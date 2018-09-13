Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Invuity Inc    IVTY

INVUITY INC (IVTY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Invuity : RM LAW Announces Investigation of Invuity, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 05:39pm CEST

BERWYN, Pa., Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Invuity, Inc. ("Invuity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IVTY) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law related to the Company's efforts to sell the Company to Stryker Corporation in a transaction valued at approximately $190 million.

If you own shares of Invuity and would like to learn more about this class action or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.  You may also email Mr. Maniskas at rm@maniskas.com.  

Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Invuity will receive $7.40 in cash for each share of Invuity common stock.

Our investigation concerns possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of state law by the board of directors of Invuity for not acting in the Company's shareholders' best interests in connection with the sale process. 

RM LAW, P.C. is a national shareholder litigation firm.  RM LAW, P.C. is devoted to protecting the interests of individual and institutional investors in shareholder actions in state and federal courts nationwide.  To learn more about the class action process, please click here

CONTACT:

RM LAW, P.C.


Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire


1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300


Berwyn, PA 19312


484-324-6800


844-291-9299


rm@maniskas.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rm-law-announces-investigation-of-invuity-inc-300712247.html

SOURCE RM LAW, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INVUITY INC
05:39pINVUITY : RM LAW Announces Investigation of Invuity, Inc.
PR
09/12Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Invuity, Inc. - IVTY
PR
09/12STRYKER : Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Invuity, Inc
AQ
09/12INVUITY : Announces Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Stryker Corporation f..
AQ
09/12INVUITY : to be Acquired by Stryker, Share Price Increases
AQ
09/11INVUITY, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Buyout
BU
09/11ALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Invuity, Inc.
PR
09/11INVUITY : Announces Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Stryker for $7.40 Per..
AQ
09/11INVUITY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Amendments to Articl..
AQ
09/11STRYKER : to Buy Invuity for About $190 Million
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/11Midday Gainers / Losers (09/11/2018) 
09/11HEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am (09/11/2018) 
09/11PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (09/11/2018) 
09/11Stryker to acquire Invuity for $7.40/share 
09/11Invuity shares halted pending news 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.