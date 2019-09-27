Iochpe Maxion : Relevant Fact - Favorable Decision in Tax Lawsuit

IOCHPE-MAXION S.A.
Public-held Company
CNPJ/MF nº 61.156.113/0001-75
NIRE 35.300.014.022
RELEVANT FACT
IOCHPE-MAXIONS.A. ("Company"), pursuant to §4th of article 157 of Law nº 6,404/76 ("Law of Corporations"), and to the Instruction nº 358/02 of the Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM", for its Portuguese acronym), hereby informs its shareholders and the market as follows:
-
The Company, directly and through a subsidiary company, was awarded a final and unappealable decision in certain lawsuits aiming to exclude the amount of the state tax ICMS (Tax on Distribution of Goods and Services) from the calculation basis of the federal taxes PIS and COFINS.
-
The impact of such decisions is being assessed based on the documentation available to the Company and it is in process of validation by its external advisors. Currently best estimates show that the total amount of the adjusted credits deriving from such decisions represents, approximately, R$ 140 million. Once and after the validation of the amount of said credits, which is expected to occur within 2019, those will be recognized in the Company's financial statements, in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil.
-
It is noteworthy that, in order to take advantage of said credits, the respective amounts must still be subject to validation via administrative or judicial proceedings before the competent bodies.
São Paulo, September 27th, 2019.
Augusto Ribeiro Junior
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
Iochpe-Maxion SA published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2019 01:47:07 UTC