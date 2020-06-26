Log in
Invitae Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of Invitae Corporation Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

06/26/2020

NEW YORK, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger between Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) and ArcherDX is fair to Invitae shareholders. On behalf of Invitae shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are an Invitae shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Invitae Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Invitae and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Invitae shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Invitae shareholders to adequately assess and value the proposed transaction.

If you are an Invitae shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/invitae-corporation-nvta-stock-merger-archerdx/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitae-merger-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-announces-investigation-into-whether-the-merger-of-invitae-corporation-is-fair-to-shareholders-investors-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301084662.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
