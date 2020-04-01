DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: InVision AG

InVision AG: Release according to Article 43, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



01.04.2020 / 15:38

With reference to the voting rights announcement pursuant to Sections 33 et seqq. of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - 'WpHG') by Mr Norman Rentrop ('Notifiable Voting Rights Holder'), dated 19 March 2020, we hereby notify pursuant to Section 43 of the WpHG, due to exceeding the threshold of 10% of the voting rights attached to shares in InVision AG (ISIN: DE0005859698), as of 18 March 2020, the objectives pursued by the acquisition of the voting rights by the Notifiable Voting Rights Holder and the origin of the funds used for the acquisition (submitted on 23 March 2020) as follows: The participation in InVision AG is considered a long-term investment and the investment is used to realise trading profits in the long term. It is intended to obtain further voting rights, by acquisition or any other way, within the next twelve months. At present, it is not intended to influence the composition of InVision AG's administration, management or supervisory board. Currently, no significant changes in the capital structure of InVision AG, especially with regards to the ratio of equity and debt financing and the dividend policy, are intended. The acquisition of the voting rights was financed by equity capital.

