What's News : Business & Finance

05/30/2019 | 02:48am EDT

Fiat Chrysler's proposal to merge with Renault is under scrutiny in France amid questions about whether the plan undervalues Renault and puts jobs at risk.

Stocks, bond yields and commodities declined world-wide as growth worries spurred a further retreat from riskier investments.

Boeing will face challenges in getting its 737 MAX back on track even after regulators sign off on changes, the company's CEO said.

Abercrombie's shares slid 26% after the retailer posted slower sales gains and gave a weak outlook.

Nokia and Ericsson are battling for an edge in 5G as the U.S. continues its campaign against Huawei.

Blackstone sold over $1 billion of shares of Invitation Homes, the single-family home landlord it launched after the financial crisis.

The UAW is taking another shot at organizing Volkswagen's auto factory in Chattanooga, Tenn.

South Africa's Naspers said it will move ahead with plans to list its massive internet assets in Amsterdam.

Morningstar will buy credit-rating firm DBRS, merging two smaller players in the sector.

Dutch chip maker NXP has agreed to buy Marvell's suite of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth products for $1.76 billion.

Bed Bath & Beyond named four new independent directors and reached a settlement with activist investors.

