Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Iochpe Maxion SA    MYPK3   BRMYPKACNOR7

IOCHPE MAXION SA (MYPK3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Iochpe Maxion : Announcement to Shareholders - Equity Interest (JCP)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 10:58pm CEST

IOCHPE-MAXION S.A

CNPJ/MF No 61.156.113/0001-75

NIRE 35 300 014 022

ANNOUNCEMENT TO SHAREHOLDERS

IOCHPE-MAXION S.A. ("Company") informs the shareholders and the market that, at a meeting held on this date, the Board of Directors resolved to declare interest on equity "JCP".

The amount of JCP to be distributed is R$ 34,482,000.00 (thirty-four million, four hundred and eighty two thousand reais), corresponding to the gross amount of R$ 0.23087945 per share, which will be subject to withholding of income tax at source, when applicable, in accordance with the current legislation.

The cut-off date that will identify the shareholders who will be entitled to receive interest on equity will be September 17, 2018, so shares issued by the Company will be traded as "ex" as of September 18, 2018 , including.

The accounting appropriation of said interest on equity will occur on this date and the respective payment will be made until March 31, 2019, preferably on the same date of payment of the mandatory dividend related to the fiscal year of 2018, value of said interest shall not be monetarily restated.

São Paulo, September 12, 2018.

Augusto Ribeiro Junior

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Iochpe-Maxion SA published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 20:57:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IOCHPE MAXION SA
10:58pIOCHPE MAXION : Announcement to Shareholders - Equity Interest (JCP)
PU
08/24IOCHPE MAXION : Notice to the Market – Itaú Unibanco
PU
08/04IOCHPE MAXION : Notice to the Market – BlackRock
PU
07/03IOCHPE MAXION : Notice to the Market – Compass Group
PU
06/15IOCHPE MAXION SA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/12IOCHPE MAXION : Announcement to Shareholders - Equity Interest (JCP)
PU
02/26IOCHPE MAXION SA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/26IOCHPE MAXION SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017SUV Wheel Industry Research by Competition, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross ..
AQ
2017IOCHPE MAXION : Notice to the Market – BTG WM
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 8 877 M
EBIT 2018 683 M
Net income 2018 165 M
Debt 2018 2 208 M
Yield 2018 2,16%
P/E ratio 2018 16,71
P/E ratio 2019 9,88
EV / Sales 2018 0,62x
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
Capitalization 3 277 M
Chart IOCHPE MAXION SA
Duration : Period :
Iochpe Maxion SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IOCHPE MAXION SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 29,2  BRL
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marcos S. Oliveira Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Ioschpe Chairman
Augusto Ribeiro Junior Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Nildemar Secches Vice Chairman
Gustavo Berg Ioschpe Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IOCHPE MAXION SA-2.43%790
DENSO CORP-23.52%37 439
CONTINENTAL-34.68%34 055
APTIV0.15%22 492
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%19 212
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-2.70%18 087
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.