|
InVision AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
04/01/2020 | 06:45am EDT
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: InVision AG
InVision AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
01.04.2020 / 12:42
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|InVision AG
|Street:
|Speditionstraße 5
|Postal code:
|40221
|City:
|Düsseldorf
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|391200OU8RFEMSDLBM19
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: IPConcept (Luxemburg) S.A.
City of registered office, country: 4, rue Thomas Edison, L-1445 Strassen, Luxembourg
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|4.564 %
| %
|4.564 %
|2,235,000
|Previous notification
|5.101 %
| %
|5.101 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
|
|102000
| %
|4.564 %
|Total
|102000
|4.564 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
| %
|
|
|Total
|
| %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
|
| %
|
|
|
|Total
|
| %
|X
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|
|
|
|
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
01.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|InVision AG
|
|Speditionstraße 5
|
|40221 Düsseldorf
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ivx.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1012679 01.04.2020
© EQS 2020
|
|Latest news on INVISION AKTIENGESELLSCHAF
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2019
|12,8 M
|EBIT 2019
|1,00 M
|Net income 2019
|-
|Debt 2019
|-
|Yield 2019
|-
|
|P/E ratio 2019
|-
|P/E ratio 2020
|28,3x
|Capi. / Sales2019
|2,27x
|Capi. / Sales2020
|2,18x
|Capitalization
|29,1 M
|
|Chart INVISION AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends INVISION AKTIENGESELLSCHAF
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Average target price
|
20,00 €
|Last Close Price
|
13,00 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
53,8%
|Spread / Average Target
|
53,8%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
53,8%