Belief Through Buyback: Investview Repurchases Common Stock

Salt Lake City, UT, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Investview Corporation (OTCQB: INVU) repurchased 7,000,000 shares of its previously issued Registered Common Stock in a private transaction, which closed on September 24th, 2018.



By buying back these shares, Investview has reduced its outstanding, registered shares which will have a positive effect on its Earnings Per Share and reduce its cost of capital.

While there are many good reasons for a company to purchase its stock, the strongest factor remains a belief by management that the shares are undervalued.

“Buying back our stock demonstrates our belief and commitment to the long-term goals of the company and value to our shareholders. As a long-time follower of Warren Buffett, this transaction follows the logic discussed in the article of August 31st, 2018: Warren Buffett explains the Enduring Power of Stock Buybacks ,” said Mario Romano, Director of Finance.

About Investview, Inc.

Investview, Inc. is a diversified financial technology organization. The Company operates primarily through its wholly- and majority-owned subsidiaries, to provide financial products and services to individuals, accredited investors and select financial institutions. www.investview.com

