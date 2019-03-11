Investors Title Company : Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors Title Company (Nasdaq: ITIC) announced today that the
Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $.40 per
share to shareholders of record March 22, 2019, payable March 29, 2019.
Investors Title Company is a publicly-held North Carolina company whose
stock is traded on The Nasdaq Global Select Market.
Investors Title Company is engaged in the business of issuing and
underwriting title insurance policies. The Company also provides
services in connection with tax-deferred exchanges of like-kind property
as well as investment management services to individuals, companies,
banks and trusts.
