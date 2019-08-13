Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Investors Title Company    ITIC

INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY

(ITIC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Investors Title Company : Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 09:06am EDT

Investors Title Company (Nasdaq: ITIC) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $.40 per share to shareholders of record September 3, 2019, payable September 17, 2019.

Investors Title Company is a publicly-held North Carolina company whose stock is traded on The Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Investors Title Company is engaged in the business of issuing and underwriting title insurance policies. The Company also provides services in connection with tax-deferred exchanges of like-kind property as well as investment management services to individuals, companies, banks and trusts.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY
09:06aINVESTORS TITLE COMPANY : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
08/08INVESTORS TITLE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
08/05INVESTORS TITLE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05INVESTORS TITLE CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
08/05INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
06/13INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/16INVESTORS TITLE CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Ma..
AQ
05/15INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
05/08INVESTORS TITLE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
05/03INVESTORS TITLE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Chart INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Investors Title Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
James Allen Fine Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James A. Fine President, CFO, Treasurer & Director
William Morris Fine Secretary, Director & Executive Vice President
James R. Morton Independent Director
David L. Francis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY-12.54%281
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES22.20%38 102
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC8.13%37 540
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION24.45%33 851
SAMPO-1.85%23 482
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC11.10%18 852
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group