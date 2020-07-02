Log in
Invibes Advertising N.v. : Invibes Advertising extends its european footprint to the Benelux region.

07/02/2020 | 11:50am EDT

INVIBES ADVERTISING EXTENDS ITS EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT
TO THE BENELUX REGION

London, 2 July 2020 - INVIBES ADVERTISING, an advanced technology company specialising in digital in-feed advertising, is cementing its European footprint by entering the Benelux region.

The company is opening an office in Anvers, with two affiliated branches, in Brussels and Amsterdam.

INVIBES ADVERTISING already has positioning in France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Switzerland and the UK, so the addition of Belgium and the Netherlands will extend its reach to a total of eight European countries.

Tim Vergouts has been appointed Chief Sales Officer of INVIBES Benelux and will be based in Anvers. His mission will be to develop partnerships with editors and promote in-feed formats to advertisers and media agencies. Before joining INVIBES ADVERTISING, Tim worked for world-leading in-store multimedia solutions provider, Mood Media, for eight years, during which time he spent nearly three years in Sales Manager roles.

Concerning his appointment, INVIBES Benelux CSO, Tim Vergouts, said: “I am extremely enthusiastic about joining and participating in the international expansion of INVIBES ADVERTISING, one of the most innovative companies in the digital advertising sector in Europe.”

INVIBES ADVERTISING CEO and co-founder, Nicolas Pollet, adds:The Benelux region is a key hub for advertising investment in Europe and, as such, gives us a new springboard for growth as part of our international expansion strategy. I am delighted that Tim is joining our team and am convinced his expertise will be a decisive asset in driving the company's rapid expansion in a key strategic region for the Group.”

About INVIBES ADVERTISING

Founded in 2011, INVIBES ADVERTISING is an advanced technology company specialized in digital advertising. It has developed advertising solutions using an in-feed format built into media content. The principle is similar to social networks and it is optimized for dissemination in a closed network of media websites. Our clientele includes a large number of acclaimed companies: advertisers and media agencies.

INVIBES ADVERTISING is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: ALINV – ISIN: BE0974299316), and in 2019 achieved a place in FT1000 ranking, published each year by the Financial Times. For more information, please visit www.invibes.com.

Read our latest press releases at:

https://www.invibes.com/investors.html

Follow the latest news about INVIBES ADVERTISING on:

Linkedin: @Invibes advertising Twitter: @Invibes_adv Facebook: @Invibes advertising

Financial & Corporate Contacts

INVIBES ADVERTISING
Kris VLAEMYNCK, CFO
kris.vlaemynck@invibes.com
 		 ACTIFIN, Investor Relations
Alexandre COMMEROT
acommerot@actifin.fr
+33 (0)1 56 88 11 11
ATOUT CAPITAL, Listing Sponsor
Rodolphe OSSOLA
rodolphe.ossola@atoutcapital.com
+33 (0)1 56 69 61 80		 FAIR COMMUNICATIONS, Media Relations
Victoria Fairclough
victoria.fairclough@faircommunications.co.uk
+44 79 1991 3348
   

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: l21raJSbamidlZ9wlMiab2GYaZiXlmbFbpaVyJeaaJ+ca22Wm5dlmcmVZm9llmhr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/64135-2020-07-02-pr-invibes-advertising-en.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2020 ActusNews
