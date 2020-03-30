InVision AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

Log in
03/30/2020 | 10:30am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.03.2020 / 16:23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: InVision Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Bollenbeck
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
InVision AG

b) LEI
391200OU8RFEMSDLBM19 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005859698

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
12.50 EUR 250000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
12.50 EUR 250000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-27; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


30.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: InVision AG
Speditionstraße 5
40221 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.ivx.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

58697  30.03.2020 


© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 12,8 M
EBIT 2019 1,00 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 26,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,13x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,05x
Capitalization 27,3 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 20,00  €
Last Close Price 12,20  €
Spread / Highest target 63,9%
Spread / Average Target 63,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 63,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Bollenbeck Chairman-Executive Board
Thomas Hermes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicole Head-Finance
Wilhelm Mülder Member-Supervisory Board
Matthias Schroer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVISION AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-40.20%30
ORACLE CORPORATION-5.95%157 143
SAP AG-17.00%131 863
INTUIT INC.-12.31%59 832
SERVICENOW INC.-2.95%52 005
RINGCENTRAL, INC.41.68%20 815
