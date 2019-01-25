Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Invitation Homes Inc    INVH

INVITATION HOMES INC (INVH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Invitation Homes : Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 04:31pm EST

DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) ("Invitation Homes" or the "Company") today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2018 financial and operating results on Thursday, February 14, 2019, after the market closes.  The Company will host a conference call on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to review fourth quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer session.

Invitation Homes

The conference call will be available via webcast on the Invitation Homes Investor Relations website at www.invh.com.

To participate in the live telephone conference call:
Domestic Dial-in Number:  1-888-317-6003
International Dial-in Number:  1-412-317-6061
Passcode:  5865028

To access a telephone replay of the call:
Domestic Dial-in Number:  1-877-344-7529
International Dial-in Number:  1-412-317-0088
Passcode:  10127966
Date Accessible Through:  March 15, 2019

About Invitation Homes:

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With more than 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.  The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences and provides homes where individuals and families can thrive.

Investor Relations Contact:
Greg Van Winkle
Phone: 844.456.INVH (4684)
Email: IR@InvitationHomes.com

Media Relations Contact:
Kristi DesJarlais
Phone: 972.421.3587
Email: Media@InvitationHomes.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-homes-announces-dates-for-fourth-quarter-2018-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300784486.html

SOURCE Invitation Homes


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INVITATION HOMES INC
05:01pINVITATION HOMES : Announces 2018 Dividend Tax Allocation
PR
04:31pINVITATION HOMES : Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and ..
PR
01/18INVITATION HOMES : names new CEO of company
AQ
01/16INVITATION HOMES INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Sta..
AQ
01/16INVITATION HOMES : Names Co-Founder Dallas Tanner President and Chief Executive ..
PR
01/09INVITATION HOMES INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
01/03INVITATION HOMES : Gives Notice of Intent for Physical Settlement of 2019 Conver..
PR
2018INVITATION HOMES : Team Members Share Spirit of Giving With Communities Around t..
AQ
2018INVITATION HOMES INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
2018INVITATION HOMES : Names Senior Vice President of Human Resources
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.