Iochpe Maxion : Notice to Holders of the 7th issue of debentures – Payment of interest

IOCHPE-MAXION S.A.
CNPJ/MF 61.156.113/0001-75
NIRE 35.300.014.022
Public held Company
NOTICE TO HOLDERS OF THE 7TH ISSUE OF DEBENTURES
Iochpe-Maxion S.A. ("Company") informs the holders of debentures of the 7th Public Issue of Simple, Non-convertible, Unsecured Debentures, of a single series, issued by the Company on 04/01/2014 ("Debentures"), the payment of compensatory interest, to be made on 04/01/2019, in the amount of R$ 40.75295 for each of the 152,936 Debentures, totaling the amount of R$ 6,232,593.15.
The Company informs that the Debentures will no longer be traded on 04/01/2019 due to their maturity.
The Company's Management, through its Investor Relations department, is at the sole disposal of the debenture holders and the market to provide additional clarifications over the telephone +55 (11) 5508-3830 and e-mailri@iochpe.com.br.
São Paulo - SP, March 29, 2019.
Augusto Ribeiro Junior
Chief Financial and Investors Relations Officer
Disclaimer
Iochpe-Maxion SA published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 20:36:09 UTC