INVITATION HOMES INC

(INVH)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 05/30 04:00:00 pm
25.485 USD   +0.85%
Invitation Homes : to Participate in NAREIT REITWeek 2019 Conference

05/30/2019 | 05:47pm EDT

DALLAS, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) ("Invitation Homes" or the "Company") today announced that the Company's Chief Executive Officer Dallas Tanner, Chief Financial Officer Ernie Freedman, and Chief Operating Officer Charles Young, will participate in a roundtable discussion at the NAREIT REITWeek 2019 Conference on Tuesday, June 4th at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time.  A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.invh.com.  A replay of the webcast will be available through July 4th, 2019.

Invitation Homes

About Invitation Homes:

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With more than 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.  The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences and provides homes where individuals and families can thrive.

Investor Relations Contact:
Greg Van Winkle
Phone: 844.456.INVH (4684)
Email: IR@InvitationHomes.com

Media Relations Contact:
Kristi DesJarlais
Phone: 972.421.3587
Email: Media@InvitationHomes.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-homes-to-participate-in-nareit-reitweek-2019-conference-300859554.html

SOURCE Invitation Homes


© PRNewswire 2019
