Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Invibes Advertising N.V.    ALINV   BE0974299316

INVIBES ADVERTISING N.V.

(ALINV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Q1 2020 revenues: +41%. Appointment of a managerial team in the United Kingdom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 11:46am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Q1 2020 REVENUES: +41 %

APPOINTMENT OF A MANAGERIAL

TEAM IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

London, 18 May 2020 - INVIBES ADVERTISING, a company specializing in integrated advertising at the heart of editorial content for media sites (in-feed), has announced its Q1 2020 revenue.

Unaudited consolidated data, in €k

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Total consolidated revenue

1,738

1,224

+41%

In the 1st quarter of 2020, INVIBES ADVERTISING recorded consolidated revenue of € 1.7 million, i.e. an organic growth of + 41%.

The commercial dynamic continued over the period despite the start of the health crisis linked to the Covid-19 epidemic.

Although the performances recorded during the first months of the year are satisfactory, the advertising market as a whole has been affected throughout Europe by this crisis and INVIBES ADVERTISING will remain very attentive to its development in the coming months.

Its strong European geographic footprint, and its ability to deploy campaign throughout Europe, will be decisive assets to fully benefit from the rebound when the situation has normalized and the advertising market has been reactivated.

Appointment of a managerial team in the United Kingdom

To pursue its European expansion, INVIBES ADVERTISING recruited a managerial team in the United Kingdom with the appointment of Caroline Lidington as Country Director UK and Joy Dean as Partnership Director UK.

Caroline Lidington has more than 25 years of experience in the field of digital advertising. Before joining Invibes Advertising, she was Sales Director for Northern Europe for lastminute.com Group. Previously, Caroline held management positions within global groups in the advertising industry such as Hearst Magazines, Hachette Filipacchi Media, Bauer Media, Yahoo! and Universal McCann.

Joy Dean has developed over 12 years of robust expertise in digital advertising acquired from specialists in mobile advertising like Widespace and Ogury, and experts in data driven marketing like Exponential, in which she alternately held two managerial positions; advertising and partnership manager.

"I am very happy that Caroline and Joy are joining our teams. The United Kingdom is a market with great potential in which we have strong ambitions. Their substantial experience and expertise in the digital advertising sector should allow us to quickly accelerate our development throughout the region" said Nicolas Pollet, CEO and co-founderof

INVIBES ADVERTISING, welcoming these appointments

1/2

PRESS RELEASE

About INVIBES ADVERTISING

Founded in 2011, INVIBES ADVERTISING is an advanced technology company specialized in digital advertising. It has developed advertising solutions using an in-feed format built into media content. The principle is similar to social networks and it is optimized for dissemination in a closed network of media websites. Our clientele includes a large number of acclaimed companies: advertisers and media agencies.

INVIBES ADVERTISING is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: ALINV - ISIN: BE0974299316), and in 2019 achieved a place in FT1000 ranking, published each year by the Financial Times. For more information, please visit www.invibes.com.

Read our latest press releases at:

https://www.invibes.com/investors.html

Follow the latest news about INVIBES ADVERTISING on:

Linkedin: @Invibes advertisingTwitter: @Invibes_advFacebook: @Invibes advertising

Financial & Corporate Contacts

INVIBES ADVERTISING

ACTIFIN, Investor Relations

Kris VLAEMYNCK, CFO

Alexandre COMMEROT

kris.vlaemynck@invibes.com

acommerot@actifin.fr

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

ATOUT CAPITAL, Listing Sponsor

ACTIFIN, Financial Media Relations

Rodolphe OSSOLA

Jennifer Jullia

rodolphe.ossola@atoutcapital.com

jjullia@actifin.fr

+33 (0)1 56 69 61 80

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 19

2/2

Disclaimer

Invibes Advertising NV published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 15:45:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INVIBES ADVERTISING N.V.
11:50aINVIBES ADVERTISING N.V. : Invibes Advertising : Q1 2020 revenues : +41%. Appoin..
AN
11:46aQ1 2020 REVENUES : +41%. Appointment of a managerial team in the United Kingdom
PU
03/18INVIBES ADVERTISING N : announces success of second tranche of 2.5m capital inc..
PU
03/18INVIBES ADVERTISING N.V. : Invibes Advertising announces success of second tranc..
AN
03/18INVIBES ADVERTISING N.V. : Admission of new securities
CO
03/09INVIBES ADVERTISING N : 2019 Annual Results
PU
03/09INVIBES ADVERTISING N.V. : Invibes : 2019 ANNUAL RESULTS Six-fold increase in EB..
AN
03/09INVIBES ADVERTISING N.V. : Annual results
CO
02/03INVIBES ADVERTISING N : 2019 revenue up 59%
PU
02/03INVIBES ADVERTISING N.V. : 4th quarter earnings
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -0,11 M
Net income 2019 -0,17 M
Finance 2019 1,65 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -106x
P/E ratio 2020 48,8x
EV / Sales2019 -
EV / Sales2020 1,34x
Capitalization 18,9 M
Chart INVIBES ADVERTISING N.V.
Duration : Period :
Invibes Advertising N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 9,10 €
Last Close Price 6,35 €
Spread / Highest target 43,3%
Spread / Average Target 43,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 43,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicolas Pollet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tudor Marasescu Chief Operating Officer
Kris Vlaemynck Chief Financial Officer & Director
Frank Elewaut Director
Filip Cailliau Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVIBES ADVERTISING N.V.35.68%20
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.20%9 980
DENTSU GROUP INC.-0.44%5 744
ECHO MARKETING CO LTD--.--%477
ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LIMITED56.83%355
DUIBA GROUP LIMITED11.69%239
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group