Iochpe Maxion : Announcement to Shareholders - Equity Interest (JCP)

IOCHPE-MAXION S.A

CNPJ/MF No 61.156.113/0001-75

NIRE 35 300 014 022

ANNOUNCEMENT TO SHAREHOLDERS

IOCHPE-MAXION S.A. ("Company") informs the shareholders and the market that, at a meeting held on this date, the Board of Directors resolved to declare interest on equity "JCP".

The amount of JCP to be distributed is R$ 34,482,000.00 (thirty-four million, four hundred and eighty two thousand reais), corresponding to the gross amount of R$ 0.23087945 per share, which will be subject to withholding of income tax at source, when applicable, in accordance with the current legislation.

The cut-off date that will identify the shareholders who will be entitled to receive interest on equity will be September 17, 2018, so shares issued by the Company will be traded as "ex" as of September 18, 2018 , including.

The accounting appropriation of said interest on equity will occur on this date and the respective payment will be made until March 31, 2019, preferably on the same date of payment of the mandatory dividend related to the fiscal year of 2018, value of said interest shall not be monetarily restated.

São Paulo, September 12, 2018.

Augusto Ribeiro Junior

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer