Invitation Homes : Meet Wendy, Portfolio Director

A value of the Invitation Homes mission is Genuine Care - serving with heart and treating our coworkers and residents with respect. We come together as a community of driven, passionate people to provide homes and a worry-free leasing lifestyle to our residents.

We had the pleasure of talking with Wendy H., an Invitation Homes associate that makes Genuine Care an integral part of her daily work. Wendy is one of our portfolio directors in Phoenix, Arizona. She leads a team of five associates, all of whom spend their days ensuring that our residents experience the best leasing lifestyle.

'We have an overall light and positive atmosphere, and we really support each other' said Wendy. 'We have a lot of fun, and anything that comes our way, day-to-day, we handle and enjoy doing.'

Working with the company for over six years, Wendy has seen a lot of changes. She has worked from the office and been in the field, and she understands what it takes to turn a house into a home. Like all of our associates, Wendy is committed to providing Genuine Care.

And as Wendy emphasized, Invitation Homes doesn't just provide homes; we work to better our communities as part of our value, Standout Citizenship.

'I think we stand out because we've actually gone in and improved the neighborhoods that we're a part of,' Wendy said. 'That's what has impressed me most about this company. Seeing that made me really proud to be part of a company that is actually going in and improving neighborhoods for people.'

Wendy is a testament to what it takes to be part of a company like Invitation Homes that truly values its residents and associates. She exemplifies our value of Continuous Excellence as she leads by example and strives to provide excellent service every day. She works to be better for herself and uphold Invitation Homes' value of Unshakeable Integrity.

'Invitation Homes represents a sense of community, loyalty, commitment, and purpose,' said Wendy.'If you give those things to Invitation Homes, Invitation Homes will give them back to you. I feel very committed to the company and they are very committed to me. I think if that's what you're looking for in a company, this is the right place. And come prepared to be flexible and work hard.'

If you're interested in working for a company that takes its mission seriously and provides a rewarding career to associates that work with Genuine Care, visit our Invitation Homes career page to find open positions near you.

Read the rest of our interview with Wendy to get to know more about her, her experience with Invitation Homes, and the reasons she loves doing what she does.

What does your day-to-day look like?

I have a team of five people that support me, and I support them. Day to day, we never really know what to expect. One of the things I really love about this position is that every day is different. There are certain things you must do, but you never really know what's going to come your way. I love the people I work with.

What is the Invitation Homes company culture?

We have challenges that we tackle every day, but we handle things with care and stay positive. I encourage my team to be empathetic, to take a step back, really listen, and respond with care.

I really encourage laughter. I think that's the best way to get through a day and that's the cu

lture I want to lead with my team. You can't always laugh in those difficult moments, but we can when we have a light moment. And we take those opportunities when we can to share something from our personal lives because I think it's important to have a real feeling of family. It's a great way to get to know your team.

What is Genuine Care to you?

Genuine Care is a lot of things. It's about really listening and listening with heart. Listen in a very caring manner, follow through, follow up, and thank our residents at the end for letting us assist. They just need that friendly voice on the phone, and we can provide it.

What's the most satisfying part of your job? Why do you enjoy what you do?

I think the most satisfying part of this job, for me, is when we can turn a resident's experience into a positive one. I have to have purpose in my job. When I can be kind to someone and feel like I'm affecting someone - that's why I'm here. I love helping people.

Do you think people at Invitation Homes share that passion for helping people?

I do think my coworkers share my passion for helping people. I really encourage my team to slow down. We want our residents to know that we care. The only thing that we can give them at the end of the day is our time, our assistance, and our kindness, and I really do think that does make a difference. We must always be thinking: How do we treat our residents? How do we want to make them feel?

What are some of the most important skills to have in your position?

To perform this job, you need a lot of patience and flexibility. The ability to shift gears quickly - I think that's extremely important in our role. I think having the ability to just stop and breathe and take those two extra minutes on the phone that might make a difference for a resident.

What do you expect from people joining Invitation Homes?

My biggest expectation is a great attitude. We should be the people that can set everything aside and walk in here with a great attitude, so your other team members feel uplifted and feel that energy. We look for someone who is willing to come in here and grab anything that is thrown at them. Do it and do it fully. I expect when someone starts something, they finish it. They follow up. That's just the only way to do business at Invitation Homes.

If you could give a shout out to your residents, what would you say?

I have a lot of long-term residents, and I would just like to thank them for trusting us. I think it says a lot that they choose to stay. I think it says that we're doing a lot of things right. So I would just say thank you, and hope you continue to refer your family and friends to us. I hope you remain with us for a very long time.