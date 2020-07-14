Invibes Advertising N : expands the Italian team with three additions and launches new formats

"The addition of three Sales Managers a few months after the opening of the Italian of- fice, and during a period of global uncertainty, demonstrates how Invibes is sending a strong signal of confidence to the Italian market as well as its strategic importance", says Alvise Zennaro, Country Director of Invibes Italy. "I am sure that these guys with great aspirations and talent will bring immediate concrete benefits to the growth of Invibes Italy".
Invibes has clearly shown its ability to quickly adapt to the challenges of the new Italian market and continued to invest in innovative technology, releasing several new ad-hoc advertising formats. When most users were forced to stay home, Invibes produced formats that allow brands to communicate through practical, interactive, and relevant content (culinary recipes, tutorials, online shopping, and streaming). Today, many sectors are resuming operations by opening shops, car dealerships or cinemas, meaning new products have been released with the aim of aiding the recovery of in-store consumption (Invibes Showroom and Invibes Cinema).
"The fact that creativity and media can be combined within unique, high-engagement formats, in a premium context, is demonstrative of how successful the Invibes offer is. After a first phase of testing on the Italian market, several customers are now confirming their satisfaction with the achievement of objectives and KPIs, month after month".
Invibes Advertising recently announced a capital increase of € 2.5M, as well as the opening of its seventh European market, Benelux.
About Invibes Advertising
Founded in 2011, Invibes Advertising is an advanced technology company specialized in digital advertising. It has developed advertising solutions using an in-feed format built into media content. The principle is similar to social networks and it is optimized for dissemination in a closed network of media websites. Our clientele includes a large number of acclaimed companies: advertisers and media agencies.
Invibes Advertising is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: ALINV - ISIN: BE0974299316), and in 2019 achieved a place in FT1000 ranking, published each year by the Financial Times. For more information, please visit www.invibes.com.
