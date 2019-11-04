Investors Title : Press Release - Investors Title Company Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
11/04/2019 | 05:10pm EST
INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY ANNOUNCES
THIRD QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Contact: Elizabeth B. Lewter
November 4, 2019
Telephone: (919) 968-2200
NASDAQ Symbol: ITIC8
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Chapel Hill, NC - Investors Title Company today announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Net income attributable to the Company was $8.0 million, or $4.20 per diluted share, versus $10.6 million, or $5.61 per diluted share, for the prior year period. The Company set an all-time quarterly record for net premiums written.
Net premiums written increased 1.9% to $40.2 million, as lower average mortgage interest rates drove an increase in refinance activity, while the level of home sales remained strong as well. Revenue from non-title services increased 41.4%, mainly due to increased revenues associated with like-kind exchanges. Overall, revenues decreased 0.7% to $47.9 million, compared with $48.3 million in the prior year quarter, mainly due to a $2.5 million decrease in revenue associated with changes in the estimated fair value of equity security investments.
Operating expenses increased 6.2% versus the prior year quarter, primarily resulting from higher agent commissions commensurate with the increase in premium volume, and reflecting a higher proportion of agent business relative to direct business. Claims expense was flat with the prior year period, with relatively low levels of claims activity, and continued favorable loss development from prior year activity. Personnel expenses were 4.3% higher than the prior year period due to normal inflationary increases in salaries and benefits.
Income before income taxes decreased 20.2% to $10.0 million for the current quarter versus $12.6 million in the prior year period. Excluding the impact of changes in the estimated fair value of equity security investments, income before income taxes (non-GAAP) was virtually flat versus the prior year quarter (see Appendix A for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures used in this press release).
For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net income attributable to the Company decreased 7.7% to $20.1 million, or $10.59 per diluted share, versus $21.8 million, or $11.47 per diluted share, for the prior year period. Revenues increased 5.4% to $130.6 million, mainly due to
changes in the estimated fair value of equity security investments and an increase in revenues associated with like-kind exchange services. Results for the year-to-date period have been shaped predominantly by the same factors that affected the third quarter, with the exception of a higher provision for claims due to more favorable claims experience in the prior year period.
Chairman J. Allen Fine added, "We are pleased to report that in the third quarter, we set a new record level of net premiums written. Lower interest rates spurred an increased level of refinance activity, while premiums from home sales remained strong in light of continued strength in the U.S. economy. Excluding the impact of unrealized gains in equity securities, revenues (a non-GAAP measure) were up 4.8% over the prior year quarter."
Investors Title Company's subsidiaries issue and underwrite title insurance policies. The Company also provides investment management services and services in connection with tax-deferred exchanges of like-kind property.
Certain statements contained herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, among others, any statements regarding the Company's expected performance for this year, future home price fluctuations, changes in home purchase or refinance activity and the mix thereof, interest rate changes, expansion of the Company's market presence, enhancing competitive strengths, positive development in housing affordability, wages, unemployment or overall economic conditions or statements regarding our actuarial assumptions and the application of recent historical claims experience to future periods. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated and historical results. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the cyclical demand for title insurance due to changes in the residential and commercial real estate markets; the occurrence of fraud, defalcation or misconduct; variances between actual claims experience and underwriting and reserving assumptions, including the limited predictive power of historical claims experience; declines in the performance of the Company's investments; government regulation; changes in the economy; loss of agency relationships, or significant reductions in agent- originated business; difficulties managing growth, whether organic or through acquisitions and other considerations set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in subsequent filings.
# # # #
Investors Title Company and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenues:
$
40,169
$ 103,942
Net premiums written
$
39,422
$
104,123
Escrow and other title-related fees
2,393
1,812
5,616
5,465
Non-title services
2,539
1,795
7,444
5,083
Interest and dividends
1,156
1,138
3,605
3,381
Other investment income
708
829
2,044
2,279
Net realized investment gains
423
188
1,199
629
Changes in the estimated fair value of equity security
406
2,920
6,218
2,626
investments
Other
145
157
550
387
Total Revenues
47,939
48,261
130,618
123,973
Operating Expenses:
Commissions to agents
Provision for claims
Personnel expenses
Office and technology expenses
Other expenses
Total Operating Expenses
Income before Income Taxes
Provision for Income Taxes
Net Income
Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests Net Income Attributable to the Company Basic Earnings per Common Share Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic Diluted Earnings per Common Share Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted
19,928
18,490
51,261
48,942
987
997
3,610
155
11,576
11,096
34,871
33,234
2,350
2,208
6,803
6,603
3,079
2,910
8,821
8,440
37,920
35,701
105,366
97,374
10,019
12,560
25,252
26,599
2,067
1,927
5,174
4,873
7,952
10,633
20,078
21,726
-
1
-
31
$
7,952
$
10,634
$
20,078
$
21,757
$
4.21
$
5.64
$
10.63
$
11.53
1,889
1,887
1,888
1,886
$
4.20
$
5.61
$
10.59
$
11.47
1,895
1,897
1,896
1,896
Investors Title Company and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
Investments:
Fixed maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value
Equity securities, at fair value
Short-term investments
Other investments
Total investments
Premiums and fees receivable
Accrued interest and dividends
Prepaid expenses and other receivables
Property, net
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
Operating lease right-of-use assets
Other assets
Total Assets
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Reserve for claims
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
Operating lease liabilities
Current income taxes payable
Deferred income taxes, net
Total liabilities
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock -no par value (10,000 authorized shares; 1,889 and 1,887 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, excluding in each period 292 shares of common stock held by the Company's subsidiary)
Retained earnings
Accumulated other comprehensive income Total stockholders' equity
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
September 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
$
43,992
$
18,694
85,037
88,957
55,785
48,489
21,714
32,787
12,689
12,436
175,225
182,669
12,630
12,128
1,161
946
6,676
7,288
9,914
10,304
10,401
10,780
4,619
-
1,496
1,459
$
266,114
$
244,268
$
31,805
$
31,729
27,530
27,735
4,622
-
142
4,981
6,125
4,184
70,224
68,629
- -
192,695 174,690
3,195 949
195,890 175,639
$ 266,114 $ 244,268
Investors Title Company and Subsidiaries
Net Premiums Written By Branch and Agency
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2019
%
2018
%
2019
%
2018
%
Branch
$
11,557
28.8
$
11,905
30.2
$
29,111
28.0
$
31,258
30.0
Agency
28,612
71.2
27,517
69.8
74,831
72.0
72,865
70.0
Total
$
40,169
100.0
$
39,422
100.0
$
103,942
100.0
$
104,123
100.0
Investors Title Company and Subsidiaries
Appendix A
Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Management uses various financial and operational measurements, including financial information not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), to analyze Company performance. This includes adjusting revenues to remove the impact of changes in the estimated fair value of equity security investments, which are recognized in net income under GAAP. Management believes that these measures are useful to evaluate the Company's internal operational performance from period to period because they eliminate the effects of external market fluctuations. The Company also believes users of the financial results would benefit from having access to such information, and that certain of the Company's peers make available similar information. This information should not be used as a substitute for, or considered superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.
The following tables reconcile non-GAAP financial measurements used by Company management to the comparable measurements using GAAP:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenues
Total revenues (GAAP)
$
47,939
$
48,261
$
130,618
$
123,973
Subtract: Changes in the estimated fair value of equity
(406)
(2,920)
(6,218)
(2,626)
security investments
Adjusted revenues (non-GAAP)
$
47,533
$
45,341
$
124,400
$
121,347
Income before Income Taxes
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
$
10,019
$
12,560
$
25,252
$
26,599
Subtract: Changes in the estimated fair value of equity
