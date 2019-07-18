InVision : Presents Financial Results for the First Half Year of 2019

DGAP-News: InVision AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Interim Report

InVision AG Presents Financial Results for the First Half Year of 2019

Düsseldorf (Germany), 18 July 2019 - In the first half of the current fiscal year, InVision AG (ISIN: DE0005859698) generated total revenues of Euro 6.395 million, which corresponds to previous year's revenues (6M 2018: EUR 6.342 million). Revenues in the Workforce Management segment rose by 2 percent to Euro 6.211 million (6M 2018: EUR 6.099 million). In the Education segment, sales declined by 24 percent to Euro 0.184 million (6M 2018: EUR 0.243 million).

EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) rose from Euro 0.047 million in the first half of 2018 to Euro 0.365 million in the first six months of the current financial year. This is largely due to lower personnel costs, mainly due to the closure of the location in Derry, Northern Ireland, in the fourth quarter of 2018. Thus, the EBIT margin for the first half of 2019 was 6 percent (6M 2018: 1 percent). The consolidated result increased from Euro -0.027 million to Euro 0.203 million. Accordingly, earnings per share went up from -0.01 Euros to 0.09 Euros.

The operating cash flow rose by 72 percent to Euro 2.918 million in the first six months of 2019 (6M 2018: EUR 1.699 million). As of 30 June 2019, liquid funds increased to Euro 4.150 million (31 December 2018: EUR 0.670 million). Equity went up by 2 percent to Euro 10.383 million (31 December 2018: EUR 10.180 million). The equity ratio decreased to 63 percent (31 December 2018: 84 percent) based on a balance sheet total of EUR 16.494 million (31 December 2018: EUR 12.082 million). This development is partly attributable to the first-time application of IFRS 16.

The Company's Financial Report for the first six months of the financial year 2019 is now available on the Company's website at www.ivx.com/en/investors/financial-reports.

About InVision:

Since 1995, InVision has been helping its clients to increase their productivity and quality of work and reduce their costs. The InVision group incorporates the brands injixo, a cloud-based workforce management solution for contact centres, The Call Center School, offering cloud-learning courses for contact centre professionals, and InVision WFM, a software solution for workforce management. InVision AG (IVX) is listed in the Prime Standard Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Further information: www.ivx.com

