IOCHPE MAXION SA
Iochpe Maxion : Notice to Holders of the 7th issue of debentures – Payment of interest

09/28/2018 | 10:07pm CEST

IOCHPE-MAXION S.A.

CNPJ/MF 61.156.113/0001-75

NIRE 35.300.014.022

Public held Company

NOTICE TO HOLDERS OF THE 7TH ISSUE OF DEBENTURES

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. ("Company") informs the holders of debentures of the 7th Public Issue of Simple, Non-convertible, Unsecured Debentures, of a single series, issued by the Company on 04/01/2014 ("Debentures"), the payment of compensatory interest, to be made on 10/01/2018, in the amount of R$ 42.056817 for each of the 152,936 Debentures, totaling the amount of R$ 6,432,001.36.

The Company's Management, through its Investor Relations department, is at the sole disposal of the debenture holders and the market to provide additional clarifications over the telephone +55 (11) 5508-3830 and e-mail ri@iochpe.com.br.

São Paulo - SP, September 28, 2018.

Augusto Ribeiro Junior

Chief Financial and Investors Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Iochpe-Maxion SA published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 20:06:07 UTC
