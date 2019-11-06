Invitation Homes : A Coastal Living Space for a Southern California Family

We worked with SwatchPop! to design a living space for our Living Room Makeover winners, Michael and Chelsea. These residents, who are based in Southern California, were randomly selected as part of our Living Room Makeover contest in July. Invitation Homes Design Expert Meghan Giddens and Jessica McRae, Co-founder of SwatchPop!, worked together to create a family-friendly space.

A Bright and Airy Living Space

'The family wanted to bring a coastal feel to their California home,' Meghan said. 'Their large living space allowed us to create two spaces and an area for the children to play.'

The designers kept the family's favorite furniture, their comfy sofas, and added shades of white, cream, and blue to bring in the coastal feel they were seeking. They brightened the space with sheer curtains and additional lighting, including lamps and a new light fixture.

'We wanted to make the space bright and airy, so we used white furniture and open chairs in the entryway,' Meghan said. 'The blue pillows tie into the shades in the rug. We added poufs for additional seating, allowing this space to also function as a game room for the growing family.'

Sophisticated Beach Decor

The adjacent living space continues the coastal style with white furniture and beach-themed artwork. The blue patterned rug complements the white and blue rug in the entryway.

'We incorporated existing artwork pieces that the family had with new coastal prints above the sofa,' Meghan said. 'Hanging prints is one lease-friendly way to add personality to a space.'

Lease-Friendly Accent Wall

In the playroom, the designers used removable anchor decals on the accent wall. These decals, provided by Urban Walls, can be easily removed or moved. Michael and Chelsea love anchors because it represents the foundation of their family.

'They told us they love anchors, so we wanted to bring that into the design,' Meghan said. 'They can peel off the anchor decals and move them to another room. It's a lease-friendly way to add a personal touch to the space without damaging the walls.'

The designers added desks to the playroom, so the kids could finish their homework as a family, as well as a gallery wall above the storage cubes to continue the beachy theme.

'All of these pieces are very budget-friendly,' Meghan said. 'You don't have to spend a lot of money to create a chic look.'

Michael and Chelsea fell in love with their family-friendly space. It combined their personal style with functional furniture to accommodate their family.

'We wanted to make a space where the whole family could gather together,' Meghan said. 'The family was surprised and thrilled when we revealed the space to them. We hope they create many long-lasting memories in their new space.'