Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Invibes Advertising    MLINV   BE0974299316

INVIBES ADVERTISING (MLINV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Invibes Advertising : INVIBES FRANCE APPOINTS COUNTRY MANAGER AND EXPANDS ITS SALES DEPARTMENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 08:35am CEST

Paris, 20.09.2018 - INVIBES ADVERTISING, an advanced technology company specializing in digital in-feed advertising, announces the hiring of 8 new sales department managers and the appointment of Sami Battikh as Country Manager France.

Sami Battikh joined Invibes as Sales Director in October 2014. From 2007 to 2014, he held the positions of Advertising Manager, Customer Director and Advertising Director at Nextradio TV. The work carried out by Sami Battikh and his team has contributed to INVIBES' growth, which has exceeded 50% on average over the last three years.

As Country Manager, Sami Battikh will be responsible for building revenues and INVIBES France strategy, which will include managing data publisher and supplier partners.

Sami Battikh is the first Country Manager at INVIBES France. Until now, the position was held by Nicolas Pollet, co-founder and CEO of the company.

This appointment goes hand in hand with a number of other key personnel appointments:

  • Stève Saleyron (formerly employed by Reworld Media & Marie Claire Group) and Aude Richard (Nielsen & Yahoo France) as Heads of Sales, joining Stephane Allard (Dailymotion) in this position;
  • Arthur Boutaric (OUI SNCF), Anne Barti-Magria (JC Decaux), Margaux David (Lagardère) and Mélanie Christians (Infopro Digital) as Team Leaders;
  • Valentine Moreau (SCP Group) and Léo Trabut (Canal+ Régie) in Sales.


INVIBES ADVERTISING CEO and co-founder Nicolas Pollet said: “Sami Battikh's appointment and the injection of new talent into the sales department should allow the company to continue to post top-rate performances and place Invibes at the core of the digital advertising ecosystem on the French market. Meanwhile, we will continue our international expansion, working on new advertising experiences via our in-feed formats and pursuing our data projects in order to optimise our response to customer requirements.”


About INVIBES ADVERTISING

Created in 2011, Invibes Advertising is an advanced technology company specialized in digital advertising. It has developed advertising solutions supported by an in-feed format (integrated into media content) inspired by social networks and optimized for diffusion in a closed network of media sites (CCM Benchmark, Lagardère, Team Media and Prisma). Clients include major brands Cisco, Danone, Groupe Mulliez, PSA, SBB, SNCF, Swissquote and Volkswagen. INVIBES ADVERTISING is a Pass French Tech 2016 accredited company.

It is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: ALINV – ISIN: BE0974299316)

For more information, go to www.invibes.com


Read our latest press releases at:

http://www.invibes.com/fr/fr/investors.html

http://www.invibes.com/us/us/investors.html


Financial & Corporate Contacts

Investor relations

INVIBES ADVERTISING

Kris Vlaemynck, CFO

kris.vlaemynck@invibes.com

ACTUS finance & communication

Natacha MORANDI

invibes@actus.fr

+33 1 53 67 36 72

Listing Sponsor - ATOUT CAPITAL

Rodolphe OSSOLA

rodolphe.ossola@atoutcapital.com

+33 1 56 69 61 80

Financial Media relations

Vivien Ferran

vferran@actus.fr

+33(1) 53 67 36 34


Other Contacts

INVIBES ADVERTISING

Nicolas POLLET, CEO

nicolas.pollet@invibes.com

Media relations

Anca MARCU

anca.marcu@invibes.com


Regulated information
News releases under ongoing reporting obligations:
- other releases
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-55078-cp_country_manager-vuk_def.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free


© 2018 ActusNews
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INVIBES ADVERTISING
08:35aINVIBES ADVERTISING : Invibes france appoints country manager and expands its sa..
AN
08:31aINVIBES ADVERTISING : Invibes france appoints country manager and expands its sa..
AQ
07/26INVIBES ADVERTISING : Continued momentum in first half 2018 organic growth +31%
AQ
07/26INVIBES ADVERTISING : Continued momentum in first half 2018 organic growth +31%
AN
07/26INVIBES ADVERTISING : 2nd quarter earnings
CO
07/10INVIBES ADVERTISING : joins Euronext Growth
AQ
07/10INVIBES ADVERTISING : Stock market flotation
CO
06/12INVIBES ADVERTISING : Ramps up operations in spain and acquires full control ove..
AQ
05/07INVIBES ADVERTISING : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
05/02INVIBES ADVERTISING : Invibes launches new ad format, invibes zoom, a unique sol..
AQ
More news
Chart INVIBES ADVERTISING
Duration : Period :
Invibes Advertising Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Nicolas Pollet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tudor Marasescu Chief Operating Officer
Kris Vlaemynck Chief Financial Officer & Director
Frank Elewaut Director
Filip Cailliau Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVIBES ADVERTISING2.85%0
WPP GROUP-15.06%18 897
OMNICOM GROUP-5.29%15 477
PUBLICIS GROUPE-9.80%14 043
DENTSU INC8.69%13 338
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-24.29%9 790
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.