St. Cloud, MN

1,190



3,517



3,389



3.8 %

1,557



1,570



(0.8) %

1,960



1,819



7.8 % Sioux Falls, SD

969



2,532



2,505



1.1 %

1,228



1,227



0.1 %

1,304



1,278



2.0 % Billings, MT

749



2,144



2,040



5.1 %

882



880



0.2 %

1,262



1,160



8.8 % Minot, ND

712



2,117



2,051



3.2 %

1,035



960



7.8 %

1,082



1,091



(0.8) % Rapid City, SD

474



1,424



1,350



5.5 %

574



571



0.5 %

850



779



9.1 % Same-Store Total

11,785



$ 37,633



$ 36,198



4.0 %

$ 16,147



$ 15,795



2.2 %

$ 21,486



$ 20,403



5.3 %



% of NOI

Contribution

Weighted Average Occupancy (1)

Weighted Average Monthly

Rental Rate (2)

Weighted Average Monthly

Revenue per Occupied Home (3) Regions



CY19Q3

CY18Q3

Growth

CY19Q3

CY18Q3

% Change

CY19Q3

CY18Q3

% Change Minneapolis, MN

20.5 %

90.8 %

90.3 %

0.5 %

$ 1,478



$ 1,428



3.5 %

$ 1,590



$ 1,523



4.3 % Rochester, MN

18.9 %

94.6 %

91.3 %

3.3 %

1,257



1,229



2.3 %

1,327



1,287



3.6 % Omaha, NE

9.3 %

93.0 %

93.4 %

(0.4) %

900



879



2.4 %

977



963



1.5 % Grand Forks, ND

11.2 %

94.1 %

91.3 %

2.8 %

908



922



(1.5) %

977



975



0.5 % Bismarck, ND

10.0 %

93.9 %

94.1 %

(0.2) %

957



961



(0.4) %

1,031



1,005



2.5 % St. Cloud, MN

9.1 %

93.8 %

92.4 %

1.4 %

959



950



0.9 %

1,050



1,027



2.4 % Sioux Falls, SD

6.1 %

92.2 %

92.3 %

(0.1) %

867



851



1.9 %

945



934



1.2 % Billings, MT

5.9 %

95.0 %

92.5 %

2.5 %

941



923



2.0 %

1,004



981



2.6 % Minot, ND

5.0 %

93.9 %

91.6 %

2.3 %

999



1,014



(1.5) %

1,055



1,048



0.9 % Rapid City, SD

4.0 %

96.1 %

93.5 %

2.6 %

963



939



2.6 %

1,042



1,016



2.9 % Same-Store Total

100.0 %

93.3 %

91.9 %

1.4 %

$ 1,062



$ 1,046



1.5 %

$ 1,141



$ 1,114



2.6 %









(1) Weighted average occupancy is defined as the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. (2) Weighted average monthly rental rate is scheduled rental revenue divided by the total number of apartment homes. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes. (3) Weighted average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment units for the period. IRET SAME-STORE SEQUENTIAL QUARTER COMPARISONS (in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)





Apartment

Homes

Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI Regions

CY19Q3

CY19Q2

% Change

CY19Q3

CY19Q2

% Change

CY19Q3

CY19Q2

% Change Minneapolis, MN

1,796



$ 7,774



$ 7,836



(0.8) %

$ 3,360



$ 3,172



5.9 %

$ 4,414



$ 4,664



(5.4) % Rochester, MN

1,711



6,446



6,291



2.5 %

2,386



2,450



(2.6) %

4,060



3,841



5.7 % Omaha, NE

1,370



3,738



3,705



0.9 %

1,740



1,635



6.4 %

1,998



2,070



(3.5) % Grand Forks, ND

1,555



4,287



4,218



1.6 %

1,882



1,909



(1.4) %

2,405



2,309



4.2 % Bismarck, ND

1,259



3,654



3,595



1.6 %

1,503



1,491



0.8 %

2,151



2,104



2.2 % St. Cloud, MN

1,190



3,517



3,585



(1.9) %

1,557



1,525



2.1 %

1,960



2,060



(4.9) % Sioux Falls, SD

969



2,532



2,544



(0.5) %

1,228



1,222



0.5 %

1,304



1,322



(1.4) % Billings, MT

749



2,144



2,125



0.9 %

882



752



17.3 %

1,262



1,373



(8.1) % Minot, ND

712



2,117



2,145



(1.3) %

1,035



1,036



(0.1) %

1,082



1,109



(2.4) % Rapid City, SD

474



1,424



1,371



3.9 %

574



557



3.1 %

850



814



4.4 % Same-Store Total

11,785



$ 37,633



$ 37,415



0.6 %

$ 16,147



$ 15,749



2.5 %

$ 21,486



$ 21,666



(0.8) %



% of NOI

Contribution

Weighted Average Occupancy

Weighted Average Monthly

Rental Rate

Weighted Average Monthly

Revenue per Occupied Home Regions

CY19Q3

CY19Q2

Growth

CY19Q3

CY19Q2

% Change

CY19Q3

CY19Q2

% Change Minneapolis, MN

20.5 %

90.8 %

93.4 %

(2.6) %

$ 1,478



$ 1,439



2.7 %

$ 1,590



$ 1,557



1.8 % Rochester, MN

18.9 %

94.6 %

95.4 %

(0.8) %

1,257



1,233



1.9 %

1,327



1,285



3.3 % Omaha, NE

9.3 %

93.0 %

93.3 %

(0.3) %

900



884



1.8 %

977



966



1.2 % Grand Forks, ND

11.2 %

94.1 %

93.5 %

0.6 %

908



912



(0.4) %

977



967



1.0 % Bismarck, ND

10.0 %

93.9 %

92.8 %

1.1 %

957



953



0.4 %

1,031



1,026



0.5 % St. Cloud, MN

9.1 %

93.8 %

95.4 %

(1.6) %

959



951



0.8 %

1,050



1,053



(0.3) % Sioux Falls, SD

6.1 %

92.2 %

94.4 %

(2.2) %

867



858



1.0 %

945



927



1.7 % Billings, MT

5.9 %

95.0 %

95.6 %

(0.6) %

941



924



1.8 %

1,004



989



1.5 % Minot, ND

5.0 %

93.9 %

95.0 %

(1.1) %

999



1,000



(0.1) %

1,055



1,057



(0.2) % Rapid City, SD

4.0 %

96.1 %

95.0 %

1.1 %

963



945



1.9 %

1,042



1,015



2.8 % Same-Store Total

100.0 %

93.3 %

94.2 %

(0.9) %

$ 1,062



$ 1,047



1.4 %

$ 1,141



$ 1,123



1.5 % IRET SAME-STORE YEAR-TO-DATE COMPARISONS (in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)





Apartment

Homes

Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI Regions

CY19

CY18

% Change

CY19

CY18

% Change

CY19

CY18

% Change Minneapolis, MN

1,796



$ 23,298



$ 21,884



6.5 %

$ 9,680



$ 8,983



7.8 %

$ 13,618



$ 12,901



5.6 % Rochester, MN

1,711



18,962



18,155



4.4 %

7,290



7,318



(0.4) %

11,672



10,837



7.7 % Omaha, NE

1,370



11,197



11,029



1.5 %

5,149



4,918



4.7 %

6,048



6,111



(1.0) % Grand Forks, ND

1,555



12,646



12,566



0.6 %

5,957



5,843



2.0 %

6,689



6,723



(0.5) % Bismarck, ND

1,259



10,852



10,662



1.8 %

4,710



4,635



1.6 %

6,142



6,027



1.9 % St. Cloud, MN

1,190



10,577



10,090



4.8 %

4,890



4,836



1.1 %

5,687



5,254



8.2 % Sioux Falls, SD

969



7,605



7,417



2.5 %

3,643



3,551



2.6 %

3,962



3,866



2.5 % Billings, MT

749



6,373



6,010



6.0 %

2,457



2,241



9.6 %

3,916



3,769



3.9 % Minot, ND

712



6,380



6,212



2.7 %

3,078



3,178



(3.1) %

3,302



3,034



8.8 % Rapid City, SD

474



4,162



4,006



3.9 %

1,707



1,724



(1.0) %

2,455



2,282



7.6 % Same-Store Total

11,785



$ 112,052



$ 108,031



3.7 %

$ 48,561



$ 47,227



2.8 %

$ 63,491



$ 60,804



4.4 %



% of NOI

Contribution

Weighted Average Occupancy

Weighted Average Monthly

Rental Rate

Weighted Average Monthly

Revenue per Occupied Home Regions

CY19

CY18

Growth

CY19

CY18

% Change

CY19

CY18

% Change Minneapolis, MN

21.4 %

93.0 %

91.5 %

1.5 %

$ 1,442



$ 1,396



3.3 %

$ 1,550



$ 1,480



5.0 % Rochester, MN

18.4 %

95.5 %

93.5 %

2.0 %

1,232



1,219



1.1 %

1,289



1,261



2.4 % Omaha, NE

9.5 %

93.9 %

94.8 %

(0.9) %

886



868



2.1 %

968



944



2.4 % Grand Forks, ND

10.5 %

93.8 %

93.4 %

0.4 %

908



915



(0.8) %

963



961



0.2 % Bismarck, ND

9.7 %

94.3 %

94.0 %

0.3 %

951



958



(0.7) %

1,015



1,001



1.5 % St. Cloud, MN

9.0 %

95.0 %

94.2 %

0.8 %

950



924



2.8 %

1,040



1,000



4.0 % Sioux Falls, SD

6.2 %

93.9 %

94.0 %

(0.1) %

858



833



3.0 %

928



904



2.6 % Billings, MT

6.2 %

95.7 %

92.2 %

3.5 %

923



913



1.1 %

988



967



2.5 % Minot, ND

5.2 %

94.9 %

94.4 %

0.5 %

997



1,003



(0.6) %

1,049



1,027



2.2 % Rapid City, SD

3.9 %

96.0 %

95.3 %

0.7 %

946



919



2.9 %

1,016



986



3.2 % Same-Store Total

100.0 %

94.3 %

93.4 %

0.9 %

$ 1,046



$ 1,031



1.5 %

$ 1,120



$ 1,091



2.8 % IRET PORTFOLIO SUMMARY(1)





Three Months Ended



9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

9/30/2018 Number of Apartment Homes



















Same-Store

11,785



12,848



12,848



12,847



12,847

Non-Same-Store

1,551



1,127



1,127



855



855

All Communities

13,336



13,975



13,975



13,702



13,702























Average Scheduled Rent(2) per Apartment Home



















Same-Store

$ 1,062



$ 1,028



$ 1,013



$ 1,018



$ 1,027

Non-Same-Store

1,742



1,692



1,772



1,797



1,796

All Communities

$ 1,123



$ 1,081



$ 1,064



$ 1,066



$ 1,075























Average Revenue per Occupied Apartment Home(3)



















Same-Store

$ 1,141



$ 1,101



$ 1,075



$ 1,082



$ 1,092

Non-Same-Store

1,887



1,848



1,943



1,939



1,956

All Communities

$ 1,210



$ 1,161



$ 1,134



$ 1,136



$ 1,146























Weighted Average Occupancy(4)



















Same-Store

93.3 %

94.3 %

95.6 %

94.4 %

91.9 % Non-Same-Store

94.2 %

94.8 %

94.9 %

92.7 %

93.4 % All Communities

93.4 %

94.4 %

95.5 %

94.2 %

92.2 %





















Operating Expenses as a % of Scheduled Rent



















Same-Store

43.0 %

42.8 %

45.6 %

42.4 %

42.9 % Non-Same-Store

38.1 %

37.4 %

37.6 %

30.5 %

36.8 % All Communities

42.3 %

42.2 %

44.7 %

41.1 %

42.3 %





















Capital Expenditures



















Total Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home – Same-Store

$ 178



$ 192



$ 80



$ 254



$ 274











(1) Previously reported amounts are not revised for changes in the composition of the same-store properties pool. (2) Scheduled rent represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes. Average scheduled rent is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes. (3) Total revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period. (4) Weighted average occupancy is the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. We believe that weighted average occupancy is a meaningful measure of occupancy because it considers the value of each vacant unit at its estimated market rate. Weighted average occupancy may not completely reflect short-term trends in physical occupancy and our calculation of weighted average occupancy may not be comparable to that disclosed by other REITs.

IRET SAME-STORE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ($ in thousands, except per home amounts)





Three Months Ended



9/30/2019

9/30/2018 Total Same-Store Apartment Homes

11,785



11,785











Turnover

$ 1,034



$ 1,331

Furniture & Equipment

38



79

Building – Interior

28



130

Building – Exterior

553



1,055

Landscaping & Grounds

446



525

Capital Expenditures

$ 2,099



$ 3,120

Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home

$ 178



$ 265









































Nine Months Ended



9/30/2019

9/30/2018 Total Same-Store Apartment Homes

11,785



11,785











Turnover

$ 2,641



$ 3,078

Furniture & Equipment

205



207

Building - Interior

182



333

Building - Exterior

1,196



2,324

Landscaping & Grounds

1,001



856

Capital Expenditures

$ 5,225



$ 6,798

Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home

$ 443



$ 577

IRET

2019 Calendar Year Financial Outlook

(in thousands, except per share amounts) The table below provides revised 2019 calendar year guidance for Net income (loss) available to shareholders, EPS, same-store performance, Core FFO, and Core FFO per share. Our 2019 calendar year revised guidance, along with our actual results for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, is described in the table below. Please note that FFO, Core FFO, and NOI are non-GAAP measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations in this release for additional information on the use and presentation of these non-GAAP measures and for reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.





Range for 12 Months Ended December 31, 2019

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019

Full Year Revised

Guidance

Prior Guidance

Change from Prior Midpoint

Actual Results

Amount

Amount

Amount Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $24,895

$32,100 to $33,400

$(15,100) to $(13,800)

$47,127 Net income (loss) per share - diluted(1) $2.11

$2.72 to $2.82

$(1.27) to $(1.17)

$3.99















Same-store growth













Revenue 3.72%

3.25% to 3.75%

3.00% to 4.00%

— Expenses 2.82%

3.00% to 3.50%

2.75% to 3.75%

— NOI 4.42%

3.50% to 4.00%

3.00% to 4.00%

0.25%















Core FFO $36,041

$48,400 to $49,700

$46,800 to $48,100

$1,560 Core FFO per share and Unit - diluted $2.76

$3.68 to $3.78

$3.62 to $3.72

$0.06 Weighted average shares and Units 13,174

13,144

12,933

211



(1) Earnings per share excludes net income attributable to noncontrolling interests. Reconciliation of Net Income Available to Common Shareholders to Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations The following table presents reconciliations of Net income (loss) available to common shareholders to FFO and Core FFO. FFO and Core FFO are non-GAAP measures. FFO and Core FFO should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of our needs or our ability to service indebtedness or make distributions. The outlook and projections provided below are based on current expectations and are forward-looking.





Revised Midpoint of Outlook for

Nine Months Ended

12 Months Ended

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2019

Amount

Per Share -

Diluted

Amount

Per Share -

Diluted Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 24,895



$ 2.11



$ 32,715



$ 2.77

Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership 2,550







3,749





Depreciation and amortization 55,299







74,522





Less depreciation-non real estate (235)







(296)





Less depreciation-partially owned entities (1,604)







(2,053)





Gain on sale of real estate (39,774)







(54,775)





FFO applicable to common shares and Units $ 41,131



$ 3.15



$ 53,862



$ 4.10

















Adjustments to Core FFO:













Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,496







1,749





Gain on litigation settlement (6,586)







(6,586)





Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units $ 36,041



$ 2.76



$ 49,025



$ 3.73

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iret-reports-third-quarter-2019-financial-results-and-updates-2019-guidance-300953185.html SOURCE IRET

