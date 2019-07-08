Log in
Invitation Homes Inc    INVH

INVITATION HOMES INC

(INVH)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Invitation Homes : Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/08/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

DALLAS, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) ("Invitation Homes" or the "Company") today announced that it will release its second quarter 2019 financial and operating results on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, after the market closes.  The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to review second quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer session.

Invitation Homes

The conference call will be available via webcast on the Invitation Homes Investor Relations website at www.invh.com.

To participate in the live telephone conference call:
Domestic Dial-in Number:  1-888-317-6003
International Dial-in Number:  1-412-317-6061
Passcode:  8316870

To access a telephone replay of the call:
Domestic Dial-in Number:  1-877-344-7529
International Dial-in Number:  1-412-317-0088
Passcode:  10133315
Date Accessible Through:  August 31, 2019

About Invitation Homes:

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With more than 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.  The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences and provides homes where individuals and families can thrive.

Investor Relations Contact:
Greg Van Winkle
Phone: 844.456.INVH (4684)
Email: IR@InvitationHomes.com

Media Relations Contact:
Kristi DesJarlais
Phone: 972.421.3587
Email: Media@InvitationHomes.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-homes-announces-dates-for-second-quarter-2019-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300880868.html

SOURCE Invitation Homes


© PRNewswire 2019
