INVITATION HOMES INC (INVH)
Invitation Homes : Announces 2018 Dividend Tax Allocation

01/25/2019 | 05:01pm EST

DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) ("Invitation Homes" or the "Company") today announced the 2018 dividend allocation for federal income tax purposes for its Common Stock.

Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes' tax return for 2018 has not yet been filed.  As a result, the income tax allocations for the dividends discussed below have been calculated using the best available information as of the date of this release.

Please note that federal tax laws affect taxpayers differently, and the information in this release is not intended as advice to shareholders as to how dividends should be reported on their tax returns.  Also note that state and local taxation of real estate investment trust dividends varies and may not be the same as the taxation under federal rules.  Invitation Homes encourages shareholders to consult with their own tax advisors with respect to federal, state, and local income tax effects on these dividends.

Invitation Homes Inc. Common Stock (CUSIP 46187W107)

Record Date

Payable
Date

Dividend
per
Share


Taxable
Ordinary
Dividends(1)

Qualified
Dividends
(20% Rate)

Capital Gain
(20% Rate)

Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250 Gain
(25% Rate)

Return of
Capital

2/13/2018

2/28/2018

$   0.11


74.08383%

2.01437%

17.35053%

6.55127%

0.00000%

5/15/2018

5/31/2018

$   0.11


74.08383%

2.01437%

17.35053%

6.55127%

0.00000%

8/16/2018

8/31/2018

$   0.11


74.08383%

2.01437%

17.35053%

6.55127%

0.00000%

11/14/2018

11/30/2018

$   0.11


74.08383%

2.01437%

17.35053%

6.55127%

0.00000%



(1)

The 2018 Taxable Ordinary Dividends are treated as "qualified REIT dividends" for purposes of Internal Revenue Code section 199A.

About Invitation Homes:

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With more than 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.  The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences and provides homes where individuals and families can thrive.

Investor Relations Contact:
Greg Van Winkle
Phone: 844.456.INVH (4684)
Email: IR@InvitationHomes.com

Media Relations Contact:
Kristi DesJarlais
Phone: 972.421.3587
Email: Media@InvitationHomes.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-homes-announces-2018-dividend-tax-allocation-300784505.html

SOURCE Invitation Homes


© PRNewswire 2019
