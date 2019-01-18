Invictus MD Strategies : Executives to Represent Cannabis at World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland January 23 at 4pm GMT

VANCOUVER, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - INVICTUS MD STRATEGIES CORP. ("Invictus" or the "Company") (TSXV: GENE; OTCQX: IVITF; FRA: 8IS1) is pleased to announce that George E. Kveton, President and CEO of Invictus, and Paul Sparkes, Chairman of Invictus, will attend CannaTech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland for a panel discussion entitled How to Build International Brands in the Cannabis Industry on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. GMT. Invicuts will present alongside top international cannabis industry leaders including Bruce Linton, CEO of Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth").

CannaTech, to be held January 22-25, 2019, is widely recognized as the premier cannabis event. It is the only event of its kind with a truly global focus that offers senior industry leaders, medical and scientific experts, and new ventures the platform to come together, drive innovation, form partnerships and promote knowledge exchange. CannaTech will feature dynamic presentations that focus on science, research, finance, medicine, tech, agriculture, innovation and government policy.

"Right now, we are witnessing a global shift in the discussion around cannabis and its impact on the future of medicine and adult recreational enjoyment," said George E. Kveton, President and CEO of Invictus. "By hosting a cannabis summit in concert with World Economic Forum, CannTech provides an incredible opportunity to share the Invictus story with the world's top economic and political leaders."

Paul Sparkes, Chairman of Invictus added. "It is an honour to represent Invictus on the international stage at this critical time of growth in our industry," said Paul Sparkes, Chairman of Invictus. "As we look to new markets to build partnerships in business, we also find value in sharing experiences from legalization of recreational cannabis in Canada so that we may work together to build a strong, successful global industry that benefits patients and consumers alike."

For more information, please visit www.invictus-md.com.

On Behalf of the Board,

George E. Kveton

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Jessica Martin

Vice President, Public Relations and Regulatory Affairs

(833) 879-4363

About Invictus

Invictus is a global cannabis company offering a selection of products under a wide range of brands. Our integrated sales approach is defined by five pillars of distribution including medical, adult-use, international, Licensed Producer to Licensed Producer and retail stores.

Invictus has partnered with business leaders to convey our corporate vision, including KISS music legend and business mogul Gene Simmons as our Chief Evangelist Officer. To meet growing demand, Invictus is expanding its cultivation footprint, with three cannabis production facilities licensed under the Cannabis Act and Cannabis Regulations in Canada. To accommodate international sales, Invictus' wholly-owned subsidiary, Acreage Pharms Ltd. ("Acreage Pharms"), has designed and is currently building its Phase 3 purpose-built cultivation facility to be European Union Good Manufacturing Practices ("EU-GMP") compliant. The Company is targeting up to 50 percent of production to medical cannabis. To ensure consistency in quality and supply, Invictus maintains all aspects of the growing process through its subsidiary, Future Harvest Development Ltd. ("Future Harvest"), a high-quality fertilizer and nutrients manufacturer. Invictus drives sustainable long-term shareholder value through a diversified product portfolio with over 70 Health Canada approved strains and a multifaceted distribution strategy including medical, adult-use, international, Licensed Producer to Licensed Producer and retail stores. For more information visit www.invictus-md.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invictus-executives-to-represent-cannabis-at-world-economic-forum-in-davos-switzerland-january-23-at-4pm-gmt-300780882.html

SOURCE Invictus MD Strategies