Iochpe Maxion : Notice to Holders of the 8th issue of debentures – Payment of interest

IOCHPE-MAXION S.A.

CNPJ/MF 61.156.113/0001-75

NIRE 35.300.014.022

Public held Company

NOTICE TO HOLDERS OF THE 8TH ISSUE OF DEBENTURES

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. ("Company") informs the holders of debentures of the 8th Public Issue of Simple, Non-convertible, Unsecured Debentures, of a single series, issued by the Company on 03/26/2018 ("Debentures"), the payment of compensatory interest, to be made on 09/26/2018, in the amount of R$ 38.650452 for each of the 450,000 Debentures, totaling the amount of R$ 17,392,703.40.

The Company's Management, through its Investor Relations department, is at the sole disposal of the debenture holders and the market to provide additional clarifications over the telephone +55 (11) 5508-3830 and e-mail ri@iochpe.com.br.

São Paulo - SP, September 25, 2018.

Augusto Ribeiro Junior

Chief Financial and Investors Relations Officer