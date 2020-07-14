Log in
Invibes Advertising N : expands the Italian team with three additions and launches new formats

07/14/2020 | 11:56am EDT

Press release

Invibes Advertising expands the Italian team with three additions and launches new formats

Milan, July 14, 2020 - Invibes Italy Country Director Alvise Zennaro explains how the tech company is continuing to strengthen its presence in Italy.

Despite the complex global period, Invibes Advertising has continued to expand its video and display offer with the release of new formats and strengthen its presence in the Italian market through talent acquisitions. They announced the addition of Salvatore Petronio, Gianantonio Politi, and Simone Casarin as Sales Managers responsible for overseeing relations with Media agencies, directing customers, and increasing revenues across Italy.

Salvatore Petronio graduated from the University of Milan Bicocca, undertook various commercial roles and contributed to the opening and development of the Italian market as BDM and Account Manager at Uber Eats.

Gianantonio Politi graduated from the University of Milan before attaining a master's in Account and Sales Management at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart. He took his first steps in digital in FreeWheel, before consolidating his technical and commercial knowledge at S4M Italia by managing a good customer portfolio and supporting their growth.

Simone Casarin graduated from the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, obtained his master's degree in Digital Marketing Communication and Interactive Advertising. Gained professional experience at RhythmOne and Outbrain before landing at Good- move, where he managed various customers and media agencies on advertising campaigns and special projects.

Salvatore Petronio, Gianantonio Politi, and Simone Casarin

Invibes Italy

Via Giosue Carducci 31, Milano

www.invibes.com

Page 1/3

"The addition of three Sales Managers a few months after the opening of the Italian of- fice, and during a period of global uncertainty, demonstrates how Invibes is sending a strong signal of confidence to the Italian market as well as its strategic importance", says Alvise Zennaro, Country Director of Invibes Italy. "I am sure that these guys with great aspirations and talent will bring immediate concrete benefits to the growth of Invibes Italy".

Invibes has clearly shown its ability to quickly adapt to the challenges of the new Italian market and continued to invest in innovative technology, releasing several new ad-hoc advertising formats. When most users were forced to stay home, Invibes produced formats that allow brands to communicate through practical, interactive, and relevant content (culinary recipes, tutorials, online shopping, and streaming). Today, many sectors are resuming operations by opening shops, car dealerships or cinemas, meaning new products have been released with the aim of aiding the recovery of in-store consumption (Invibes Showroom and Invibes Cinema).

"The fact that creativity and media can be combined within unique, high-engagement formats, in a premium context, is demonstrative of how successful the Invibes offer is. After a first phase of testing on the Italian market, several customers are now confirming their satisfaction with the achievement of objectives and KPIs, month after month".

Invibes Advertising recently announced a capital increase of € 2.5M, as well as the opening of its seventh European market, Benelux.

About Invibes Advertising

Founded in 2011, Invibes Advertising is an advanced technology company specialized in digital advertising. It has developed advertising solutions using an in-feed format built into media content. The principle is similar to social networks and it is optimized for dissemination in a closed network of media websites. Our clientele includes a large number of acclaimed companies: advertisers and media agencies.

Invibes Advertising is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: ALINV - ISIN: BE0974299316), and in 2019 achieved a place in FT1000 ranking, published each year by the Financial Times. For more information, please visit www.invibes.com.

Read our latest press releases at:

https://www.invibes.com/investors.html

Follow the latest news about INVIBES ADVERTISING on:

LinkedIn @Invibes Advertising Twitter @Invibes_adv Facebook @Invibes Advertising

Invibes Italy

Page 2/3

PR Contacts:

Contact in Italy

Alvise Zennaro

Country Director alvise.zennaro@invibes.com +39 348 3386950

Group Investor Relations

Actifin

Alexandre Commerot acommerot@actifin.fr +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

Invibes Italy

Page 3/3

Disclaimer

Invibes Advertising NV published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 15:55:05 UTC
