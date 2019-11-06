|
IRET : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Updates 2019 Guidance
11/06/2019 | 04:31pm EST
MINOT, N.D., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IRET (NYSE: IRET) announced today its third quarter 2019 financial and operating results. The tables below show Net Income (Loss), Funds from Operations ("FFO") and Core FFO per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019; same-store revenues, expenses, and net operating income ("NOI") over comparable periods; and same-store weighted-average occupancy for the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018.
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Per Share
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net Income (Loss) - diluted
$
2.54
$
0.08
$
2.11
$
(1.34)
FFO - diluted
$
0.93
$
0.82
$
3.15
$
2.38
Core FFO - diluted
$
0.99
$
0.86
$
2.76
$
2.49
Year-Over-Year
Comparison
Sequential
Comparison
YTD
Comparison
Same-Store Results
3Q19 vs. 3Q18
3Q19 vs. 2Q19
CY19 vs. CY18
Revenues
4.0
%
0.6
%
3.7
%
Expenses
2.2
%
2.5
%
2.8
%
NOI
5.3
%
(0.8)
%
4.4
%
Three months ended
Same-Store Results
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
Weighted Average Occupancy
93.3
%
94.3
%
91.9
%
Third Quarter 2019 Highlights
- We reported Net Income of $2.54 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019, compared to Net Income of $0.08 per share for the same quarter in 2018;
- Core FFO grew by 15.1%, increasing to $0.99 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $0.86 per share for the same quarter in 2018;
- Same-store revenue increased year-over-year by 4.0% driven by 2.6% growth in rental revenue and 1.4% growth in occupancy, while same-store operating expenses grew 2.2% year-over-year, primarily due to real estate taxes. The combination of 4.0% revenue growth and expense control initiatives that reduced same-store controllable expenses by 2.1% over the same period in 2018, led to same-store NOI growth of 5.3%, our eighth consecutive quarter of year-over-year NOI growth;
- We entered into a $59.9 million mortgage loan and a $150.0 million private shelf agreement. Of the $150.0 million available under the private shelf agreement, we funded $75.0 million of Series A unsecured senior notes and $50.0 million of Series B unsecured senior notes;
- We updated earnings guidance with respect to projected same-store growth for calendar year 2019 as follows:
- raised the midpoint of full-year net income per diluted share guidance from net loss of $(1.22) to net income of $2.77. This increase was due to gains from the sale of real estate assets;
- increased the range of full-year Core FFO per diluted share from $3.68 to $3.78, which increased the midpoint from $3.67 to $3.73. This increase is due to better operating results, disposition and redeployment execution, and interest savings from favorable debt refinancing;
- raised the midpoint of full-year NOI to 3.75% from 3.50% by narrowing the range from 3.00%-4.00% to 3.50%-4.00%;
- narrowed the range of revenue growth from 3.00%-4.00% to 3.25%-3.75%, which left the midpoint unchanged; and
- narrowed the range for expenses from 2.75%-3.75% to 3.00%-3.50% and reaffirmed the midpoint of 3.25%.
- We repurchased approximately 39,000 common shares for an aggregate total cost of $2.3 million, representing an average price of $59.57 per common share.
Acquisitions and Dispositions
During the third quarter, we acquired FreightYard Townhomes and Flats, a 96-home apartment community in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Lugano at Cherry Creek, a 328-home apartment community in Denver, Colorado, for an aggregate purchase price of $125.3 million. During the third quarter, we sold one apartment community in Billings, Montana and our entire portfolio in Topeka, Kansas for an aggregate sale price of $84.4 million. We also sold one parcel of unimproved land for $600,000.
Balance Sheet
At the end of the third quarter, we had $155.4 million of total liquidity on our balance sheet, including $146.9 million available under our corporate revolver.
2019 Financial Overview
We are raising our earnings guidance for calendar year 2019 based on actual results through September 30, 2019 and expected results through the remainder of the calendar year as specified below.
2019 Revised
2019 Guidance
Range
Current Midpoint
Prior Midpoint
Change
Net income (loss) per share - diluted
$2.72 to $2.82
$2.77
$(1.22)
$3.99
Core FFO per share and Unit- diluted
$3.68 to $3.78
$3.73
$3.67
$0.06
Same-Store Growth
Revenue
3.25% to 3.75%
3.50%
3.50%
—
Expenses
3.00% to 3.50%
3.25%
3.25%
—
NOI
3.50% to 4.00%
3.75%
3.50%
0.25%
Recent Developments
On October 29, 2019, we sold five apartment communities containing 414 apartment homes in Bismarck, North Dakota for a sale price of $24.0 million. These properties included Crestview, Kirkwood Manor, North Pointe, Pebble Springs, and Westwood Park. The sale of these properties enabled us to retire $11.3 million of mortgage debt.
On November 1, 2019, we sold a commercial property in Woodbury, Minnesota for a sale price of $5.8 million.
Upcoming Events
IRET is scheduled to participate in the upcoming National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") REITworld: 2019 Annual Conference in Los Angeles, California, from November 12-14, 2019.
Quarterly Distributions
Effective September 5, 2019, IRET's Board of Trustees declared a regular quarterly distribution of $0.70 per share/unit payable on September 30, 2019, to common shareholders and unitholders of record on September 16, 2019. IRET has paid cash dividends to common shareholders and unitholders every quarter since its initial dividend payment in 1971.
Effective September 5, 2019, IRET's Board of Trustees also declared a distribution of $0.4140625 per share on the 6.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE: IRET PRC) payable on September 30, 2019, to holders of record on September 16, 2019. Series C preferred share distributions are cumulative and payable quarterly in arrears at an annual rate of $1.65625 per share.
Earnings Call
Live webcast and replay: http://ir.iretapartments.com
Live Conference Call
Conference Call Replay
Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 10:00 AM ET
Replay available until November 21, 2019
USA Toll Free Number
1-877-509-9785
USA Toll Free Number
1-877-344-7529
International Toll Free Number
1-412-902-4132
International Toll Free Number
1-412-317-0088
Canada Toll Free Number
1-855-669-9657
Canada Toll Free Number
1-855-669-9658
Conference Number
10135927
Supplemental Information
Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 included herein ("Supplemental Information"), is available in the Investors section on IRET's website at www.iretapartments.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. FFO, Core FFO, NOI, and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. These measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Information that accompanies this earnings release.
About IRET
IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2019, we owned interests in 84 apartment communities consisting of 13,336 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PRC," respectively).
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release and the accompanying Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are based on our current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be achieved. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to those risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in our Transition Report on Form 10-KT for the transition period ended December 31, 2018, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other public reports. We assume no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.
Investor Relations Contact Information
Jonathan Bishop
|Vice President - Finance
Phone: 701-837-7104
E-mail: IR@iret.com
Common Share Data (NYSE: IRET)
3rd Quarter
2nd Quarter
1st Quarter
4th Quarter
3rd Quarter
Calendar Year
2019
Calendar Year
2019
Calendar Year
2019
Calendar Year
2018
Calendar Year
2018
High closing price
$
74.67
$
61.28
$
61.50
$
59.10
$
59.80
Low closing price
$
59.22
$
57.19
$
49.92
$
47.00
$
53.30
Average closing price
$
66.83
$
59.54
$
58.11
$
53.40
$
54.99
Closing price at end of quarter
$
74.67
$
58.67
$
59.91
$
49.07
$
59.80
Common share distributions – annualized
$
2.80
$
2.80
$
2.80
$
2.80
$
2.80
Closing dividend yield – annualized
3.8
%
4.8
%
4.7
%
5.7
%
4.7
%
Closing common shares outstanding (thousands)
11,625
11,656
11,768
11,942
11,961
Closing limited partnership units outstanding (thousands)
1,223
1,224
1,365
1,368
1,379
Closing market value of outstanding common shares, plus imputed closing market value of outstanding limited partnership units (thousands)
$
959,360
$
755,670
$
786,798
$
653,122
$
797,732
IRET
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine months ended
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
3/31/2019
12/31/2018
9/30/2018
9/30/2019
9/30/2018
REVENUE
$
47,436
$
46,934
$
45,608
$
45,730
$
45,406
$
139,978
$
134,638
EXPENSES
Property operating expenses, excluding real estate taxes
14,485
13,942
14,804
13,292
14,438
43,231
42,618
Real estate taxes
5,425
5,574
5,232
5,098
5,049
16,231
15,073
Property management expense
1,553
1,445
1,554
1,447
1,269
4,552
4,090
Casualty loss
178
92
641
540
225
911
275
Depreciation/amortization
18,751
18,437
18,111
18,812
19,164
55,299
58,812
Impairment of real estate investments
—
—
—
1,221
—
—
17,809
General and administrative expenses
3,448
3,549
3,806
3,769
3,147
10,803
11,114
TOTAL EXPENSES
$
43,840
$
43,039
$
44,148
$
44,179
$
43,292
$
131,027
$
149,791
Operating income (loss)
3,596
3,895
1,460
1,551
2,114
8,951
(15,153)
Interest expense
(7,694)
(7,590)
(7,896)
(7,682)
(8,193)
(23,180)
(25,051)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(1,087)
(407)
(2)
(5)
(540)
(1,496)
(673)
Interest and other income
498
468
424
483
395
1,390
1,544
Income (loss) before gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments, gain (loss) on litigation settlement, and income (loss) from discontinued operations
(4,687)
(3,634)
(6,014)
(5,653)
(6,224)
(14,335)
(39,333)
Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments
39,105
615
54
612
9,095
39,774
11,399
Gain (loss) on litigation settlement
300
6,286
—
—
—
6,586
—
Income (loss) from continuing operations
34,718
3,267
(5,960)
(5,041)
2,871
32,025
(27,934)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
—
—
—
—
570
—
14,690
Net income (loss)
$
34,718
$
3,267
$
(5,960)
$
(5,041)
$
3,441
$
32,025
$
(13,244)
Dividends to preferred unitholders
(160)
(160)
(57)
—
—
(377)
—
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest – Operating Partnership
(3,145)
(148)
743
665
(112)
(2,550)
1,888
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities
183
154
576
270
(676)
913
439
Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests
31,596
3,113
(4,698)
(4,106)
2,653
30,011
(10,917)
Dividends to preferred shareholders
(1,705)
(1,706)
(1,705)
(1,705)
(1,705)
(5,116)
(5,116)
NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$
29,891
$
1,407
$
(6,403)
$
(5,811)
$
948
$
24,895
$
(16,033)
Per Share Data - Basic
Earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations – basic
$
2.57
$
0.11
$
(0.54)
$
(0.49)
$
0.04
$
2.11
$
(2.44)
Earnings (loss) per common share from discontinued operations – basic
—
—
—
—
0.04
—
1.10
Net earnings (loss) per common share – basic
$
2.57
$
0.11
$
(0.54)
$
(0.49)
$
0.08
$
2.11
$
(1.34)
Per Share Data - Diluted
Earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations – diluted
$
2.54
$
0.11
$
(0.54)
$
(0.49)
$
0.04
$
2.11
$
(2.44)
Earnings per common share from discontinued operations – diluted
—
—
—
—
$
0.04
—
$
1.10
Net earnings (loss) per common share – diluted
$
2.54
$
0.11
$
(0.54)
$
(0.49)
$
0.08
$
2.11
$
(1.34)
Percentage of Revenue
Property operating expenses, excluding real estate taxes
30.5
%
29.7
%
32.5
%
29.1
%
31.8
%
30.9
%
31.7
%
General and administrative expenses
7.3
%
7.6
%
8.3
%
8.2
%
6.9
%
7.7
%
8.3
%
Interest
16.2
%
16.2
%
17.3
%
16.8
%
18.0
%
16.6
%
18.6
%
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
—
—
—
—
1.3
%
—
10.9
%
Net income (loss)
73.2
%
7.0
%
(13.1)
%
(11.0)
%
7.6
%
22.9
%
(9.8)
%
IRET
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
(in thousands)
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
3/31/2019
12/31/2018
9/30/2018
ASSETS
Real estate investments
Property owned
$
1,720,352
$
1,663,539
$
1,673,158
$
1,627,636
$
1,638,909
Less accumulated depreciation
(370,492)
(380,321)
(371,672)
(353,871)
(339,515)
1,349,860
1,283,218
1,301,486
1,273,765
1,299,394
Unimproved land
1,376
1,746
2,252
5,301
6,522
Mortgage loans receivable
10,140
10,140
10,260
10,410
10,530
Total real estate investments
1,361,376
1,295,104
1,313,998
1,289,476
1,316,446
Cash and cash equivalents
8,500
17,406
23,329
13,792
36,910
Restricted cash
3,339
4,672
4,819
5,464
4,669
Other assets
30,589
30,626
29,166
27,265
28,472
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,403,804
$
1,347,808
$
1,371,312
$
1,335,997
$
1,386,497
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
40,546
$
44,766
$
40,697
$
40,892
$
38,203
Revolving line of credit
103,143
177,939
118,677
57,500
71,000
Notes payable, net of loan costs
269,006
144,082
144,036
143,991
143,937
Mortgages payable, net of loan costs
360,886
370,461
430,950
444,197
463,052
TOTAL LIABILITIES
$
773,581
$
737,248
$
734,360
$
686,580
$
716,192
REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS – CONSOLIDATED REAL ESTATE ENTITIES
—
—
—
$
5,968
$
6,130
SERIES D PREFERRED UNITS
$
16,560
$
16,560
$
16,560
—
—
EQUITY
Series C Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest
99,456
99,456
99,456
99,456
99,456
Common Shares of Beneficial Interest
886,598
888,541
895,381
899,234
900,368
Accumulated distributions in excess of net income
(428,680)
(450,433)
(443,661)
(429,048)
(414,900)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(9,793)
(7,598)
(3,139)
(856)
2,760
Total shareholders' equity
$
547,581
$
529,966
$
548,037
$
568,786
$
587,684
Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership
60,169
57,902
66,060
67,916
69,578
Noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities
5,913
6,132
6,295
6,747
6,913
Total equity
$
613,663
$
594,000
$
620,392
$
643,449
$
664,175
TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY
$
1,403,804
$
1,347,808
$
1,371,312
$
1,335,997
$
1,386,497
IRET
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)
This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP measures, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP measures reported by other REITs that do not define each of the non-GAAP measures exactly as we do.
We provide certain information on a same-store and non-same-store basis. Same-store apartment communities are owned or in service for the entirety of the periods being compared, and, in the case of development properties, have achieved a target level of physical occupancy of 90%. On the first day of each calendar year, we determine the composition of our same-store pool for that year as well as adjust the previous year, which allows us to evaluate full period-over-period operating comparisons for existing apartment communities and their contribution to net income. We believe that measuring performance on a same-store basis is useful to investors because it enables evaluation of how a fixed pool of our communities are performing year-over-year. We use this measure to assess whether or not we have been successful in increasing NOI, renewing the leases on existing residents, controlling operating costs, and making prudent capital improvements.
Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Net Operating Income
Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP measure which we define as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. We believe that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.
(in thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
$ Change
% Change
2019
2018
$ Change
% Change
Operating income (loss)
$
3,596
$
2,114
$
1,482
70.1
%
$
8,951
$
(15,153)
$
24,104
(159.1)
%
Adjustments:
Property management expenses
1,553
1,269
284
22.4
%
4,552
4,090
462
11.3
%
Casualty loss
178
225
(47)
(20.9)
%
911
275
636
231.3
%
Depreciation and amortization
18,751
19,164
(413)
(2.2)
%
55,299
58,812
(3,513)
(6.0)
%
Impairment
—
—
—
—
—
17,809
(17,809)
(100.0)
%
General and administrative expenses
3,448
3,147
301
9.6
%
10,803
11,114
(311)
(2.8)
%
Net operating income
$
27,526
$
25,919
$
1,607
6.2
%
$
80,516
$
76,947
$
3,569
4.6
%
Revenue
Same-store
$
37,633
$
36,198
$
1,435
4.0
%
$
112,052
$
108,031
$
4,021
3.7
%
Non-same-store
6,283
4,687
1,596
34.1
%
17,405
11,038
6,367
57.7
%
Other properties and dispositions
3,520
4,521
(1,001)
(22.1)
%
10,521
15,569
(5,048)
(32.4)
%
Total
47,436
45,406
2,030
4.5
%
139,978
134,638
5,340
4.0
%
Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes
Same-store
16,147
15,795
352
2.2
%
48,561
47,227
1,334
2.8
%
Non-same-store
2,308
1,696
612
36.1
%
6,327
4,115
2,212
53.8
%
Other properties and dispositions
1,455
1,996
(541)
(27.1)
%
4,574
6,349
(1,775)
(28.0)
%
Total
19,910
19,487
423
2.2
%
59,462
57,691
1,771
3.1
%
Net operating income
Same-store
21,486
20,403
1,083
5.3
%
63,491
60,804
2,687
4.4
%
Non-same-store
3,975
2,991
984
32.9
%
11,078
6,923
4,155
60.0
%
Other properties and dispositions
2,065
2,525
(460)
(18.2)
%
5,947
9,220
(3,273)
(35.5)
%
Total
$
27,526
$
25,919
$
1,607
6.2
%
$
80,516
$
76,947
$
3,569
4.6
%
Same-Store Property Operating Expense Comparison
(in thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
$ Change
% Change
2019
2018
$ Change
% Change
Controllable expenses
Compensation
$
4,368
$
4,362
$
6
0.1
%
$
12,889
$
13,520
$
(631)
(4.7)
%
Repairs and maintenance
3,078
3,277
(199)
(6.1)
%
9,296
8,987
309
3.4
%
Utilities
2,608
2,614
(6)
(0.2)
%
8,388
8,304
84
1.0
%
Administrative and marketing
778
810
(32)
(4.0)
%
2,530
2,401
129
5.4
%
Total
$
10,832
$
11,063
$
(231)
(2.1)
%
$
33,103
$
33,212
$
(109)
(0.3)
%
Non-controllable expenses
Real estate taxes
$
4,173
$
3,973
$
200
5.0
%
$
12,506
$
12,032
$
474
3.9
%
Insurance
1,142
759
383
50.5
%
2,952
1,983
969
48.9
%
Total
$
5,315
$
4,732
$
583
12.3
%
$
15,458
$
14,015
$
1,443
10.3
%
Total
$
16,147
$
15,795
$
352
2.2
%
$
48,561
$
47,227
$
1,334
2.8
%
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations
We use the definition of FFO adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("Nareit"). Nareit defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding:
- depreciation and amortization related to real estate;
- gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets; and
- impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.
Due to the limitations of the Nareit FFO definition, we have made certain interpretations in applying this definition. We believe that all such interpretations not specifically identified in the Nareit definition are consistent with this definition. Nareit's FFO White Paper 2018 Restatement clarified that impairment write-downs of land related to a REIT's main business are excluded from FFO and a REIT has the option to exclude impairment write-downs of assets that are incidental to its main business.
We believe that FFO, which is a standard supplemental measure for equity real estate investment trusts, is helpful to investors in understanding our operating performance, primarily because its calculation excludes depreciation and amortization expense on real estate assets, thereby providing an additional perspective on our operating results. We believe that GAAP historical cost depreciation of real estate assets is not correlated with changes in the value of those assets, whose value does not diminish predictably over time, as historical cost depreciation implies. The exclusion in Nareit's definition of FFO of impairment write-downs and gains and losses from the sale of real estate assets helps to identify the operating results of the long-term assets that form the base of our investments, and assists management and investors in comparing those operating results between periods.
While FFO is widely used by us as a primary performance metric, not all real estate companies use the same definition of FFO or calculate FFO in the same way. Accordingly, FFO presented here is not necessarily comparable to FFO presented by other real estate companies. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and is not necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of our needs or our ability to service indebtedness or make distributions.
Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") is FFO as adjusted for non-routine items or items not considered core to our business operations. By further adjusting for items that are not considered part of our core business operations, we believe that Core FFO provides investors with additional information to compare our core operating and financial performance between periods. Core FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indication of financial performance, or as an alternative to cash flows from operations as a measure of liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to make distributions to shareholders. Core FFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized measure that may be calculated differently by other REITs and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
3/31/2019
12/31/2018
9/30/2018
9/30/2019
9/30/2018
Funds From Operations
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$
29,891
$
1,407
$
(6,403)
$
(5,811)
$
948
$
24,895
$
(16,033)
Adjustments:
Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership
3,145
148
(743)
(665)
112
2,550
(1,888)
Depreciation and amortization
18,751
18,437
18,111
18,812
19,164
55,299
58,814
Less depreciation – non real estate
(71)
(79)
(85)
(76)
(76)
(235)
(231)
Less depreciation – partially owned entities
(452)
(474)
(678)
(680)
(673)
(1,604)
(2,115)
Impairment of real estate
—
—
—
1,221
—
—
17,809
(Gain) loss on sale of real estate
(39,105)
(615)
(54)
(612)
(8,499)
(39,774)
(24,633)
FFO applicable to common shares and Units
$
12,159
$
18,824
$
10,148
$
12,189
$
10,976
$
41,131
$
31,723
Adjustments to Core FFO:
Casualty loss write off
—
—
—
43
—
—
—
Loss on extinguishment of debt
1,087
407
2
5
540
1,496
673
Gain on litigation settlement
(300)
(6,286)
—
—
—
(6,586)
—
Severance and transition costs
—
—
—
—
—
—
811
Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units
$
12,946
$
12,945
$
10,150
$
12,237
$
11,516
$
36,041
$
33,207
Funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units
$
12,159
$
18,824
$
10,148
$
12,189
$
10,976
$
41,131
$
31,723
Dividends to preferred unitholders
160
160
57
—
—
377
—
Funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units - diluted
$
12,319
$
18,984
$
10,205
$
12,189
$
10,976
$
41,508
$
31,723
Core funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units
$
12,946
$
12,945
$
10,150
$
12,237
$
11,516
$
36,041
$
33,207
Dividends to preferred unitholders
160
160
57
—
—
377
—
Core funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units - diluted
$
13,106
$
13,105
$
10,207
$
12,237
$
11,516
$
36,418
$
33,207
Per Share Data
Earnings (loss) per share and Unit - diluted
$
2.54
$
0.12
$
(0.54)
$
(0.49)
$
0.08
$
2.11
$
(1.34)
FFO per share and Unit - diluted
$
0.93
$
1.45
$
0.77
$
0.92
$
0.82
$
3.15
$
2.38
Core FFO per share and Unit - diluted
$
0.99
$
1.00
$
0.77
$
0.92
$
0.86
$
2.76
$
2.49
Weighted average shares and Units - diluted
13,087
13,197
13,230
13,317
13,318
13,174
13,351
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, gain/loss on sale of real estate and other investments, impairment of real estate investments, gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on litigation settlement, and gain/loss from involuntary conversion. We consider Adjusted EBITDA to be an appropriate supplemental performance measure because it permits investors to view income from operations without the effect of depreciation, the cost of debt, or non-operating gains and losses. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA as calculated by us may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA reported by other REITs that do not define Adjusted EBITDA exactly as we do.
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
3/31/2019
12/31/2018
9/30/2018
9/30/2019
9/30/2018
Adjusted EBITDA
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$
31,596
$
3,113
$
(4,698)
$
(4,106)
$
2,653
$
30,011
$
(10,917)
Adjustments:
Dividends to preferred unitholders
160
160
57
—
—
377
—
Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership
3,145
148
(743)
(665)
112
2,550
(1,888)
Income (loss) before noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership
$
34,901
$
3,421
$
(5,384)
$
(4,771)
$
2,765
$
32,938
$
(12,805)
Adjustments:
Interest expense
7,448
7,343
7,558
7,336
7,828
22,349
23,857
Loss on extinguishment of debt
1,087
407
2
4
541
1,496
673
Depreciation/amortization related to real estate investments
18,299
17,963
17,433
18,133
18,491
53,695
56,699
Impairment of real estate investments
—
—
—
1,221
—
—
17,809
Interest income
(402)
(402)
(407)
(465)
(366)
(1,211)
(1,468)
(Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments
(39,105)
(615)
(54)
(611)
(8,499)
(39,774)
(24,633)
Gain on litigation settlement
(300)
(6,286)
—
—
—
(6,586)
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
21,928
$
21,831
$
19,148
$
20,847
$
20,760
$
62,907
$
60,132
IRET
DEBT ANALYSIS
(in thousands)
Debt Maturity Schedule
Annual Expirations
Future Maturities of Debt
Secured Fixed
Debt
Unsecured
Fixed
Debt(1)
Unsecured
Variable Debt
Total
Debt
% of
Total Debt
Weighted
Average
Interest Rate(2)
2019 (remainder)
—
—
—
—
—
—
2020
$
17,550
$
—
$
293
$
17,843
2.4
%
5.31
%
2021
51,876
—
—
51,876
7.0
%
5.42
%
2022
38,093
50,000
52,850
140,943
19.2
%
3.84
%
2023
48,520
—
—
48,520
6.6
%
4.02
%
Thereafter
206,692
270,000
—
476,692
64.8
%
3.87
%
Total debt
$
362,731
$
320,000
$
53,143
$
735,874
100.0
%
4.02
%
(1)
Term loans have variable interest rates that are fixed with interest rate swaps and $50.0 million of our variable interest, primary line of credit is fixed with an interest rate swap.
(2)
Weighted average interest rate of debt that matures during the year, including the effect of interest rate swaps on the term loans and line of credit.
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
3/31/2019
12/31/2018
9/30/2018
Debt Balances Outstanding(1)
Secured fixed rate
$
362,731
$
371,951
$
432,588
$
445,974
$
464,964
Unsecured fixed rate line of credit(2)
50,000
50,000
—
—
—
Secured line of credit(3)
—
15,000
15,000
—
—
Unsecured variable rate line of credit
53,143
112,939
103,677
57,500
71,000
Unsecured term loans
145,000
145,000
145,000
145,000
145,000
Unsecured senior notes
125,000
—
—
—
—
Debt total
$
735,874
$
694,890
$
696,265
$
648,474
$
680,964
Mortgage debt weighted average interest rate
4.15
%
4.37
%
4.54
%
4.58
%
4.65
%
Lines of credit rate (rate with swap)
3.73
%
3.91
%
3.89
%
3.72
%
3.67
%
Term loan rate (rate with swap)
4.14
%
4.14
%
3.99
%
4.01
%
3.97
%
Senior notes rate
3.78
%
—
—
—
—
(1)
Includes mortgages on properties held for sale.
(2)
A portion of our primary line of credit is fixed through an interest rate swap.
(3)
Our revolving line of credit consists primarily of unsecured borrowings. A portion of the line was secured in connection with our acquisition of SouthFork Townhomes, under an agreement which allowed us to offer the seller tax protection upon purchase.
IRET
CAPITAL ANALYSIS
(in thousands, except per share and unit amounts)
Three Months Ended
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
3/31/2019
12/31/2018
9/30/2018
Equity Capitalization
Common shares outstanding
11,625
11,656
11,768
11,942
11,961
Operating partnership units outstanding
1,223
1,224
1,365
1,368
1,379
Total common shares and units outstanding
12,848
12,880
13,133
13,310
13,340
Market price per common share (closing price at end of period)
$
74.67
$
58.67
$
59.91
$
49.07
$
59.80
Equity capitalization-common shares and units
$
959,360
$
755,670
$
786,798
$
653,122
$
797,732
Recorded book value of preferred shares
$
99,456
$
99,456
$
99,456
$
99,456
$
99,456
Total equity capitalization
$
1,058,816
$
855,126
$
886,254
$
752,578
$
897,188
Series D Preferred Units
$
16,560
$
16,560
16,560
—
—
Debt Capitalization
Total debt
$
735,874
$
694,889
$
696,265
$
648,474
$
680,964
Total capitalization
$
1,811,250
$
1,566,575
$
1,599,079
$
1,401,052
$
1,578,152
Total debt to total capitalization(1)
40.6%
44.4%
43.5%
46.3%
43.2%
(1)
Debt to total market capitalization is total debt from the balance sheet divided by the sum of total debt from the balance sheet, plus the market value of common shares, operating partnership units, Series C preferred shares, and Series D preferred units outstanding at the end of the period.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
3/31/2019
12/31/2018
9/30/2018
9/30/2019
9/30/2018
Debt service coverage ratio(1)
2.26
x
2.24
x
1.86
x
2.07
x
1.96
x
2.11
x
1.69
x
Adjusted EBITDA/Interest expense plus preferred distributions and principal amortization
1.90
x
1.88
x
1.58
x
1.77
x
1.69
x
1.78
x
1.59
x
Distribution Data
Common shares and Units outstanding at record date
12,848
12,914
13,135
13,276
13,340
12,848
13,340
Total common distribution declared
$
8,994
$
9,039
$
9,195
$
9,293
$
9,339
$
27,228
$
28,079
Common distribution per share and Unit
$
0.70
$
0.70
$
0.70
$
0.70
$
0.70
$
2.10
$
2.10
Payout ratio (FFO per share and Unit basis)(2)
75.3
%
48.3
%
90.9
%
76.1
%
85.4
%
66.7
%
88.2
%
Payout ratio (Core FFO per share and Unit basis)(3)
70.7
%
70.0
%
90.9
%
76.1
%
81.4
%
76.1
%
84.3
%
(1)
Debt service coverage ratio is computed by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by interest expense and principal amortization
(2)
Payout ratio (FFO per share and unit basis) is the ratio of the current quarterly or annual distribution rate per common share and unit divided by quarterly or annual FFO per share and unit. This term is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
(3)
Payout ratio (Core FFO per share and unit basis) is the ratio of the current quarterly or annual distribution rate per common share and unit divided by quarterly or annual Core FFO per share and unit. This term is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
IRET
SAME-STORE THIRD QUARTER COMPARISONS
(in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)
Apartment
Homes
Included
Revenues
Expenses
NOI
Regions
CY19Q3
CY18Q3
% Change
CY19Q3
CY18Q3
% Change
CY19Q3
CY18Q3
% Change
Minneapolis, MN
1,796
$
7,774
$
7,414
4.9
%
$
3,360
$
3,063
9.7
%
$
4,414
$
4,351
1.4
%
Rochester, MN
1,711
6,446
6,031
6.9
%
2,386
2,477
(3.7)
%
4,060
3,554
14.2
%
Omaha, NE
1,370
3,738
3,697
1.1
%
1,740
1,686
3.2
%
1,998
2,011
(0.6)
%
Grand Forks, ND
1,555
4,287
4,149
3.3
%
1,882
1,890
(0.4)
%
2,405
2,259
6.5
%
Bismarck, ND
1,259
3,654
3,572
2.3
%
1,503
1,471
2.2
%
2,151
2,101
2.4
%
St. Cloud, MN
1,190
3,517
3,389
3.8
%
1,557
1,570
(0.8)
%
1,960
1,819
7.8
%
Sioux Falls, SD
969
2,532
2,505
1.1
%
1,228
1,227
0.1
%
1,304
1,278
2.0
%
Billings, MT
749
2,144
2,040
5.1
%
882
880
0.2
%
1,262
1,160
8.8
%
Minot, ND
712
2,117
2,051
3.2
%
1,035
960
7.8
%
1,082
1,091
(0.8)
%
Rapid City, SD
474
1,424
1,350
5.5
%
574
571
0.5
%
850
779
9.1
%
Same-Store Total
11,785
$
37,633
$
36,198
4.0
%
$
16,147
$
15,795
2.2
%
$
21,486
$
20,403
5.3
%
% of NOI
Contribution
Weighted Average Occupancy (1)
Weighted Average Monthly
Rental Rate (2)
Weighted Average Monthly
Revenue per Occupied Home (3)
Regions
CY19Q3
CY18Q3
Growth
CY19Q3
CY18Q3
% Change
CY19Q3
CY18Q3
% Change
Minneapolis, MN
20.5
%
90.8
%
90.3
%
0.5
%
$
1,478
$
1,428
3.5
%
$
1,590
$
1,523
4.3
%
Rochester, MN
18.9
%
94.6
%
91.3
%
3.3
%
1,257
1,229
2.3
%
1,327
1,287
3.6
%
Omaha, NE
9.3
%
93.0
%
93.4
%
(0.4)
%
900
879
2.4
%
977
963
1.5
%
Grand Forks, ND
11.2
%
94.1
%
91.3
%
2.8
%
908
922
(1.5)
%
977
975
0.5
%
Bismarck, ND
10.0
%
93.9
%
94.1
%
(0.2)
%
957
961
(0.4)
%
1,031
1,005
2.5
%
St. Cloud, MN
9.1
%
93.8
%
92.4
%
1.4
%
959
950
0.9
%
1,050
1,027
2.4
%
Sioux Falls, SD
6.1
%
92.2
%
92.3
%
(0.1)
%
867
851
1.9
%
945
934
1.2
%
Billings, MT
5.9
%
95.0
%
92.5
%
2.5
%
941
923
2.0
%
1,004
981
2.6
%
Minot, ND
5.0
%
93.9
%
91.6
%
2.3
%
999
1,014
(1.5)
%
1,055
1,048
0.9
%
Rapid City, SD
4.0
%
96.1
%
93.5
%
2.6
%
963
939
2.6
%
1,042
1,016
2.9
%
Same-Store Total
100.0
%
93.3
%
91.9
%
1.4
%
$
1,062
$
1,046
1.5
%
$
1,141
$
1,114
2.6
%
(1)
Weighted average occupancy is defined as the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent.
(2)
Weighted average monthly rental rate is scheduled rental revenue divided by the total number of apartment homes. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes.
(3)
Weighted average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment units for the period.
IRET
SAME-STORE SEQUENTIAL QUARTER COMPARISONS
(in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)
Apartment
Homes
Included
Revenues
Expenses
NOI
Regions
CY19Q3
CY19Q2
% Change
CY19Q3
CY19Q2
% Change
CY19Q3
CY19Q2
% Change
Minneapolis, MN
1,796
$
7,774
$
7,836
(0.8)
%
$
3,360
$
3,172
5.9
%
$
4,414
$
4,664
(5.4)
%
Rochester, MN
1,711
6,446
6,291
2.5
%
2,386
2,450
(2.6)
%
4,060
3,841
5.7
%
Omaha, NE
1,370
3,738
3,705
0.9
%
1,740
1,635
6.4
%
1,998
2,070
(3.5)
%
Grand Forks, ND
1,555
4,287
4,218
1.6
%
1,882
1,909
(1.4)
%
2,405
2,309
4.2
%
Bismarck, ND
1,259
3,654
3,595
1.6
%
1,503
1,491
0.8
%
2,151
2,104
2.2
%
St. Cloud, MN
1,190
3,517
3,585
(1.9)
%
1,557
1,525
2.1
%
1,960
2,060
(4.9)
%
Sioux Falls, SD
969
2,532
2,544
(0.5)
%
1,228
1,222
0.5
%
1,304
1,322
(1.4)
%
Billings, MT
749
2,144
2,125
0.9
%
882
752
17.3
%
1,262
1,373
(8.1)
%
Minot, ND
712
2,117
2,145
(1.3)
%
1,035
1,036
(0.1)
%
1,082
1,109
(2.4)
%
Rapid City, SD
474
1,424
1,371
3.9
%
574
557
3.1
%
850
814
4.4
%
Same-Store Total
11,785
$
37,633
$
37,415
0.6
%
$
16,147
$
15,749
2.5
%
$
21,486
$
21,666
(0.8)
%
% of NOI
Contribution
Weighted Average Occupancy
Weighted Average Monthly
Rental Rate
Weighted Average Monthly
Revenue per Occupied Home
Regions
CY19Q3
CY19Q2
Growth
CY19Q3
CY19Q2
% Change
CY19Q3
CY19Q2
% Change
Minneapolis, MN
20.5
%
90.8
%
93.4
%
(2.6)
%
$
1,478
$
1,439
2.7
%
$
1,590
$
1,557
1.8
%
Rochester, MN
18.9
%
94.6
%
95.4
%
(0.8)
%
1,257
1,233
1.9
%
1,327
1,285
3.3
%
Omaha, NE
9.3
%
93.0
%
93.3
%
(0.3)
%
900
884
1.8
%
977
966
1.2
%
Grand Forks, ND
11.2
%
94.1
%
93.5
%
0.6
%
908
912
(0.4)
%
977
967
1.0
%
Bismarck, ND
10.0
%
93.9
%
92.8
%
1.1
%
957
953
0.4
%
1,031
1,026
0.5
%
St. Cloud, MN
9.1
%
93.8
%
95.4
%
(1.6)
%
959
951
0.8
%
1,050
1,053
(0.3)
%
Sioux Falls, SD
6.1
%
92.2
%
94.4
%
(2.2)
%
867
858
1.0
%
945
927
1.7
%
Billings, MT
5.9
%
95.0
%
95.6
%
(0.6)
%
941
924
1.8
%
1,004
989
1.5
%
Minot, ND
5.0
%
93.9
%
95.0
%
(1.1)
%
999
1,000
(0.1)
%
1,055
1,057
(0.2)
%
Rapid City, SD
4.0
%
96.1
%
95.0
%
1.1
%
963
945
1.9
%
1,042
1,015
2.8
%
Same-Store Total
100.0
%
93.3
%
94.2
%
(0.9)
%
$
1,062
$
1,047
1.4
%
$
1,141
$
1,123
1.5
%
IRET
SAME-STORE YEAR-TO-DATE COMPARISONS
(in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)
Apartment
Homes
Included
Revenues
Expenses
NOI
Regions
CY19
CY18
% Change
CY19
CY18
% Change
CY19
CY18
% Change
Minneapolis, MN
1,796
$
23,298
$
21,884
6.5
%
$
9,680
$
8,983
7.8
%
$
13,618
$
12,901
5.6
%
Rochester, MN
1,711
18,962
18,155
4.4
%
7,290
7,318
(0.4)
%
11,672
10,837
7.7
%
Omaha, NE
1,370
11,197
11,029
1.5
%
5,149
4,918
4.7
%
6,048
6,111
(1.0)
%
Grand Forks, ND
1,555
12,646
12,566
0.6
%
5,957
5,843
2.0
%
6,689
6,723
(0.5)
%
Bismarck, ND
1,259
10,852
10,662
1.8
%
4,710
4,635
1.6
%
6,142
6,027
1.9
%
St. Cloud, MN
1,190
10,577
10,090
4.8
%
4,890
4,836
1.1
%
5,687
5,254
8.2
%
Sioux Falls, SD
969
7,605
7,417
2.5
%
3,643
3,551
2.6
%
3,962
3,866
2.5
%
Billings, MT
749
6,373
6,010
6.0
%
2,457
2,241
9.6
%
3,916
3,769
3.9
%
Minot, ND
712
6,380
6,212
2.7
%
3,078
3,178
(3.1)
%
3,302
3,034
8.8
%
Rapid City, SD
474
4,162
4,006
3.9
%
1,707
1,724
(1.0)
%
2,455
2,282
7.6
%
Same-Store Total
11,785
$
112,052
$
108,031
3.7
%
$
48,561
$
47,227
2.8
%
$
63,491
$
60,804
4.4
%
% of NOI
Contribution
Weighted Average Occupancy
Weighted Average Monthly
Rental Rate
Weighted Average Monthly
Revenue per Occupied Home
Regions
CY19
CY18
Growth
CY19
CY18
% Change
CY19
CY18
% Change
Minneapolis, MN
21.4
%
93.0
%
91.5
%
1.5
%
$
1,442
$
1,396
3.3
%
$
1,550
$
1,480
5.0
%
Rochester, MN
18.4
%
95.5
%
93.5
%
2.0
%
1,232
1,219
1.1
%
1,289
1,261
2.4
%
Omaha, NE
9.5
%
93.9
%
94.8
%
(0.9)
%
886
868
2.1
%
968
944
2.4
%
Grand Forks, ND
10.5
%
93.8
%
93.4
%
0.4
%
908
915
(0.8)
%
963
961
0.2
%
Bismarck, ND
9.7
%
94.3
%
94.0
%
0.3
%
951
958
(0.7)
%
1,015
1,001
1.5
%
St. Cloud, MN
9.0
%
95.0
%
94.2
%
0.8
%
950
924
2.8
%
1,040
1,000
4.0
%
Sioux Falls, SD
6.2
%
93.9
%
94.0
%
(0.1)
%
858
833
3.0
%
928
904
2.6
%
Billings, MT
6.2
%
95.7
%
92.2
%
3.5
%
923
913
1.1
%
988
967
2.5
%
Minot, ND
5.2
%
94.9
%
94.4
%
0.5
%
997
1,003
(0.6)
%
1,049
1,027
2.2
%
Rapid City, SD
3.9
%
96.0
%
95.3
%
0.7
%
946
919
2.9
%
1,016
986
3.2
%
Same-Store Total
100.0
%
94.3
%
93.4
%
0.9
%
$
1,046
$
1,031
1.5
%
$
1,120
$
1,091
2.8
%
IRET
PORTFOLIO SUMMARY(1)
Three Months Ended
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
3/31/2019
12/31/2018
9/30/2018
Number of Apartment Homes
Same-Store
11,785
12,848
12,848
12,847
12,847
Non-Same-Store
1,551
1,127
1,127
855
855
All Communities
13,336
13,975
13,975
13,702
13,702
Average Scheduled Rent(2) per Apartment Home
Same-Store
$
1,062
$
1,028
$
1,013
$
1,018
$
1,027
Non-Same-Store
1,742
1,692
1,772
1,797
1,796
All Communities
$
1,123
$
1,081
$
1,064
$
1,066
$
1,075
Average Revenue per Occupied Apartment Home(3)
Same-Store
$
1,141
$
1,101
$
1,075
$
1,082
$
1,092
Non-Same-Store
1,887
1,848
1,943
1,939
1,956
All Communities
$
1,210
$
1,161
$
1,134
$
1,136
$
1,146
Weighted Average Occupancy(4)
Same-Store
93.3
%
94.3
%
95.6
%
94.4
%
91.9
%
Non-Same-Store
94.2
%
94.8
%
94.9
%
92.7
%
93.4
%
All Communities
93.4
%
94.4
%
95.5
%
94.2
%
92.2
%
Operating Expenses as a % of Scheduled Rent
Same-Store
43.0
%
42.8
%
45.6
%
42.4
%
42.9
%
Non-Same-Store
38.1
%
37.4
%
37.6
%
30.5
%
36.8
%
All Communities
42.3
%
42.2
%
44.7
%
41.1
%
42.3
%
Capital Expenditures
Total Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home – Same-Store
$
178
$
192
$
80
$
254
$
274
(1)
Previously reported amounts are not revised for changes in the composition of the same-store properties pool.
(2)
Scheduled rent represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes. Average scheduled rent is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes.
(3)
Total revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.
(4)
Weighted average occupancy is the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. We believe that weighted average occupancy is a meaningful measure of occupancy because it considers the value of each vacant unit at its estimated market rate. Weighted average occupancy may not completely reflect short-term trends in physical occupancy and our calculation of weighted average occupancy may not be comparable to that disclosed by other REITs.
IRET
SAME-STORE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
($ in thousands, except per home amounts)
Three Months Ended
9/30/2019
9/30/2018
Total Same-Store Apartment Homes
11,785
11,785
Turnover
$
1,034
$
1,331
Furniture & Equipment
38
79
Building – Interior
28
130
Building – Exterior
553
1,055
Landscaping & Grounds
446
525
Capital Expenditures
$
2,099
$
3,120
Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home
$
178
$
265
Nine Months Ended
9/30/2019
9/30/2018
Total Same-Store Apartment Homes
11,785
11,785
Turnover
$
2,641
$
3,078
Furniture & Equipment
205
207
Building - Interior
182
333
Building - Exterior
1,196
2,324
Landscaping & Grounds
1,001
856
Capital Expenditures
$
5,225
$
6,798
Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home
$
443
$
577
IRET
2019 Calendar Year Financial Outlook
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
The table below provides revised 2019 calendar year guidance for Net income (loss) available to shareholders, EPS, same-store performance, Core FFO, and Core FFO per share. Our 2019 calendar year revised guidance, along with our actual results for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, is described in the table below. Please note that FFO, Core FFO, and NOI are non-GAAP measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations in this release for additional information on the use and presentation of these non-GAAP measures and for reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
Range for 12 Months Ended December 31, 2019
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2019
Full Year Revised
Guidance
Prior Guidance
Change from Prior
Midpoint
Actual Results
Amount
Amount
Amount
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$24,895
$32,100 to $33,400
$(15,100) to $(13,800)
$47,127
Net income (loss) per share - diluted(1)
$2.11
$2.72 to $2.82
$(1.27) to $(1.17)
$3.99
Same-store growth
Revenue
3.72%
3.25% to 3.75%
3.00% to 4.00%
—
Expenses
2.82%
3.00% to 3.50%
2.75% to 3.75%
—
NOI
4.42%
3.50% to 4.00%
3.00% to 4.00%
0.25%
Core FFO
$36,041
$48,400 to $49,700
$46,800 to $48,100
$1,560
Core FFO per share and Unit - diluted
$2.76
$3.68 to $3.78
$3.62 to $3.72
$0.06
Weighted average shares and Units
13,174
13,144
12,933
211
(1)
Earnings per share excludes net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.
Reconciliation of Net Income Available to Common Shareholders to Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations
The following table presents reconciliations of Net income (loss) available to common shareholders to FFO and Core FFO. FFO and Core FFO are non-GAAP measures. FFO and Core FFO should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of our needs or our ability to service indebtedness or make distributions. The outlook and projections provided below are based on current expectations and are forward-looking.
Revised Midpoint of Outlook for
Nine Months Ended
12 Months Ended
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2019
Amount
Per Share -
Diluted
Amount
Per Share -
Diluted
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$
24,895
$
2.11
$
32,715
$
2.77
Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership
2,550
3,749
Depreciation and amortization
55,299
74,522
Less depreciation-non real estate
(235)
(296)
Less depreciation-partially owned entities
(1,604)
(2,053)
Gain on sale of real estate
(39,774)
(54,775)
FFO applicable to common shares and Units
$
41,131
$
3.15
$
53,862
$
4.10
Adjustments to Core FFO:
Loss on extinguishment of debt
1,496
1,749
Gain on litigation settlement
(6,586)
(6,586)
Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units
$
36,041
$
2.76
$
49,025
$
3.73
