Investview (OTCQB: INVU) Featured on Globally Syndicated TV Show

Eatontown, NJ, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Investview Inc. (OTCQB: INVU) was featured on Money TV, a globally syndicated broadcast hosted by Donald Baillargeon.



Money TV interviewed Annette Raynor, Investview’s CEO, and discussed the company’s objectives and broad vision. “Money TV with Donald Baillargeon” is an internationally syndicated weekly financial television show which is broadcast into 180 million households in 75 countries. More than 1,000 episodes of the show have been aired since its 1996 debut.

Money TV is not a one and done TV program. Once a company is featured on the show, Money TV continues to provide coverage on the company and its news events.

CEO Raynor said, “We are very excited now that Money TV will be providing ongoing coverage on Investview. Because it’s globally syndicated and our Kuvera subsidiary has customers in over 100 countries, it’s the perfect venue. Money TV’s audience provides us with the opportunity to attract new shareholders and new customers for our unique products and services.”

For a global channel listing for when the program is broadcast in a local area go to http://moneytv.net/global-tv-listing/

To view this week’s show online go to http://moneytv.net/this-weeks-show/

About Investview, Inc.

Investview, Inc. is a diversified technology company leveraging the latest innovations in technology for financial education, services and interactive tools. Investview’s family of subsidiaries focus on delivering products that serve individuals around the world. From personal money management, to advancement in blockchain technologies, Investview companies are forging a path for individuals to take advantage of financial and technical innovations. For more information on Investview and all of its wholly owned subsidiaries please visit: investview.com

