Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Invitation Homes Inc.    INVH

INVITATION HOMES INC.

(INVH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Invitation Homes : to Participate in Citi's 2020 Global Property CEO Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 06:46am EST

DALLAS, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) ("Invitation Homes" or the "Company") today announced that the Company's Chief Executive Officer Dallas Tanner and Chief Financial Officer Ernie Freedman will participate in a roundtable discussion at Citi's 2020 Global Property CEO Conference on Tuesday, March 3, at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time.  A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.invh.com.  A replay of the webcast will be available through April 3, 2020.

Invitation Homes

About Invitation Homes:

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.  The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Investor Relations Contact:
Greg Van Winkle
Phone: 844.456.INVH (4684)
Email: IR@InvitationHomes.com

Media Relations Contact:
Kristi DesJarlais
Phone: 972.421.3587
Email: Media@InvitationHomes.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-homes-to-participate-in-citis-2020-global-property-ceo-conference-301012207.html

SOURCE Invitation Homes


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INVITATION HOMES INC.
06:46aINVITATION HOMES : to Participate in Citi's 2020 Global Property CEO Conference
PR
02/26INVITATION HOMES : Meet Wendy, Portfolio Director
PU
02/25This Stock has Returned 4,100% Since the Housing Crash
DJ
02/24INVITATION HOMES : Names Executive Vice Presidents
PR
02/19INVITATION HOMES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
02/18INVITATION HOMES INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/18INVITATION HOMES : Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 and Full Year 2019 Results
PR
02/13INVITATION HOMES INC. : annual earnings release
01/31INVITATION HOMES : Announces 15% Increase to Cash Dividend
PR
01/27INVITATION HOMES : Announces 2019 Dividend Tax Allocation
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group