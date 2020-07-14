Invibes Advertising N : expands the Italian team with three additions and launches new formats

Press release

Invibes Advertising expands the Italian team with three additions and launches new formats

Milan, July 14, 2020 - Invibes Italy Country Director Alvise Zennaro explains how the tech company is continuing to strengthen its presence in Italy.

Despite the complex global period, Invibes Advertising has continued to expand its video and display offer with the release of new formats and strengthen its presence in the Italian market through talent acquisitions. They announced the addition of Salvatore Petronio, Gianantonio Politi, and Simone Casarin as Sales Managers responsible for overseeing relations with Media agencies, directing customers, and increasing revenues across Italy.

Salvatore Petronio graduated from the University of Milan Bicocca, undertook various commercial roles and contributed to the opening and development of the Italian market as BDM and Account Manager at Uber Eats.

Gianantonio Politi graduated from the University of Milan before attaining a master's in Account and Sales Management at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart. He took his first steps in digital in FreeWheel, before consolidating his technical and commercial knowledge at S4M Italia by managing a good customer portfolio and supporting their growth.

Simone Casarin graduated from the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, obtained his master's degree in Digital Marketing Communication and Interactive Advertising. Gained professional experience at RhythmOne and Outbrain before landing at Good- move, where he managed various customers and media agencies on advertising campaigns and special projects.

Salvatore Petronio, Gianantonio Politi, and Simone Casarin