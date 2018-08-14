Log in
INVISIO expands Group Management with SVP Operations

08/14/2018 | 08:35am CEST

Joakim Birgersson has been appointed Senior Vice President Operations of INVISIO with responsibility for the Group's Manufacturing and Supply Chain. He will assume his role, a new position within INVISIO, by 1 September 2018, and will be part of the company’s Group Management.

Joakim Birgersson has many years of experience within the security and hearing protection industry and has held executive positions in both small and large manufacturing companies, such as Sordin and Peltor. His most recent position was as Corporate Vice President and General Manager Europe at MSA Safety.

"We are pleased to welcome Joakim to INVISIO. He brings extensive experience and skills that will help continue to develop our operations organization. Our aim with this recruitment is to strengthen our combined skills for the company in our continued growth journey," says Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO.

Operations is an important part of INVISIO's business model. With a growing network of partners worldwide, an effective Manufacturing and Supply Chain is crucial to meeting customers' needs and expectations.

For more information, please contact:
Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO Communications
Mobile: + 45 53 72 7722 | E-mail: lhh@invisio.com

Tina Dackemark Lawesson, Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Mobile: + 45 53 72 7733 | E-mail: tdl@invisio.com.


Om INVISIO Communications AB (publ)
INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company combines insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and interface, among others. Sales are primarily via a global network of partners and resellers, as well as from the headquarters in Copenhagen and the sales offices in the USA, France and Italy. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at  www.invisio.com.

© GlobeNewswire 2018
