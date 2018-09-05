Log in
INVS REALP (IRET.PRC)
IRET : Announces Distributions for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019

09/05/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

MINOT, N.D., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IRET (NYSE: IRET) announced today that its Board of Trustees declared a regular quarterly distribution of $0.07 per share/unit, payable on October 1, 2018, to common shareholders and unitholders of record at the close of business on September 17, 2018.  This distribution will be the 190th consecutive quarterly distribution paid by IRET since its inception in 1970.

The Board of Trustees also declared a distribution of $0.4140625 per share on the 6.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE: IRET PRC), payable on October 1, 2018, to holders of record at the close of business on September 17, 2018.  Series C preferred share distributions are cumulative and payable quarterly in arrears at an annual rate of $1.65625 per share.

About IRET
IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities.  As of July 31, 2018, IRET owns interests in 87 communities consisting of 13,703 apartment homes.  IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).  IRET's press releases and supplemental information are available on its website at www.iretapartments.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104.

Contact Information
Jonathan Bishop
Vice President – Investments
Phone: 701-837-7104
E-mail: IR@iret.com

IRET logo (PRNewsfoto/IRET)

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iret-announces-distributions-for-the-second-quarter-of-fiscal-year-2019-300707508.html

SOURCE IRET


© PRNewswire 2018
