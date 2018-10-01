Log in
INVESTVIEW INC (INVU)
  News  
Belief Through Buyback: Investview Repurchases Common Stock

10/01/2018 | 03:40pm CEST

Salt Lake City, UT, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Investview Corporation (OTCQB: INVU) repurchased 7,000,000 shares of its previously issued Registered Common Stock in a private transaction, which closed on September 24th, 2018.

INVU share buyback
By buying back these shares, Investview has reduced its outstanding, registered shares which will have a positive effect on its Earnings Per Share and reduce its cost of capital.

While there are many good reasons for a company to purchase its stock, the strongest factor remains a belief by management that the shares are undervalued.

“Buying back our stock demonstrates our belief and commitment to the long-term goals of the company and value to our shareholders. As a long-time follower of Warren Buffett, this transaction follows the logic discussed in the article of August 31st, 2018: Warren Buffett explains the Enduring Power of Stock Buybacks,” said Mario Romano, Director of Finance.

About Investview, Inc.

Investview, Inc. is a diversified financial technology organization.  The Company operates primarily through its wholly- and majority-owned subsidiaries, to provide financial products and services to individuals, accredited investors and select financial institutions. www.investview.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements”.  When the words “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “estimates,” and similar expressions are used, they identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Management’s current beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to Management and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements can be found in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.


Investor Contacts:

pr@investview.com

