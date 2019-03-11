Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Investors Title Company    ITIC

INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY

(ITIC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 03/11 04:00:00 pm
165.565 USD   -1.26%
05:19pINVESTORS TITLE COMPANY : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
02/08INVESTORS TITLE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/08INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Investors Title Company : Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 05:19pm EDT

Investors Title Company (Nasdaq: ITIC) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $.40 per share to shareholders of record March 22, 2019, payable March 29, 2019.

Investors Title Company is a publicly-held North Carolina company whose stock is traded on The Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Investors Title Company is engaged in the business of issuing and underwriting title insurance policies. The Company also provides services in connection with tax-deferred exchanges of like-kind property as well as investment management services to individuals, companies, banks and trusts.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY
05:19pINVESTORS TITLE COMPANY : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
02/08INVESTORS TITLE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/08INVESTORS TITLE CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
02/08INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results
BU
2018INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within U.S. Ener..
AQ
2018INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY : Board Declares Special Cash Dividend and Regular Quart..
BU
2018INVESTORS TITLE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
2018INVESTORS TITLE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018INVESTORS TITLE CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
More news
Chart INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Investors Title Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
James Allen Fine Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James A. Fine President, CFO, Treasurer & Director
William Morris Fine Secretary, Director & Executive Vice President
James R. Morton Independent Director
David L. Francis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY-5.09%316
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-2.29%489 782
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES9.41%34 509
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC0.91%33 823
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION12.91%30 972
SAMPO8.62%25 974
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.