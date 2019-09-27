Log in
IOCHPE MAXION SA

(MYPK3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 09/27
18.75 BRL   -0.27%
08/01IOCHPE MAXION : Relevant Fact - Share Purchase Agreement Amsted-Maxion Fundição
PU
07/08IOCHPE MAXION SA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/23IOCHPE MAXION : Notice to Holders - Multiple Vote
PU
Iochpe Maxion : Relevant Fact - Favorable Decision in Tax Lawsuit

09/27/2019 | 09:48pm EDT

IOCHPE-MAXION S.A.

Public-held Company

CNPJ/MF nº 61.156.113/0001-75

NIRE 35.300.014.022

RELEVANT FACT

IOCHPE-MAXIONS.A. ("Company"), pursuant to §4th of article 157 of Law nº 6,404/76 ("Law of Corporations"), and to the Instruction nº 358/02 of the Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM", for its Portuguese acronym), hereby informs its shareholders and the market as follows:

  1. The Company, directly and through a subsidiary company, was awarded a final and unappealable decision in certain lawsuits aiming to exclude the amount of the state tax ICMS (Tax on Distribution of Goods and Services) from the calculation basis of the federal taxes PIS and COFINS.
  2. The impact of such decisions is being assessed based on the documentation available to the Company and it is in process of validation by its external advisors. Currently best estimates show that the total amount of the adjusted credits deriving from such decisions represents, approximately, R$ 140 million. Once and after the validation of the amount of said credits, which is expected to occur within 2019, those will be recognized in the Company's financial statements, in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil.
  3. It is noteworthy that, in order to take advantage of said credits, the respective amounts must still be subject to validation via administrative or judicial proceedings before the competent bodies.

São Paulo, September 27th, 2019.

Augusto Ribeiro Junior

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Iochpe-Maxion SA published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2019 01:47:07 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 10 347 M
EBIT 2019 764 M
Net income 2019 315 M
Debt 2019 2 352 M
Yield 2019 3,45%
P/E ratio 2019 8,97x
P/E ratio 2020 8,11x
EV / Sales2019 0,50x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
Capitalization 2 857 M
Technical analysis trends IOCHPE MAXION SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 29,00  BRL
Last Close Price 18,75  BRL
Spread / Highest target 76,0%
Spread / Average Target 54,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marcos S. Oliveira Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Ioschpe Chairman
Augusto Ribeiro Junior Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Nildemar Secches Vice Chairman
Gustavo Berg Ioschpe Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IOCHPE MAXION SA-21.04%690
DENSO CORP0.61%34 958
CONTINENTAL AG-2.23%25 823
APTIV42.46%22 471
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%19 234
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.11.99%16 334
