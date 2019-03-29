Iochpe Maxion : Notice to Holders of the 7th issue of debentures – Payment of interest

IOCHPE-MAXION S.A.

CNPJ/MF 61.156.113/0001-75

NIRE 35.300.014.022

Public held Company

NOTICE TO HOLDERS OF THE 7TH ISSUE OF DEBENTURES

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. ("Company") informs the holders of debentures of the 7th Public Issue of Simple, Non-convertible, Unsecured Debentures, of a single series, issued by the Company on 04/01/2014 ("Debentures"), the payment of compensatory interest, to be made on 04/01/2019, in the amount of R$ 40.75295 for each of the 152,936 Debentures, totaling the amount of R$ 6,232,593.15.

The Company informs that the Debentures will no longer be traded on 04/01/2019 due to their maturity.

The Company's Management, through its Investor Relations department, is at the sole disposal of the debenture holders and the market to provide additional clarifications over the telephone +55 (11) 5508-3830 and e-mailri@iochpe.com.br.

São Paulo - SP, March 29, 2019.

Augusto Ribeiro Junior

Chief Financial and Investors Relations Officer