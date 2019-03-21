Log in
InVision AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/21/2019 | 04:55am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: InVision AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
InVision AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

21.03.2019 / 09:53
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

InVision AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 28, 2019 German: https://www.ivx.com/investors/financial-reports/ English: https://www.ivx.com/en/investors/financial-reports/


21.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: InVision AG
Speditionstraße 5
40221 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.invision.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

790135  21.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=790135&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 13,0 M
EBIT 2018 0,19 M
Net income 2018 0,05 M
Finance 2018 0,55 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 410,00
P/E ratio 2019 61,89
EV / Sales 2018 2,78x
EV / Sales 2019 2,59x
Capitalization 36,7 M
Chart INVISION AG
Duration : Period :
InVision AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVISION AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 18,5 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Bollenbeck Chairman-Executive Board
Thomas Hermes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wilhelm Mülder Member-Supervisory Board
Matthias Schroer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jutta Handlanger Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVISION AG-5.20%42
ORACLE CORPORATION16.59%193 945
SAP15.15%139 601
INTUIT30.04%66 338
SERVICENOW INC37.37%43 674
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.26.72%17 619
