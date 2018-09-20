Invibes Advertising : INVIBES FRANCE APPOINTS COUNTRY MANAGER AND EXPANDS ITS SALES DEPARTMENT

Paris, 20.09.2018 - INVIBES ADVERTISING, an advanced technology company specializing in digital in-feed advertising, announces the hiring of 8 new sales department managers and the appointment of Sami Battikh as Country Manager France.

Sami Battikh joined Invibes as Sales Director in October 2014. From 2007 to 2014, he held the positions of Advertising Manager, Customer Director and Advertising Director at Nextradio TV. The work carried out by Sami Battikh and his team has contributed to INVIBES' growth, which has exceeded 50% on average over the last three years.

As Country Manager, Sami Battikh will be responsible for building revenues and INVIBES France strategy, which will include managing data publisher and supplier partners.

Sami Battikh is the first Country Manager at INVIBES France. Until now, the position was held by Nicolas Pollet, co-founder and CEO of the company.

This appointment goes hand in hand with a number of other key personnel appointments:

Stève Saleyron (formerly employed by Reworld Media & Marie Claire Group) and Aude Richard (Nielsen & Yahoo France) as Heads of Sales, joining Stephane Allard (Dailymotion) in this position;

(formerly employed by Reworld Media & Marie Claire Group) and (Nielsen & Yahoo France) as Heads of Sales, joining (Dailymotion) in this position; Arthur Boutaric (OUI SNCF), Anne Barti-Magria (JC Decaux), Margaux David (Lagardère) and Mélanie Christians (Infopro Digital) as Team Leaders;

(OUI SNCF), (JC Decaux), (Lagardère) and (Infopro Digital) as Team Leaders; Valentine Moreau (SCP Group) and Léo Trabut (Canal+ Régie) in Sales.



INVIBES ADVERTISING CEO and co-founder Nicolas Pollet said: “Sami Battikh's appointment and the injection of new talent into the sales department should allow the company to continue to post top-rate performances and place Invibes at the core of the digital advertising ecosystem on the French market. Meanwhile, we will continue our international expansion, working on new advertising experiences via our in-feed formats and pursuing our data projects in order to optimise our response to customer requirements.”



About INVIBES ADVERTISING

Created in 2011, Invibes Advertising is an advanced technology company specialized in digital advertising. It has developed advertising solutions supported by an in-feed format (integrated into media content) inspired by social networks and optimized for diffusion in a closed network of media sites (CCM Benchmark, Lagardère, Team Media and Prisma). Clients include major brands Cisco, Danone, Groupe Mulliez, PSA, SBB, SNCF, Swissquote and Volkswagen. INVIBES ADVERTISING is a Pass French Tech 2016 accredited company.

It is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: ALINV – ISIN: BE0974299316)

For more information, go to www.invibes.com



© 2018 ActusNews