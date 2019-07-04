Invibes Advertising : EXCEPTIONAL PERFORMANCE 100% GROWTH IN TURNOVER FOR FIRST HALF-YEAR

EXCEPTIONAL PERFORMANCE

100% GROWTH IN TURNOVER FOR FIRST HALF-YEAR



Turnover up 107.7% for first half-year 2019 (86.7% on a comparable basis);

Technological investment strategy and European roll-out both confirmed;

Better acknowledgement of the quality of the offer with a considerably larger advertiser clientele

Confidence in the 2019 outlook with multiple growth drivers.

Paris, 4 July 2019 - INVIBES ADVERTISING, a technology company specialised in digital in-feed advertising, has released its turnover for the first half of 2019 (half-year ended 30 June 2019).

Consolidated unaudited data (€000) H1 2017 H1 2018 H1 2019 Change

H1 2018–H1 2019 Turnover at constant consolidation scope 1,390 1,823 3,407 +86.7% Total turnover 1,390 1,823 3,787 +107.7%

INVIBES ADVERTISING CEO and co-founder Nicolas Pollet said: “Our first half-year performance is the result of a well-controlled investment and international development strategy. Our goal is to optimise our clients' advertising performance by developing stand-out products, and we are extremely proud that our approach is attracting more and more famous brands. The results of our “above market standard” advertising campaigns have led to a significant increase in the number of our clients. We have every reason to believe that this momentum will continue over the next half.”

A development strategy endorsing our vision

INVIBES ADVERTISING has confirmed its excellent start to 2019 by doubling its turnover to €3,787,000 for the first half-year. At constant consolidation scope, turnover amounted to €3,407,000, i.e. organic growth of nearly 87% compared to H1 2018. The Group is benefiting from the strong growth of its activities in all its markets, both in France and internationally as well as the launch of new products and features.

This performance confirms the Group's global strategy, which aims to enhance the effectiveness of its clients' advertising campaigns by combining steady investments in technology, user knowledge, creativity and a desire to increase advertising reach, allowing it to achieve campaign results that are above market standards.

This mindset enables the Group to attract new clients in an on-going way. Major brands such as AMAZON, BEIERSDORF, CHANEL, FACEBOOK, JAGUAR, LUFTHANSA, ORANGE AND VISA have joined our growing list.

Strong 2019 outlook

Continuing the Group's European expansion, INVIBES ADVERTISING is preparing to launch operations on its new priority markets (United Kingdom, Austria and Italy). This pan-European positioning, which appeals to advertising clients, will help us secure global advertising budgets for international campaigns.

Furthermore, in order to guarantee its leading technological position and stimulate short- and medium-term business growth, INVIBES ADVERTISING is continuing its investments in R&D, while consolidating its technological expertise (Format, Reach and Data).

Next release :

First half 2019 results: 26 September 2019

About INVIBES ADVERTISING

Founded in 2011, INVIBES ADVERTISING is a technology company specialized in digital advertising. It has developed advertising solutions supported by an in-feed format integrated into media content, inspired by social networks and optimized for dissemination in a closed network of Media Groups: Bertelsmann, Hearst, Lagardère and many others. Clients include major brands such as Mercedes, Samsung, Air France and IBM. INVIBES ADVERTISING is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris stock exchange (Ticker: ALINV – ISIN: BE0974299316), and in 2019 has achieved FT1000 ranking, published each year by the Financial Times. For more information, go to www.invibes.com.

