Invibes Advertising N.v. : Invibes Advertising : Nine-month 2019 revenue doubled.

NINE-MONTH 2019 REVENUE DOUBLED

Nine-month 2019 consolidated revenue of €5.9m, up 99% (+61% like-for-like)

Agreements signed with new major international brands and an increasingly strong offer with new publishers integrated

International roll-out is picking up

€2m capital increase secured with a maximum premium (1) of 51% on the most recent closing stock price

INVIBES ADVERTISING CEO and co-founder, Nicolas Pollet, said: “Everything is looking very positive. The third quarter continued our solid trend, both in France and internationally, driven by a large number of clients and an increasingly dense network of media partners. The Group's international roll-out is picking up in the latter part of this year and should enable us to reach a new growth milestone”.

Paris, 14 November 2019 - INVIBES ADVERTISING, an advanced technology company specialised in digital in-feed advertising, is announcing its nine-month 2019 revenue.

Unaudited consolidated data, in €k 9M 2019 9M 2018 Δ Consolidated revenue (2) 5,868 2,956 +99% of which organic (3) 4,753 2,956 +61%

The solid sales trend that we have seen throughout this year continued in the third quarter and, as a result, INVIBES ADVERTISING was able to double its revenues in the first nine months of 2019 compared to the same period last year. Like-for-like (excluding DREICOM and ML2Grow), organic growth for the period was 61%.

Agreements signed with new major international brands

This strong growth reflects INVIBES ADVERTISING's high-performance solutions, characterised with the in-feed format, which is a unique, non-intrusive and innovative format that the Group offers its clients. Its solutions are all the more efficient thanks to the strength of its publisher network which includes the biggest European media groups.

INVIBES ADVERTISING's growth over the period comes on the back of winning over new major brands. An increasing number of brands are attracted by advertising formats that are completely different to the other existing solutions on the market, but also by the broader geographical reach that the Group offers. As such, during the third quarter, INVIBES ADVERTISING was able to onboard a number of new advertisers, including Avène, Celio, Estée Lauder, Nivea, Orange Banque, Rowenta, Suzuki…

An increasingly strong offer with new media integrated

INVIBES ADVERTISING also continued to develop its network of publishers over the reporting period, with new major media groups including Geo.fr and Elle.fr in France, Womenshealthmag.com in Spain, and Morgenpost.de and Bunte.de in Germany.

The addition of these names to INVIBES ADVERTISING's network brings the number of publishing partners across Europe to 300, further strengthening the Group's offer.

Outlook: international roll-out is picking up

After France, Spain, Germany and Switzerland, INVIBES ADVERTISING intends to continue its European expansion and will soon be beginning operations in three new high-potential countries: the United Kingdom, Italy and Austria.

On the back of its presence in the main European markets, INVIBES ADVERTISING is now meeting the needs of international brands looking for pan-European campaign initiatives, which naturally involve higher campaign budgets.

Bolstered by these items and its European expansion, which is expected to continue over the coming months, INVIBES ADVERTISING is reiterating confidence in its guidance for strong growth in 2019. The Group will also benefit from increased sales activity on its existing markets, coupled with stable investments in R&D, in order to continue to anticipate market needs and offer cutting-edge, innovative solutions.

Next release :

FY 2019 revenue on 11 February 2020

About INVIBES ADVERTISING

Founded in 2011, INVIBES ADVERTISING is an advanced technology company specialized in digital advertising. It has developed advertising solutions using an in-feed format built into media content. The principle is similar to social networks and it is optimized for dissemination in a closed network of media websites. Our clientele includes a large number of acclaimed companies: advertisers and media agencies.

INVIBES ADVERTISING is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: ALINV – ISIN: BE0974299316), and in 2019 achieved a place in FT1000 ranking, published each year by the Financial Times. For more information, please visit www.invibes.com.

Read our latest press releases at:

https://www.invibes.com/investors.html

Follow the latest news about INVIBES ADVERTISING on:

Linkedin: @Invibes advertising Twitter: @Invibes_adv Facebook: @Invibes advertising

Financial & Corporate Contacts

INVIBES ADVERTISING

Kris VLAEMYNCK, CFO

kris.vlaemynck@invibes.com

ACTIFIN, Investor Relations

Alexandre COMMEROT

acommerot@actifin.fr

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

ATOUT CAPITAL, Listing Sponsor

Rodolphe OSSOLA

rodolphe.ossola@atoutcapital.com

+33 (0)1 56 69 61 80

INVIBES ADVERTISING, Group PR

Alexandra GEORGESCU

alexandra.georgescu@invibes.com

ACTIFIN, Financial Media Relations

Jennifer Jullia

jjullia@actifin.fr

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 19

(1) Based on a closing stock price of €5.3 on 13/11/2019 and an average maximum subscription price of €8.00 per new share

(2) Including the acquisition of DREICOM, consolidated as of 01/01/2018, and the stake acquired in ML2Grow, consolidated as of 01/01/2019.

(3) Excl. DREICOM and ML2Grow

Regulated information:

Quarterly financial reporting:

- Third quarter financial report Full and original press release in PDF:

https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-60998-invibes-advertising-pr-9m2019revenue-en-vfinal.pdf Quarterly financial reporting:- Third quarter financial report

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free

© 2019 ActusNews