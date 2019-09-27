Iochpe Maxion : Relevant Fact - Favorable Decision in Tax Lawsuit

The Company, directly and through a subsidiary company, was awarded a final and unappealable decision in certain lawsuits aiming to exclude the amount of the state tax ICMS (Tax on Distribution of Goods and Services) from the calculation basis of the federal taxes PIS and COFINS.

The impact of such decisions is being assessed based on the documentation available to the Company and it is in process of validation by its external advisors. Currently best estimates show that the total amount of the adjusted credits deriving from such decisions represents, approximately, R$ 140 million. Once and after the validation of the amount of said credits, which is expected to occur within 2019, those will be recognized in the Company's financial statements, in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil.