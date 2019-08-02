Log in
Invitation Homes : Announces Cash Dividend

08/02/2019

DALLAS, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) ("Invitation Homes" or the "Company") today announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share payable on shares of its common stock. The dividend will be paid on or before August 30, 2019 to stockholders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on August 15, 2019.

Invitation Homes

About Invitation Homes:

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With more than 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences and provides homes where individuals and families can thrive.

Investor Relations Contact:
Greg Van Winkle
Phone: 844.456.INVH (4684)
Email: IR@InvitationHomes.com

Media Relations Contact:
Kristi DesJarlais
Phone: 972.421.3587
Email: Media@InvitationHomes.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-homes-announces-cash-dividend-300895288.html

SOURCE Invitation Homes


© PRNewswire 2019
