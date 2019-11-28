Log in
Invibes Advertising N.v. : Invibes Advertising launches the new in-feed ad format : Invibes Stories.

0
11/28/2019 | 11:50am EST

INVIBES ADVERTISING LAUNCHES

THE NEW IN-FEED AD FORMAT: INVIBES STORIES

Paris, 28 November 2019 - INVIBES ADVERTISING, a technology company specialized in digital in-feed advertising, announces the launch of Invibes Stories.

"92% of consumers want brands to make ads feel like a story”

To meet the demand, the technology company developed Invibes Stories, an in-feed ad format that helps advertisers to invest in their brand's narrative, by featuring vertical pictures and short videos, one after the other, into immersive brand experiences.

The Invibes Stories, pushed on brand safe environments, extend immediacy, a more real and authentic communication, a feeling of closeness due to the interactions between the user and the brand delivering the story on-screen. Accessing a link is just a “swipe up” away, while pausing the stories can be easily done by touching the screen with the finger.

Nicolas POLLET, CEO and co-founder of INVIBES ADVERTISING, said: “As users become more and more story-savvy, we are excited to present our clients with an ad format that explores this user behaviour shift towards storytelling and authenticity. Advertisers are now able to create powerful messages through strong visuals, by exploring all benefits the versatile Invibes Stories format brings to an in-feed campaign, and make their brand stand out.”

Advertisers can use Invibes Stories to publish educational content related to their industry, show how-to's related to key products or services, or display customer testimonials, adding depth, emotions and interactivity to the in-feed ad.

About INVIBES ADVERTISING

Founded in 2011, INVIBES ADVERTISING is a technology company specialized in digital advertising. It has

developed advertising solutions using an in-feed format built into media content. The principle is similar to social networks, and it is optimized for dissemination in a closed network of Media Groups: Bertelsmann, Hearst, Axel Springer and many others. Clients include major brands such as Mercedes, Samsung, Air France and IBM. INVIBES ADVERTISING is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: ALINV – ISIN: BE0974299316). For more information, please visit www.invibes.com.

Read our latest press releases at:

https://www.invibes.com/investors.html

Follow the latest news about INVIBES ADVERTISING on:

Linkedin: @Invibes advertising Twitter: @Invibes_adv Facebook: @Invibes advertising

Financial & Corporate Contacts

INVIBES ADVERTISING

Kris VLAEMYNCK, CFO

kris.vlaemynck@invibes.com

ACTIFIN, Investor Relations

Alexandre COMMEROT

acommerot@actifin.fr

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

ATOUT CAPITAL, Listing Sponsor

Rodolphe OSSOLA

rodolphe.ossola@atoutcapital.com

+33 (0)1 56 69 61 80

INVIBES ADVERTISING, Group PR

Alexandra GEORGESCU

alexandra.georgescu@invibes.com

ACTIFIN, Financial Media Relations

Jennifer JULLIA

jjullia@actifin.fr

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 19

https://www.onespot.com/blog/infographic-the-science-of-storytelling/


This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xpuelJmak2rKmZ+aksltl5WZZ5lllGGdaJfGxpNqapaUbnKWyJyXmpSeZm9ilmlt
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/61147-2019-11-28-invibes-stories-en.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2019 ActusNews
