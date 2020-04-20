Invitation Homes : Plant a Lease-Friendly Garden Your Family Will Love

Now that spring is in full swing, it's the perfect time to brighten up your yard with a garden. You don't need much space to create a beautiful garden - you can plant vegetables and herbs in a raised bed or pot. See how to plant a lease-friendly garden you'll love, especially if you enjoy cooking with fresh herbs and vegetables. And make it a family-friendly activity by getting your kiddos to help.

Plant a Garden in a Raised Bed

If you plant herbs and vegetables in a raised bed, you can contain the plant to one area and avoid excessive weeds. Place the raised bed next to the kitchen or backdoor - this will make cooking from your garden easier. Position your raised bed in direct sunlight. And be careful where you put the garden bed because it may leak.

You can find raised garden boxes in most home improvement stores. Or you can build your own box by using the instructions found here. Feel free to get creative - paint the boxes a fun color or design. Your kids will love to help paint the boxes and play with the soil.

Since you're growing edible plants, choose organic fertilizer. Buy some seeds from a farmer's market, greenhouse, or a home improvement store and start planting! You can add mint, parsley, cilantro, basil, thyme, oregano, rosemary, and more herbs. You can also add a slew of vegetables: lettuce, kale, onions, eggplant, peppers, tomatoes, and more. Ask your kiddos which plants they'd like to add to the garden. This is a great way to introduce your kids to new vegetables, and they'll love seeing the plants grow.

Grow Vegetables and Plants in Pots

You can also grow a garden in pots or containers. It's easy to move a pot; and if you're new to gardening, a small container may seem less daunting.

Choose a big pot to allow plenty of space for the plant to grow. Place the pot on the patio or in the backyard - wherever it will get sunlight. Get some organic fertilizer and group similar plants together. For instance, you can grow lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, radishes, kale, and more in a pot.

If you're adding flowers in planters or pots, plant perennials in a different pot. Popular perennials include hydrangeas, sedum, geraniums and more.

Also, if you want to bring some life in your home, set up a tiny herb spot on your kitchen window. The sooner you plant a garden, the sooner you can cook with fresh herbs and vegetables. And don't forget to recruit your kiddos to help in the garden and kitchen.

Remember, check with your Invitation Homes property management team before making any changes to your landscape. You will also need to check with your Homeowners Association (HOA) to see which landscape additions are allowed in your neighborhood.