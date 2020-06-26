Log in
Iofina plc    IOF   GB00B2QL5C79

08:39aIOFINA : Change of venue for AGM on 30 June 2020
PU
07:49aIOFINA : IO#8 and Debt Update
PU
05/15IOFINA : PPP Loan Received
AQ
Iofina : Change of venue for AGM on 30 June 2020

06/26/2020 | 08:39am EDT

26 June 2020

Iofina Plc

("Iofina" or the "Company")

(LSE AIM: IOF)

Change of venue for AGM on 30 June 2020

Iofina, specialists in the exploration and production of iodine and manufacturers of specialty chemical products, announces a change of venue for the upcoming Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on 30 June 2020.

The AGM will now take place at 96 Whitton Road, Twickenham TW1 1BS, at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday 30 June 2020. As previously advised, due to the safety measures currently in place to limit the spread of COVID-19, shareholders are asked not to attend the meeting in person.

Enquiries:

Dr Tom Becker CEO & President Iofina plc

Tel: +44 (0)20 3006 3135

Christopher Raggett/Giles Rolls/Matthew Radley (corporate finance)

Camille Gochez (ECM)

finnCap Ltd

Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500

Media Contact:

Charles Goodwin/Joe Burgess Yellow Jersey PR Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512

About Iofina:

Iofina plc (AIM: IOF) is a vertically integrated Company that specialises in the production of Iodine and the manufacturing of specialty chemical products. As the second largest producer of iodine in North America, it comprises three USA entities; Iofina Resources, Iofina Chemical and IofinaEX.

LEI: 213800QDMFYVRJYYTQ84

ISIN: GB00B2QL5C79

Iofina Resources

Iofina Resources develops, builds, owns and operates iodine extraction plants using Iofina's WET® IOsorb® technology. Iofina currently operates five producing IOsorb® plants in Oklahoma and is consistently using technology and innovation to improve and expand its operations.

Iofina Chemical

Iofina Chemical has manufactured high quality halogen speciality chemicals derived from raw iodine, as well as non-iodine based products for over 35 years.

IofinaEX

Iofina's newest subsidiary, IofinaEX, is fully licensed to process hemp in the state of Kentucky and is exploring the isolation of specialty chemical products from hemp, a rapidly expanding market.

www.iofina.com

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

Disclaimer

Iofina plc published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 12:38:06 UTC
