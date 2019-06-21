Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  INVO PERP    IVPG   GB00B1DQ6472

INVO PERP

(IVPG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVO PERP : Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 10:16am EDT

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE:   Purchase of Own Securities

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 21 June 2019 it repurchased 39,772 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 170p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 10,556,812.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 10,556,812 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 33,048,823.

.

Global Equity Income Shares (IVPG)

The Company announces that, on 21 June 2019 it repurchased 201,766 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each at 202p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 7,502,789.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 7,502,789 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 31,466,468.

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
21 June 2019


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INVO PERP
10:16aINVO PERP : Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/30INVO PERP : Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
01/22INVO PERP : Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
2018INVO PERP : Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Base Rate Change
PR
2018INVO PERP : Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
2018INVO PERP : Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
2017INVO PERP : Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
2017INVO PERP : Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
2017INVO PERP : Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
2016INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC - : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About