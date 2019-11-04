Log in
Investors Title : Press Release - Investors Title Company Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

11/04/2019 | 05:10pm EST

INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY ANNOUNCES

THIRD QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Contact: Elizabeth B. Lewter

November 4, 2019

Telephone: (919) 968-2200

NASDAQ Symbol: ITIC8

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Chapel Hill, NC - Investors Title Company today announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Net income attributable to the Company was $8.0 million, or $4.20 per diluted share, versus $10.6 million, or $5.61 per diluted share, for the prior year period. The Company set an all-time quarterly record for net premiums written.

Net premiums written increased 1.9% to $40.2 million, as lower average mortgage interest rates drove an increase in refinance activity, while the level of home sales remained strong as well. Revenue from non-title services increased 41.4%, mainly due to increased revenues associated with like-kind exchanges. Overall, revenues decreased 0.7% to $47.9 million, compared with $48.3 million in the prior year quarter, mainly due to a $2.5 million decrease in revenue associated with changes in the estimated fair value of equity security investments.

Operating expenses increased 6.2% versus the prior year quarter, primarily resulting from higher agent commissions commensurate with the increase in premium volume, and reflecting a higher proportion of agent business relative to direct business. Claims expense was flat with the prior year period, with relatively low levels of claims activity, and continued favorable loss development from prior year activity. Personnel expenses were 4.3% higher than the prior year period due to normal inflationary increases in salaries and benefits.

Income before income taxes decreased 20.2% to $10.0 million for the current quarter versus $12.6 million in the prior year period. Excluding the impact of changes in the estimated fair value of equity security investments, income before income taxes (non-GAAP) was virtually flat versus the prior year quarter (see Appendix A for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures used in this press release).

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net income attributable to the Company decreased 7.7% to $20.1 million, or $10.59 per diluted share, versus $21.8 million, or $11.47 per diluted share, for the prior year period. Revenues increased 5.4% to $130.6 million, mainly due to

changes in the estimated fair value of equity security investments and an increase in revenues associated with like-kind exchange services. Results for the year-to-date period have been shaped predominantly by the same factors that affected the third quarter, with the exception of a higher provision for claims due to more favorable claims experience in the prior year period.

Chairman J. Allen Fine added, "We are pleased to report that in the third quarter, we set a new record level of net premiums written. Lower interest rates spurred an increased level of refinance activity, while premiums from home sales remained strong in light of continued strength in the U.S. economy. Excluding the impact of unrealized gains in equity securities, revenues (a non-GAAP measure) were up 4.8% over the prior year quarter."

Investors Title Company's subsidiaries issue and underwrite title insurance policies. The Company also provides investment management services and services in connection with tax-deferred exchanges of like-kind property.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Certain statements contained herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, among others, any statements regarding the Company's expected performance for this year, future home price fluctuations, changes in home purchase or refinance activity and the mix thereof, interest rate changes, expansion of the Company's market presence, enhancing competitive strengths, positive development in housing affordability, wages, unemployment or overall economic conditions or statements regarding our actuarial assumptions and the application of recent historical claims experience to future periods. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated and historical results. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the cyclical demand for title insurance due to changes in the residential and commercial real estate markets; the occurrence of fraud, defalcation or misconduct; variances between actual claims experience and underwriting and reserving assumptions, including the limited predictive power of historical claims experience; declines in the performance of the Company's investments; government regulation; changes in the economy; loss of agency relationships, or significant reductions in agent- originated business; difficulties managing growth, whether organic or through acquisitions and other considerations set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in subsequent filings.

# # # #

Investors Title Company and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenues:

$

40,169

$ 103,942

Net premiums written

$

39,422

$

104,123

Escrow and other title-related fees

2,393

1,812

5,616

5,465

Non-title services

2,539

1,795

7,444

5,083

Interest and dividends

1,156

1,138

3,605

3,381

Other investment income

708

829

2,044

2,279

Net realized investment gains

423

188

1,199

629

Changes in the estimated fair value of equity security

406

2,920

6,218

2,626

investments

Other

145

157

550

387

Total Revenues

47,939

48,261

130,618

123,973

Operating Expenses:

Commissions to agents

Provision for claims

Personnel expenses

Office and technology expenses

Other expenses

Total Operating Expenses

Income before Income Taxes

Provision for Income Taxes

Net Income

Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests Net Income Attributable to the Company Basic Earnings per Common Share Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic Diluted Earnings per Common Share Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted

19,928

18,490

51,261

48,942

987

997

3,610

155

11,576

11,096

34,871

33,234

2,350

2,208

6,803

6,603

3,079

2,910

8,821

8,440

37,920

35,701

105,366

97,374

10,019

12,560

25,252

26,599

2,067

1,927

5,174

4,873

7,952

10,633

20,078

21,726

-

1

-

31

$

7,952

$

10,634

$

20,078

$

21,757

$

4.21

$

5.64

$

10.63

$

11.53

1,889

1,887

1,888

1,886

$

4.20

$

5.61

$

10.59

$

11.47

1,895

1,897

1,896

1,896

Investors Title Company and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

Investments:

Fixed maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value

Equity securities, at fair value

Short-term investments

Other investments

Total investments

Premiums and fees receivable

Accrued interest and dividends

Prepaid expenses and other receivables

Property, net

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

Operating lease right-of-use assets

Other assets

Total Assets

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Liabilities:

Reserve for claims

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

Operating lease liabilities

Current income taxes payable

Deferred income taxes, net

Total liabilities

Stockholders' Equity:

Common stock -no par value (10,000 authorized shares; 1,889 and 1,887 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, excluding in each period 292 shares of common stock held by the Company's subsidiary)

Retained earnings

Accumulated other comprehensive income Total stockholders' equity

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

September 30,

December 31,

2019

2018

$

43,992

$

18,694

85,037

88,957

55,785

48,489

21,714

32,787

12,689

12,436

175,225

182,669

12,630

12,128

1,161

946

6,676

7,288

9,914

10,304

10,401

10,780

4,619

-

1,496

1,459

$

266,114

$

244,268

$

31,805

$

31,729

27,530

27,735

4,622

-

142

4,981

6,125

4,184

70,224

68,629

- -

192,695 174,690

3,195 949

195,890 175,639

$ 266,114 $ 244,268

Investors Title Company and Subsidiaries

Net Premiums Written By Branch and Agency

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

%

2018

%

2019

%

2018

%

Branch

$

11,557

28.8

$

11,905

30.2

$

29,111

28.0

$

31,258

30.0

Agency

28,612

71.2

27,517

69.8

74,831

72.0

72,865

70.0

Total

$

40,169

100.0

$

39,422

100.0

$

103,942

100.0

$

104,123

100.0

Investors Title Company and Subsidiaries

Appendix A

Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Management uses various financial and operational measurements, including financial information not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), to analyze Company performance. This includes adjusting revenues to remove the impact of changes in the estimated fair value of equity security investments, which are recognized in net income under GAAP. Management believes that these measures are useful to evaluate the Company's internal operational performance from period to period because they eliminate the effects of external market fluctuations. The Company also believes users of the financial results would benefit from having access to such information, and that certain of the Company's peers make available similar information. This information should not be used as a substitute for, or considered superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

The following tables reconcile non-GAAP financial measurements used by Company management to the comparable measurements using GAAP:

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenues

Total revenues (GAAP)

$

47,939

$

48,261

$

130,618

$

123,973

Subtract: Changes in the estimated fair value of equity

(406)

(2,920)

(6,218)

(2,626)

security investments

Adjusted revenues (non-GAAP)

$

47,533

$

45,341

$

124,400

$

121,347

Income before Income Taxes

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

$

10,019

$

12,560

$

25,252

$

26,599

Subtract: Changes in the estimated fair value of equity

(406)

(2,920)

(6,218)

(2,626)

security investments

Adjusted income before income taxes (non-GAAP)

$

9,613

$

9,640

$

19,034

$

23,973

Disclaimer

Investors Title Company published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 22:09:10 UTC
